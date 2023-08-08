Former uniQure and Nocion Therapeutics executive Jonathan Garen joins Dunad Therapeutics leadership team

Dunad Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company developing covalent small molecule therapies with a focus on protein degradation, today announced the appointment of Jonathan Garen as its Chief Business Officer. In this role, Mr. Garen will bring his experience leading companies through significant milestones including licensing deals, financings and partnerships, to drive Dunad's overall corporate and pipeline expansion strategy, expand its partnerships to co-develop programs and support future financing efforts.

"Jonathan is a proven leader in business development and corporate strategy, with a strong track record of building high value partnerships," said Pearl Huang, Chief Executive Officer of Dunad Therapeutics. "His expertise will bring immense value to Dunad as we expand the role of covalent small molecules to create first-and best-in class therapeutics that access previously undruggable or historically challenging targets."

Mr. Garen joins Dunad with more than 25 years of operational experience in business development and pipeline and corporate strategy, including serving as Chief Business Officer of Nocion Therapeutics, Inc., where he led pipeline, partnering and commercial strategy. Prior to Nocion, Mr. Garen served as the Chief Business Officer of uniQure, Inc., where he led an out-licensing deal for uniQure's HEMGENIX to CSL Bering, totaling $450 million up front with an additional $2 billion in milestones as well as significant royalties, which to date has brought nearly $1 billion into the company and led to the first ever approved hemophilia gene therapy product. Mr. Garen was also a member of the Board of the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine, an industry organization focused on genetic medicines. Earlier in his career, Mr. Garen was the Assistant Vice President of Business Development at Forest Laboratories, Inc. where he closed 14 deals leading to multiple approved products across several therapeutic areas including CNS and gastrointestinal diseases. Before Forest Laboratories, he was Director of Global Licensing with Pharmacia Corporation and a Founder and Vice President at Technology Exchange, Inc.

"Dunad is expanding the frontiers of the covalent bonding and protein degradation space and I'm excited to join this world-class executive and scientific team," said Mr. Garen. "Dunad has an opportunity to bring the potential of both covalent molecules and the protein degradation mechanism to a broader target space, and I look forward to deploying my expertise in business development and strategy to help bring this vision to life."

Mr. Garen will be based out of Dunad's Cambridge, Massachusetts office.

About Dunad Therapeutics

Dunad Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with operations in Cambridge, England and Cambridge, Massachusetts developing covalent small molecule therapies based on novel insights from chemistry and protein degradation. Dunad's proprietary, tunable platform is designed to discover and develop orally bioavailable, including CNS-accessible, therapeutics that have greater specificity and improved pharmacologic attributes compared with current therapies. For more information, please visit: www.dunadtx.com

