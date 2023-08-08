Versapay Welcomes Tigunia as Premier Partner, Expanding Digital Payment Adoption and Customer Experience

New partnership builds the infrastructure for Tigunia to enhance ERP payments and AR automation to provide a better customer experience

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / Versapay , the leader in Collaborative Accounts Receivable (AR), announced today that Tigunia , a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner specializing in enterprise resource planning (ERP) deployments, IT managed services, and business intelligence consulting and technology, has been named a Versapay Premier Partner.

The Premier Partner status is part of VersaPay's VersaPartner program for Value Added Resellers (VARs). As a VersaPartner, Tigunia will have access to world class products, resources, and support from Versapay to help drive digital payment adoption, enhance accounts receivable teams, and offer more value to their customers.

"We've built a good relationship with Tigunia and are excited to welcome them to our Premier Partner program," said Nancy Sansom , Versapay's Chief Commercial Officer. "Tigunia has been a leading Value Added Reseller in the marketplace for five years. We are excited to continue our partnership with them to help transform their ERP payments and AR automation services to provide a better experience for their customers."

Tigunia brings a collection of talent that includes all levels of Microsoft Dynamics 365, Dynamics NAV, and Business Central. They also embrace multiple products in structured query language (SQL) servers, Visual Studio and .NET, Salesforce, customer relationship management (CRM), virtualization, business reporting, business intelligence, analytical tools, and web development. In addition, Tigunia has delivered decades of experience in enterprise integration and automation.

"We've been working with Versapay for the past five years and it has been a great experience," said Kristoffer Ruyeras , Tigunia's VP of Operations. "We're especially thrilled with the benefits, including discounts on subscription fees, our own support architect, and custom marketing plans and event participation."

Versapay's VersaPartner program includes three partnership tiers including Associate, Plus, and Premier. Tigunia holds Premier status, signifying past performance, future growth potential and strong alignment with Versapay.

For more information on Versapay and the Versapartner program, visit versapay.com.

About?Versapay

Versapay is a collaborative accounts receivable (AR) company. The Versapay Collaborative AR Network empowers the genius of teams by bridging the gap between suppliers and buyers through a shared, digital experience. Owned by Great Hill Partners, Versapay is based in Toronto with offices in Atlanta and Miami. With 9,000+ clients and 1 million+ buyers engaged, Versapay handles 40+ million new invoices and drives $60+ billion in global payment volume annually. Join the conversation at twitter.com/Versapay and linkedin.com/company/versapay. To learn more about Versapay and its collaborative AR solutions please visit: versapay.com.

About Tigunia, LLC

Tigunia offers right-sized technology solutions for any sized business. With platform, ERP, CRM, reporting, and analytics as part of the core managed services, delivered only by high quality, seasoned IT resources, Tigunia has everything an organization needs to run the enterprise successfully at the most competitive price.

