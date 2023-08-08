PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) ("AdaptHealth" or the "Company"), a national leader in providing patient-centered, healthcare-at-home solutions including home medical equipment, medical supplies, and related services, announced today financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter Results and Highlights

All comparisons are to the quarter ended June 30, 2022 unless otherwise stated.

Net revenue was $793.3 million compared to $727.6 million, an increase of 9.0%. Non-acquired net revenue growth was 8.7%.

Net income attributable to AdaptHealth Corp. was $14.0 million, compared to $14.0 million.

Adjusted EBITDA was $171.0 million, compared to $150.0 million, an increase of 14.0%.

Cash flow from operations was $226.6 million year-to-date 2023, an increase from $169.9 million during the comparable period in 2022.

Free cash flow was $54.8 million year-to-date 2023, an increase from $15.6 million during the comparable period in 2022.

Management Commentary

"We are pleased to report solid results in the second quarter driven by continued strength in our core Sleep and Respiratory product lines." said Richard Barasch, Chairman and Interim CEO of AdaptHealth. "We have spent considerable effort creating and beginning to implement a comprehensive plan to resume market growth in our Diabetes line of business and saw meaningful sequential improvement. We were especially pleased with our cash generation for the first half of the year and with the execution to date of our cost-management program."

Mr. Barasch continued, "We believe we are well-positioned for the back half of the year, and we look forward to welcoming our new Chief Executive Officer, Crispin Teufel, who will be joining us in September."

Financial Outlook

The Company is updating previous financial guidance for fiscal year 2023 as follows:

Net revenue of $3.16 to $3.20 billion, from $3.16 to $3.24 billion

Adjusted EBITDA of $650 to $680 million, from $650 to $710 million

Total capital expenditures representing 10-12% of net revenue, unchanged

Free cash flow representing 3-4% of net revenue, unchanged

Conference Call Details

Management will host a teleconference today, Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results and business activities with analysts and investors.

Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:

(800) 245-3047 (Domestic) or

(203) 518-9765 (International)

When prompted, reference Conference ID: AHCO2Q23

Webcast registration: Click Here

Following the live call, a replay will be available for six months on the Company's website, www.adapthealth.com, under "Investor Relations."

About AdaptHealth Corp.

AdaptHealth is a national leader in providing patient-centered, healthcare-at-home solutions including home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and related services. The Company provides a full suite of medical products and solutions designed to help patients manage chronic conditions in the home, adapt to challenges in their activities of daily living, and thrive. Product and service offerings include (i) sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services (including CPAP and bi PAP services) to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea, (ii) medical devices and supplies to patients for the treatment of diabetes (including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps), (iii) HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, (iv) oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and (v) other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy and nutritional supply needs. The Company is proud to partner with an extensive and highly diversified network of referral sources, including acute care hospitals, sleep labs, pulmonologists, skilled nursing facilities, and clinics. AdaptHealth services beneficiaries of Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial insurance payors, reaching approximately 4.0 million patients annually in all 50 states through its network of approximately 710 locations in 47 states.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding projections, estimates and forecasts of revenue and other financial and performance metrics and projections of market opportunity and expectations and the Company's acquisition pipeline. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of AdaptHealth management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on, by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the Company.

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the outcome of judicial and administrative proceedings to which the Company may become a party or governmental investigations to which the Company may become subject that could interrupt or limit the Company's operations, result in adverse judgments, settlements or fines and create negative publicity; changes in the Company's customers' preferences, prospects and the competitive conditions prevailing in the healthcare sector. A further description of such risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company presently knows or that the Company currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company's assessments to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Financial Guidance

This release contains non-GAAP financial guidance, which is adjusted to exclude certain costs, expenses, gains and losses and other specified items that are evaluated on an individual basis. These non-GAAP items are adjusted after considering their quantitative and qualitative aspects and typically have one or more of the following characteristics, such as being highly variable, difficult to project, unusual in nature, significant to the results of a particular period or not indicative of future operating results. Similar charges or gains were recognized in prior periods and will likely reoccur in future periods.

The Company uses EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow, which are financial measures that are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or U.S. GAAP, to analyze its financial results and believes that they are useful to investors, as a supplement to U.S. GAAP measures.

The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in evaluating the Company's financial performance. The Company uses this metric as the profitability measure in its incentive compensation plans that have a profitability component and to evaluate acquisition opportunities, where it is most often used for purposes of contingent consideration arrangements.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as measures of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, and the items excluded from EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. Accordingly, these key business metrics have limitations as an analytical tool. They should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of the Company's liquidity.

The Company uses free cash flow in its operational and financial decision-making and believes free cash flow is useful to investors because similar measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, ratings agencies and other interested parties to evaluate the Company's competitors and to measure the ability of companies to service their debt. The Company's presentation of free cash flow should not be construed as a measure of liquidity or discretionary cash available to the Company to fund its cash needs, including investing in the growth of its business and meeting its obligations.

There is no reliable or reasonably estimable comparable GAAP measure for the Company's non-GAAP financial guidance because the Company is not able to reliably predict the impact of certain items, including equity-based compensation expense, transaction costs, changes in fair value of the warrant liability, and other non-recurring items of expense or income in full year 2023. As a result, reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable effort. In addition, the Company believes such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. The variability of the specified items may have a significant and unpredictable impact on the Company's future GAAP results.

In addition, the Company's non-GAAP financial guidance in this release excludes the impact of any potential additional future strategic acquisitions and any specified items that have not yet been identified and quantified. The financial guidance is subject to risks and uncertainties applicable to all forward-looking statements as described elsewhere in this press release.

ADAPTHEALTH CORP. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 45,126 $ 46,272 Accounts receivable 365,708 359,146 Inventory 114,882 127,754 Prepaid and other current assets 42,572 52,136 Total current assets 568,288 585,308 Equipment and other fixed assets, net 504,356 487,079 Operating lease right-of-use assets 117,798 129,506 Finance lease right-of-use assets 14,819 5,423 Goodwill 3,552,311 3,545,297 Identifiable intangible assets, net 142,774 162,773 Other assets 22,175 22,415 Deferred tax assets 280,491 281,786 Total Assets $ 5,203,012 $ 5,219,587 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 337,700 $ 337,498 Current portion of long-term debt 40,000 35,000 Current portion of operating lease obligations 29,579 30,001 Current portion of finance lease obligations 4,246 2,211 Contract liabilities 34,748 31,641 Other liabilities 11,705 19,863 Total current liabilities 457,978 456,214 Long-term debt, less current portion 2,135,624 2,153,267 Operating lease obligations, less current portion 93,241 104,394 Finance lease obligations, less current portion 10,638 3,950 Other long-term liabilities 302,683 305,501 Warrant liability 15,777 38,503 Total Liabilities 3,015,941 3,061,829 Total Stockholders' Equity 2,187,071 2,157,758 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 5,203,012 $ 5,219,587

ADAPTHEALTH CORP. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net revenue $ 793,286 $ 727,614 $ 1,537,912 $ 1,433,817 Costs and expenses: Cost of net revenue 673,397 610,011 1,328,793 1,207,133 General and administrative expenses 50,078 42,548 97,599 83,992 Depreciation and amortization, excluding patient equipment depreciation 15,549 15,877 31,081 31,962 Total costs and expenses 739,024 668,436 1,457,473 1,323,087 Operating income 54,262 59,178 80,439 110,730 Interest expense, net 32,552 25,608 64,507 50,384 Change in fair value of warrant liability (812 ) 8,208 (22,726 ) (18,509 ) Other loss, net 2,082 1,262 3,257 6,922 Income before income taxes 20,440 24,100 35,401 71,933 Income tax expense 5,399 8,853 3,685 14,456 Net income 15,041 15,247 31,716 57,477 Income attributable to noncontrolling interest 1,064 1,215 2,032 1,695 Net income attributable to AdaptHealth Corp. $ 13,977 $ 14,032 $ 29,684 $ 55,782 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 134,295 134,332 134,409 134,178 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 136,233 137,015 138,000 138,335 Basic net income per share $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.20 $ 0.38 Diluted net income per share $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.03 $ 0.24

ADAPTHEALTH CORP. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 31,716 $ 57,477 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization, including patient equipment depreciation 193,109 156,504 Equity-based compensation 12,763 11,222 Change in fair value of warrant liability (22,726 ) (18,509 ) Reduction in the carrying amount of operating lease right-of-use assets 16,794 9,530 Reduction in the carrying amount of finance lease right-of-use assets 3,007 - Deferred income tax expense 1,413 11,975 Change in fair value of interest rate swaps, net of reclassification adjustment (987 ) (1,460 ) Amortization of deferred financing costs 2,617 2,617 Other - (2,262 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions: Accounts receivable (5,011 ) 7,027 Inventory 13,808 18,807 Prepaid and other assets 10,199 10,406 Operating lease obligations (16,662 ) (9,452 ) Operating liabilities (13,473 ) (83,958 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 226,567 169,924 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of equipment and other fixed assets (171,730 ) (154,340 ) Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (17,905 ) (15,324 ) Payments for cost method investments (128 ) (367 ) Net cash used in investing activities (189,763 ) (170,031 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings on long-term debt 50,000 - Repayments on long-term debt (65,000 ) (10,000 ) Repayments of finance lease liabilities (3,679 ) (12,547 ) Payments for shares purchased under share repurchase program (9,224 ) (3,375 ) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options - 723 Proceeds received in connection with employee stock purchase plan 1,021 753 Payments relating to the Tax Receivable Agreement (3,202 ) - Distributions to noncontrolling interest (2,500 ) (2,000 ) Payments for tax withholdings from restricted stock vesting and stock option exercises (4,366 ) (1,882 ) Payments of contingent consideration and deferred purchase price from acquisitions (1,000 ) (2,383 ) Net cash used in financing activities (37,950 ) (30,711 ) Net decrease in cash (1,146 ) (30,818 ) Cash at beginning of period 46,272 149,627 Cash at end of period $ 45,126 $ 118,809

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

This press release presents AdaptHealth's EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022.

AdaptHealth defines EBITDA as net income (loss) attributable to AdaptHealth Corp., plus net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, interest expense, net, income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation and amortization, including patient depreciation.

AdaptHealth defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA (as defined above), plus equity-based compensation expense, transaction costs, change in fair value of the warrant liability, and certain other non-recurring items of expense or income.

The following unaudited table presents the reconciliation of net income attributable to AdaptHealth Corp. to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income attributable to AdaptHealth Corp. $ 13,977 $ 14,032 $ 29,684 $ 55,782 Income attributable to noncontrolling interest 1,064 1,215 2,032 1,695 Interest expense, net 32,552 25,608 64,507 50,384 Income tax expense 5,399 8,853 3,685 14,456 Depreciation and amortization, including patient equipment depreciation 99,296 79,474 193,109 156,504 EBITDA 152,288 129,182 293,017 278,821 Equity-based compensation expense (a) 6,847 5,720 12,763 11,222 Transaction costs (b) 92 2,205 284 5,313 Change in fair value of warrant liability (c) (812 ) 8,208 (22,726 ) (18,509 ) Other non-recurring expense, net (d) 12,630 4,692 21,671 10,804 Adjusted EBITDA $ 171,045 $ 150,007 $ 305,009 $ 287,651 Net income attributable to AdaptHealth Corp. as a percentage of net revenue 1.8 % 1.9 % 1.9 % 3.9 % Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue 21.6 % 20.6 % 19.8 % 20.1 %

(a) Represents equity-based compensation expense for awards granted to employees and non-employee directors. (b) Represents transaction costs and expenses related to integration efforts related to acquisitions. (c) Represents a non-cash charge or gain for the change in the estimated fair value of the warrant liability. (d) The 2023 year-to-date period consists of $9.6 million of expenses associated with litigation, $4.9 million of severance charges (of which $2.9 million relates to the separation of the Company's former CEO), $2.6 million of consulting expenses associated with systems implementation activities, $1.4 million of impairments of operating lease right-of-use assets, and $3.2 million of other non-recurring expenses. The 2022 year-to-date period consists of a $4.5 million expense related to changes in AdaptHealth's estimated liability related to its Tax Receivable Agreement, $3.6 million of expenses associated with litigation, a $0.8 million loss related to the write-off of an investment, $0.6 million of lease termination costs, and $1.3 million of net other non-recurring expenses.

Free Cash Flow

This press release presents AdaptHealth's Free Cash Flow for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022.

AdaptHealth defines Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by operating activities less cash paid for purchases of equipment and other fixed assets.

The following unaudited table reconciles net cash provided by operating activities to the free cash flow measure for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 86,319 $ 103,473 $ 226,567 $ 169,924 Purchases of equipment and other fixed assets (82,610 ) (77,174 ) (171,730 ) (154,340 ) Free cash flow $ 3,709 $ 26,299 $ 54,837 $ 15,584

