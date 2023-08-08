Kyle Rankin: How to Write a Tech Book Published During DEF CON Conference

A step-by-step guide through the world of technical publishing

PETALUMA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / Kyle Rankin, award-winning technical author, has announced the release of his 12th book, How To Write A Tech Book, which condenses his two decades of publishing experience into a how-to guide for aspiring technical authors. This is his second book published under the Lulu imprint along with The Best of Hack and /: Linux Admin Crash Course (2023) and follows popular technical books such as Linux Hardening in Hostile Networks (Pearson, 2017), DevOps Troubleshooting (Addison-Wesley, 2012), and The Official Ubuntu Server Book, Third Edition (Prentice Hall, 2013).





How To Write A Tech Book by Kyle Rankin

A first-of-its-kind book focused specifically on technical publishing, How To Write A Tech Book distills Rankin's experience into an easy-to-follow guide that explains the full book writing and publishing process step-by-step. Topics include vetting ideas, creating an outline, pitching a publisher, writing a draft, editing, formatting, publishing, marketing, and planning future revisions.

"I wish that when I had started my journey I had found a book like this one. Kyle has thought through all the details, done his research, taken good notes, and written his findings down for the benefit of us all," says Matthew Helmke, Principal Technical Writer at StarTree.ai and the author of many technical books including Ubuntu Linux Unleashed (Pearson, 2021).

Many technical professionals would like to write a book sharing their knowledge and experience, but most haven't. It's not from a lack of ideas or experience with technical subject matter. Instead, they just don't know how to turn their idea into an actual published book. The publishing world seems as mysterious and inaccessible to many technology experts as technology seems to many in publishing.

How To Write A Tech Book is the only guide that focuses specifically on the unique world of technical publishing. In addition to general tips on vetting book ideas and pitching publishers, the book provides specific advice on finding the right publisher and has a chapter dedicated solely to the formatting style unique to technical publishing. The book covers publishing through traditional publishers as well as self-publishing.

About Kyle Rankin

Kyle Rankin has two decades of professional tech writing experience and has published a dozen books on technology topics. In addition to this book, he is the author of The Best of Hack and /: Linux Admin Crash Course (Lulu, 2023), Linux Hardening in Hostile Networks (Pearson, 2017), DevOps Troubleshooting (Addison-Wesley, 2012), Knoppix Hacks, Ubuntu Hacks (O'Reilly, 2006), among other books. Rankin was an award-winning columnist and editor for Linux Journal and speaks frequently on Open Source software, including at SCALE, FOSDEM, O'Reilly Security Conference, Linux Fest NorthWest, BSidesLV, OSCON, Linux World Expo, and Penguicon.

Rankin will be attending DEF CON 31 August 10-12. How To Write A Tech Book is now available for immediate purchase in premium hardcover, paperback, and ebook formats at https://www.lulu.com/spotlight/kyle_rankin.

