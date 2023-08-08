WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a 'Market Leader' in Travel, Hospitality and Logistics (THL) by HFS Research.

WNS was recognized as a Horizon 3 'Market Leader' based on the company's ability to optimize outcomes, drive end-to-end business transformation and innovation at scale, and collaborate with clients to create new sources of value. According to HFS, 'Market Leaders' have referenceable and satisfied clients driving new business models, and demonstrate well-rounded capabilities across talent, domain, technology, data, and change.

WNS was specifically cited for its differentiated capabilities in the THL space, including deep industry expertise, talent management, technology and digital innovation, and data and analytics. These strengths are combined in the company's portfolio of industry-specific solutions, WNS TRAVOGUE, which provides comprehensive end-to-end services across the entire THL value chain. WNS TRAVOGUE leverages smart analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and intelligent automation to reduce costs, enable real-time business visibility, ensure accuracy, and deliver improved customer experience.

"In the rapidly evolving THL sector, deploying digital-first domain-centric solutions across core functions is business imperative. Companies must deliver innovative offerings which drive memorable customer experiences and competitive differentiation. WNS TRAVOGUE empowers businesses in the sector to address these challenges head-on and paves the way for sustained growth," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

"WNS is differentiated due to its extensive domain expertise, with deep roots in the travel industry. Its new go-to-market approach, TRAVOGUE, provides comprehensive end-to-end services throughout the entire THL value chain. WNS landed in Horizon 3 of our inaugural Travel, Hospitality and Logistics Horizon due to its focus on insights and driving outcomes for clients by leveraging a strong THL ecosystem," said Melissa O'Brien, Executive Research Leader, HFS Research.

WNS has more than 25 years of experience across the travel industry, with over 65 global clients and 14,000 industry specialists.

To access the report, click here.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics, and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 400 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of June 30, 2023, WNS had 59,871 professionals across 66 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

For more information, visit www.wns.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230808549298/en/

Contacts:

Investors:

David Mackey

EVP Finance Head of Investor Relations

WNS (Holdings) Limited

+1 (646) 908-2615

david.mackey@wns.com

Media:

Archana Raghuram

EVP Global Head Marketing Communications

WNS (Holdings) Limited

+91 (22) 4095 2397

archana.raghuram@wns.com; pr@wns.com