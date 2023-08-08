The Metals Company Announces Second Quarter 2023 Corporate Update Conference Call for Monday, August 14, 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Metals Company (Nasdaq: TMC) ("TMC" or "the Company"), an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, today announced that it will host a conference call on Monday, August 14, 2023, to provide an update on second quarter financial results and recent corporate developments.



Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call Details

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET Audio-only Dial-in: Register Here (https://protect-au.mimecast.com/s/djZRCvl1jnhqQ4NuwZfFY?domain=register.vevent.com) Virtual webcast with slides: Register Here (https://protect-au.mimecast.com/s/QlXNCr81Yjc7g6VFQbvqo?domain=edge.media-server.com)

The virtual webcast will be available for replay in the 'Investors' tab of the Company's website under 'Investors' > 'Media' > 'Events and Presentations', approximately two hours after the event.

About The Metals Company



The Metals Company is an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, on a dual mission:.

