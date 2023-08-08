Cybersixgill Raises the Bar on Generative AI with New, Refined Organization-Specific Threat Intelligence and Enhanced Reporting

Cyber Threat Intelligence Leader Leverages Generative AI and Accelerates the Release of New Features to Cybersixgill IQ Showcased at Black Hat USA 2023

Key Takeaways:

With the rapid evolution of generative AI, Cybersixgill is continuously leveraging the technology's full potential with innovative, new enhancements to help security teams accelerate investigations and more efficiently build defenses against the threats targeting them.

Combined with Cybersixgill's Attack Surface Management capabilities, Cybersixgill IQ introduces a groundbreaking new capability of factoring organizations' attack surface context to deliver generative AI-based CTI insights specific to each company.

New custom report-building capabilities streamline data aggregation and analysis, enabling easy sharing of critical information across the organization.

A new credentials module uncovers compromised credentials, including input from stealer logs, arming security teams against unauthorized access risks.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / (Business Meeting Room #485) - Black Hat USA 2023, Cybersixgill, the global cyber threat intelligence data provider, announced today new enhancements to Cybersixgill IQ, its generative AI solution launched less than two months ago.

As generative AI undergoes rapid evolution, so is Cybersixgill continuously pushing IQ and cyber threat intelligence (CTI) into new territory. Harnessing state-of-the-art generative AI technologies, Cybersixgill IQ makes CTI accessible to organizations at any security maturity level and addresses a multitude of user personas and cybersecurity challenges.

The new Cybersixgill IQ enhancements are built on the premise that as good as CTI is, it is critical to match intelligence with insights that matter to each company's specific context. Leveraging generative AI, Cybersixgill IQ's unique threat intelligence, embedded with its Attack Surface Management module, delivers contextual insights, allowing organizations to make significant strides in combating the most pertinent threats. Additionally, the solution overcomes issues of data trust found in other generative AI offerings and adheres to data privacy regulations by protecting users' data and never sharing it with the generative AI model or any third parties.

"Generative AI is rapidly evolving as vendors enhance their offerings to keep up with the transformative potential it brings to cybersecurity and threat intelligence," said Jon Oltsik, Distinguished Analyst and Fellow with Enterprise Strategy Group and the founder of the firm's cybersecurity service. "Cybersixgill's new generative AI contextual insights can provide incremental value in areas like EASM and CTI analysis while considering each organization's specific assets, attack surface, and other important attributes. These AI-driven insights can then help defenders stay ahead of the cybercriminal underground. Companies that use Cybersixgill's generative AI capabilities could easily see improvements in security efficacy and operational efficiency."

"Today, we are disrupting CTI by adopting generative AI across our platform to offer a groundbreaking new experience," said Gabi Reish, Chief Product Officer for Cybersixgill. "The ability to add each company's specific attack surface context to the equation truly unravels the most critical threat exposure challenges customers face daily and helps users build formidable defenses against the threats targeting them. As we strive to be the gold standard for AI-based threat intelligence, we are excited to introduce these new capabilities and demonstrate our ability to outpace the industry in bringing these important new features to the market."

Business-specific Insights and Custom Reports to Strengthen Cyber Defenses

Cybersixgill IQ is an end-to-end solution that seamlessly integrates into customers' existing CTI workflows, supplementing and enhancing the company's deep, dark web threat intelligence through its intuitive portal or API. The generative AI solution solves many pain points of overburdened security teams, such as addressing alert fatigue, sifting through overwhelming volumes of threat data, and managing and monitoring an ever-expanding attack surface. The combination of CTI, ASM - whether Cybersixgill's ASM module or that of another provider - and generative AI means organizations can receive the most relevant data and intelligence for their business, industry, region, and other factors.

Additional Cybersixgill IQ enhancements now available include:

A custom report builder to streamline data collection, analysis, and dissemination. Key capabilities include: Aggregates data, including screenshots, collected across Cybersixgil's Investigative Portal Enables generation of reports based on the collected data for leaders and practitioners across the organization

Entity Navigator has new intuitive features to accelerate investigations, including: Provides clear and consolidated information to individual threat intelligence entities, including APTs, IoCs, malware, and more Improves incident response, threat analysis, and threat-hunting use cases by offering seamless cross-referencing and correlation between entities

Credentials module that consolidates compromised credentials from repositories and stealer logs, arming security teams against unauthorized access risks. The module includes: Complete, unified view of compromised access vectors, including stolen email credentials and accounts accessed by stealer malware Advanced threat insights and analysis to uncover vital host information and identify and attribute compromised access to specific malware brands



Cybersixgill demonstrates the new IQ enhancements at Black Hat USA 2023 in Business Meeting Room #485. For more information or to schedule a meeting, please visit https://cybersixgill.com/events/black-hat-2023.

About Cybersixgill

Cybersixgill continuously collects and exposes the earliest indications of risk by threat actors moments after they surface on the clear, deep, and dark web. The company's vast intelligence data lake, derived from millions of underground sources, is processed, correlated, and enriched using automation and advanced AI. Cybersixgill captures, processes, and alerts teams to emerging threats, TTPs, IOCs, and their exposure to risk based on each organization's complete attack surface and internal context. Its expert intelligence and insights, available through a range of seamlessly integrated options, enable customers to pre-empt threats before they materialize into attacks. The company serves and partners with global enterprises, financial institutions, MSSPs, and government and law enforcement agencies. For more information, visit https://www.cybersixgill.com/ and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn. To schedule a demo, please visit https://cybersixgill.com/book-a-demo.

