BHG Financials' Juan Carlos Ortigosa Selected as a 2023 40 Under 40 Honoree by South Florida Business Journal

DAVIE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / BHG Financial (BHG) has announced that Chief Revenue Officer Juan Carlos Ortigosa has been selected to South Florida Business Journal's (SFBJ) 40 under 40 list. This award recognizes outstanding professionals for their leadership, success in business, and contributions to their communities.

From left to right: Eric Castro, BHG Financial co-founder; Juan Carlos Ortigosa, BHG Financial's Chief Revenue Officer; and Mel Meléndez, Editor-in-Chief of South Florida Business Journal

In his role, Ortigosa has built one of the country's most agile data and analytics teams that actively enables BHG's growth. He has exponentially expanded several departments to drive success, and his continued focus on execution has helped BHG deliver exceptional results. He has formulated and delivered a suite of 100-plus models to drive revenue-generating strategies and fine-tune operations across BHG while mitigating credit loss. Additionally, he has a passion for helping mentor those working their way up in the industry and taking every chance to participate in BHG's many community volunteer opportunities.

"I am deeply grateful and honored to receive the prestigious 40 under 40 award from SFBJ," says Ortigosa. "My goal has always been to help transform the landscape of financial services and positively impact our clients' lives. This recognition wouldn't have been possible without our incredible team's hard work, dedication, and collaborative effort. This honor is motivation to continue driving innovation in the industry and my community."

BHG has diligently supported SFBJ for many years and is glad to be a sponsor of this award in 2023. The leaders on the 40 under 40 list have impacted their companies, industries, and communities and are shaping the future in South Florida.

"I am incredibly proud that Juan is being recognized for this award. He's been with BHG for over 10 years, and I've had the pleasure of witnessing both his impact and evolution as a professional," says Al Crawford, CEO and co-founder of BHG. "I can't wait to see what he does in the future."

About BHG Financial

BHG Financial is transforming the financial industry, leveraging the power of data, analytics, and cutting-edge technology to become one of the best sources for high-performing loans, and the creator of one of the largest community bank loan and product networks in the country.

Since 2001, BHG has originated more than $15 billion in loan solutions to top-quality borrowers, which community and midsize banks can access via a state-of-the-art loan delivery platform.

BHG Financials' dedication to providing services that meet the needs of its clients has led to the creation of a full family of brands that range from business, consumer, and SBA 7(a) loans to credit cards, risk management services, and point-of-sale financing.

Find out more about the company's financial solutions at https://bhgfinancial.com/. For more information about the BHG Bank Network, click here. Follow BHG on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Contact Information

Jasmine Heard

Communications Coordinator

jheard@bhg-inc.com

SOURCE: BHG Financial

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/772786/BHG-Financials-Juan-Carlos-Ortigosa-Selected-as-a-2023-40-Under-40-Honoree-by-South-Florida-Business-Journal