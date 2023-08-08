Tabit and Jifiti Partner to Provide Embedded B2B Lending to Merchants in Canada

Canadian merchants that want to offer regulated B2B financing options to their business customers can now do so easily and seamlessly, as part of their customers' native shopping journey.

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / Tabit, a leading B2B BNPL solution provider powered by Merchant Growth, and Jifiti, a multinational embedded lending company, today announced their partnership to serve B2B merchants in the Canadian market.









The solution is powered by Jifiti's robust embedded lending platform and white-labeled for the merchant. Online merchants can download the Tabit plugin from any of the top e-commerce platform marketplaces, including Shopify and BigCommerce, customize their user experience based on their needs, and immediately start offering installment loans and net terms to business buyers. The financing option is displayed to the customer throughout the buyer journey, from product pages through to checkout, thereby increasing sales, AOV and conversion rates.

"Through our partnership with Jifiti, we look forward to making the business buyer journey as simple, seamless and streamlined as it is for consumers. Using our branded e-commerce platform plugins, merchants in Canada will be able to grow their sales and cart sizes while simultaneously building loyal customer relationships," commented Elias Beaino, EVP at Tabit.

Jifiti's platform supports every B2B and B2C point-of-sale financing option, including installment loans, lines of credit, net terms and split payments. Because the platform is white-labeled, merchants retain full customer ownership and gain valuable data insights.

"We're excited to be partnering with Tabit to help businesses in Canada easily finance their purchases in the most responsible and affordable way possible. At Jifiti, we strive to form partnerships with like-minded industry leaders in order to bring value to everyone involved, merchants and their customers, and this partnership achieves exactly that," stated Victor Ofstein, Chief Revenue Officer at Jifiti.

About Tabit

Tabit is a B2B Buy-Now-Pay-Later solution powered by Merchant Growth. Tabit was founded in 2021 with the purpose of bringing the consumer buying experience to B2B. Through decades of data and a deep understanding of the borrower and lender landscape, Tabit partners with B2B suppliers to provide small businesses with flexible payment options at point-of-sale and eliminates the risk and expense associated with in-house credit management. Learn more at: https://tabit.ai/

About Merchant Growth

Merchant Growth is a leading Canadian financial technology company that specializes in small business financing. Over the past decade, Merchant Growth has supported Canadian businesses with hundreds of millions of dollars in growth financing. Using an innovative approach that includes the latest technology, complete transparency and thoughtful customer care, Merchant Growth is committed to helping make business financing easy to understand and accessible. To learn more, visit: www.merchantgrowth.com.

About Jifiti

Jifiti is a leading fintech company that powers white-labeled embedded lending solutions for banks, lenders and merchants worldwide. The company's white-labeled platform provides banks and lenders with state-of-the-art technology to easily deploy and scale any consumer and business financing program at any merchant's point of sale - online, in-store and via call center. The platform supports every BNPL option, including installment loans, lines of credit, split payments and business financing. With its multinational presence, Jifiti provides end-to-end point-of-sale financing solutions to global brands in any international market. Jifiti works with leading financial institutions including Mastercard, Citizens Bank, CaixaBank, Credit Agricole and top retail brands, including IKEA, Sonae, Coppel and others worldwide. For more information, please email us at hello@jifiti.com or visit our website at www.jifiti.com. Follow us for real-time updates on LinkedIn and Twitter.

