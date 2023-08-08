PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) ("AdaptHealth" or the "Company"), a national leader in providing patient-centered, healthcare-at-home solutions including home medical equipment, medical supplies, and related services, announced today financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Second Quarter Results and Highlights
All comparisons are to the quarter ended June 30, 2022 unless otherwise stated.
- Net revenue was $793.3 million compared to $727.6 million, an increase of 9.0%.
- Non-acquired net revenue growth was 8.7%.
- Net income attributable to AdaptHealth Corp. was $14.0 million, compared to $14.0 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $171.0 million, compared to $150.0 million, an increase of 14.0%.
- Cash flow from operations was $226.6 million year-to-date 2023, an increase from $169.9 million during the comparable period in 2022.
- Free cash flow was $54.8 million year-to-date 2023, an increase from $15.6 million during the comparable period in 2022.
Management Commentary
"We are pleased to report solid results in the second quarter driven by continued strength in our core Sleep and Respiratory product lines." said Richard Barasch, Chairman and Interim CEO of AdaptHealth. "We have spent considerable effort creating and beginning to implement a comprehensive plan to resume market growth in our Diabetes line of business and saw meaningful sequential improvement. We were especially pleased with our cash generation for the first half of the year and with the execution to date of our cost-management program."
Mr. Barasch continued, "We believe we are well-positioned for the back half of the year, and we look forward to welcoming our new Chief Executive Officer, Crispin Teufel, who will be joining us in September."
Financial Outlook
The Company is updating previous financial guidance for fiscal year 2023 as follows:
- Net revenue of $3.16 to $3.20 billion, from $3.16 to $3.24 billion
- Adjusted EBITDA of $650 to $680 million, from $650 to $710 million
- Total capital expenditures representing 10-12% of net revenue, unchanged
- Free cash flow representing 3-4% of net revenue, unchanged
About AdaptHealth Corp.
AdaptHealth is a national leader in providing patient-centered, healthcare-at-home solutions including home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and related services. The Company provides a full suite of medical products and solutions designed to help patients manage chronic conditions in the home, adapt to challenges in their activities of daily living, and thrive. Product and service offerings include (i) sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services (including CPAP and bi PAP services) to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea, (ii) medical devices and supplies to patients for the treatment of diabetes (including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps), (iii) HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, (iv) oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and (v) other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy and nutritional supply needs. The Company is proud to partner with an extensive and highly diversified network of referral sources, including acute care hospitals, sleep labs, pulmonologists, skilled nursing facilities, and clinics. AdaptHealth services beneficiaries of Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial insurance payors, reaching approximately 4.0 million patients annually in all 50 states through its network of approximately 710 locations in 47 states.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding projections, estimates and forecasts of revenue and other financial and performance metrics and projections of market opportunity and expectations and the Company's acquisition pipeline. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of AdaptHealth management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on, by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the Company.
These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the outcome of judicial and administrative proceedings to which the Company may become a party or governmental investigations to which the Company may become subject that could interrupt or limit the Company's operations, result in adverse judgments, settlements or fines and create negative publicity; changes in the Company's customers' preferences, prospects and the competitive conditions prevailing in the healthcare sector. A further description of such risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company presently knows or that the Company currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company's assessments to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Financial Guidance
This release contains non-GAAP financial guidance, which is adjusted to exclude certain costs, expenses, gains and losses and other specified items that are evaluated on an individual basis. These non-GAAP items are adjusted after considering their quantitative and qualitative aspects and typically have one or more of the following characteristics, such as being highly variable, difficult to project, unusual in nature, significant to the results of a particular period or not indicative of future operating results. Similar charges or gains were recognized in prior periods and will likely reoccur in future periods.
The Company uses EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow, which are financial measures that are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or U.S. GAAP, to analyze its financial results and believes that they are useful to investors, as a supplement to U.S. GAAP measures.
The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in evaluating the Company's financial performance. The Company uses this metric as the profitability measure in its incentive compensation plans that have a profitability component and to evaluate acquisition opportunities, where it is most often used for purposes of contingent consideration arrangements.
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as measures of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, and the items excluded from EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. Accordingly, these key business metrics have limitations as an analytical tool. They should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of the Company's liquidity.
The Company uses free cash flow in its operational and financial decision-making and believes free cash flow is useful to investors because similar measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, ratings agencies and other interested parties to evaluate the Company's competitors and to measure the ability of companies to service their debt. The Company's presentation of free cash flow should not be construed as a measure of liquidity or discretionary cash available to the Company to fund its cash needs, including investing in the growth of its business and meeting its obligations.
There is no reliable or reasonably estimable comparable GAAP measure for the Company's non-GAAP financial guidance because the Company is not able to reliably predict the impact of certain items, including equity-based compensation expense, transaction costs, changes in fair value of the warrant liability, and other non-recurring items of expense or income in full year 2023. As a result, reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable effort. In addition, the Company believes such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. The variability of the specified items may have a significant and unpredictable impact on the Company's future GAAP results.
In addition, the Company's non-GAAP financial guidance in this release excludes the impact of any potential additional future strategic acquisitions and any specified items that have not yet been identified and quantified. The financial guidance is subject to risks and uncertainties applicable to all forward-looking statements as described elsewhere in this press release.
ADAPTHEALTH CORP.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands)
June 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Assets
Current assets:
Cash
$
45,126
$
46,272
Accounts receivable
365,708
359,146
Inventory
114,882
127,754
Prepaid and other current assets
42,572
52,136
Total current assets
568,288
585,308
Equipment and other fixed assets, net
504,356
487,079
Operating lease right-of-use assets
117,798
129,506
Finance lease right-of-use assets
14,819
5,423
Goodwill
3,552,311
3,545,297
Identifiable intangible assets, net
142,774
162,773
Other assets
22,175
22,415
Deferred tax assets
280,491
281,786
Total Assets
$
5,203,012
$
5,219,587
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
337,700
$
337,498
Current portion of long-term debt
40,000
35,000
Current portion of operating lease obligations
29,579
30,001
Current portion of finance lease obligations
4,246
2,211
Contract liabilities
34,748
31,641
Other liabilities
11,705
19,863
Total current liabilities
457,978
456,214
Long-term debt, less current portion
2,135,624
2,153,267
Operating lease obligations, less current portion
93,241
104,394
Finance lease obligations, less current portion
10,638
3,950
Other long-term liabilities
302,683
305,501
Warrant liability
15,777
38,503
Total Liabilities
3,015,941
3,061,829
Total Stockholders' Equity
2,187,071
2,157,758
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
5,203,012
$
5,219,587
ADAPTHEALTH CORP.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net revenue
$
793,286
$
727,614
$
1,537,912
$
1,433,817
Costs and expenses:
Cost of net revenue
673,397
610,011
1,328,793
1,207,133
General and administrative expenses
50,078
42,548
97,599
83,992
Depreciation and amortization, excluding patient equipment depreciation
15,549
15,877
31,081
31,962
Total costs and expenses
739,024
668,436
1,457,473
1,323,087
Operating income
54,262
59,178
80,439
110,730
Interest expense, net
32,552
25,608
64,507
50,384
Change in fair value of warrant liability
(812
)
8,208
(22,726
)
(18,509
)
Other loss, net
2,082
1,262
3,257
6,922
Income before income taxes
20,440
24,100
35,401
71,933
Income tax expense
5,399
8,853
3,685
14,456
Net income
15,041
15,247
31,716
57,477
Income attributable to noncontrolling interest
1,064
1,215
2,032
1,695
Net income attributable to AdaptHealth Corp.
$
13,977
$
14,032
$
29,684
$
55,782
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
134,295
134,332
134,409
134,178
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
136,233
137,015
138,000
138,335
Basic net income per share
$
0.10
$
0.10
$
0.20
$
0.38
Diluted net income per share
$
0.09
$
0.09
$
0.03
$
0.24
ADAPTHEALTH CORP.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
(in thousands)
2023
2022
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
31,716
$
57,477
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization, including patient equipment depreciation
193,109
156,504
Equity-based compensation
12,763
11,222
Change in fair value of warrant liability
(22,726
)
(18,509
)
Reduction in the carrying amount of operating lease right-of-use assets
16,794
9,530
Reduction in the carrying amount of finance lease right-of-use assets
3,007
-
Deferred income tax expense
1,413
11,975
Change in fair value of interest rate swaps, net of reclassification adjustment
(987
)
(1,460
)
Amortization of deferred financing costs
2,617
2,617
Other
-
(2,262
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:
Accounts receivable
(5,011
)
7,027
Inventory
13,808
18,807
Prepaid and other assets
10,199
10,406
Operating lease obligations
(16,662
)
(9,452
)
Operating liabilities
(13,473
)
(83,958
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
226,567
169,924
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of equipment and other fixed assets
(171,730
)
(154,340
)
Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(17,905
)
(15,324
)
Payments for cost method investments
(128
)
(367
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(189,763
)
(170,031
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from borrowings on long-term debt
50,000
-
Repayments on long-term debt
(65,000
)
(10,000
)
Repayments of finance lease liabilities
(3,679
)
(12,547
)
Payments for shares purchased under share repurchase program
(9,224
)
(3,375
)
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
-
723
Proceeds received in connection with employee stock purchase plan
1,021
753
Payments relating to the Tax Receivable Agreement
(3,202
)
-
Distributions to noncontrolling interest
(2,500
)
(2,000
)
Payments for tax withholdings from restricted stock vesting and stock option exercises
(4,366
)
(1,882
)
Payments of contingent consideration and deferred purchase price from acquisitions
(1,000
)
(2,383
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(37,950
)
(30,711
)
Net decrease in cash
(1,146
)
(30,818
)
Cash at beginning of period
46,272
149,627
Cash at end of period
$
45,126
$
118,809
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
This press release presents AdaptHealth's EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022.
AdaptHealth defines EBITDA as net income (loss) attributable to AdaptHealth Corp., plus net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, interest expense, net, income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation and amortization, including patient depreciation.
AdaptHealth defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA (as defined above), plus equity-based compensation expense, transaction costs, change in fair value of the warrant liability, and certain other non-recurring items of expense or income.
The following unaudited table presents the reconciliation of net income attributable to AdaptHealth Corp. to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in thousands)
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net income attributable to AdaptHealth Corp.
$
13,977
$
14,032
$
29,684
$
55,782
Income attributable to noncontrolling interest
1,064
1,215
2,032
1,695
Interest expense, net
32,552
25,608
64,507
50,384
Income tax expense
5,399
8,853
3,685
14,456
Depreciation and amortization, including patient equipment depreciation
99,296
79,474
193,109
156,504
EBITDA
152,288
129,182
293,017
278,821
Equity-based compensation expense (a)
6,847
5,720
12,763
11,222
Transaction costs (b)
92
2,205
284
5,313
Change in fair value of warrant liability (c)
(812
)
8,208
(22,726
)
(18,509
)
Other non-recurring expense, net (d)
12,630
4,692
21,671
10,804
Adjusted EBITDA
$
171,045
$
150,007
$
305,009
$
287,651
Net income attributable to AdaptHealth Corp. as a percentage of net revenue
1.8
%
1.9
%
1.9
%
3.9
%
Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue
21.6
%
20.6
%
19.8
%
20.1
%
(a)
Represents equity-based compensation expense for awards granted to employees and non-employee directors.
(b)
Represents transaction costs and expenses related to integration efforts related to acquisitions.
(c)
Represents a non-cash charge or gain for the change in the estimated fair value of the warrant liability.
(d)
The 2023 year-to-date period consists of $9.6 million of expenses associated with litigation, $4.9 million of severance charges (of which $2.9 million relates to the separation of the Company's former CEO), $2.6 million of consulting expenses associated with systems implementation activities, $1.4 million of impairments of operating lease right-of-use assets, and $3.2 million of other non-recurring expenses. The 2022 year-to-date period consists of a $4.5 million expense related to changes in AdaptHealth's estimated liability related to its Tax Receivable Agreement, $3.6 million of expenses associated with litigation, a $0.8 million loss related to the write-off of an investment, $0.6 million of lease termination costs, and $1.3 million of net other non-recurring expenses.
Free Cash Flow
This press release presents AdaptHealth's Free Cash Flow for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022.
AdaptHealth defines Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by operating activities less cash paid for purchases of equipment and other fixed assets.
The following unaudited table reconciles net cash provided by operating activities to the free cash flow measure for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in thousands)
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
86,319
$
103,473
$
226,567
$
169,924
Purchases of equipment and other fixed assets
(82,610
)
(77,174
)
(171,730
)
(154,340
)
Free cash flow
$
3,709
$
26,299
$
54,837
$
15,584
