"We are very pleased with this quarter's solid results," said ALLETE Chair, President, and Chief Executive Officer Bethany Owen. "Through the first half of this year, we have also made significant progress in executing our Sustainability in Action strategy - working with our diverse stakeholders as we advance the transition to a clean-energy future. Minnesota Power recently filed certificates of need and route permit applications for the modernization of its 465-mile HVDC transmission line, and for the Northland Reliability Project. In addition, New Energy Equity has maintained a robust pipeline of projects and disciplined project execution as reflected in another strong quarter of financial results, and ALLETE Clean Energy successfully closed on its Red Barn project in April."

"Our results for the second quarter 2023 were higher than prior year due to New Energy Equity having another outstanding quarter of project closings, with attractive margins and entry into a new market, and is firmly on track to achieve or slightly exceed full-year earnings projections." said ALLETE Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Steve Morris. "Our regulated operations were also higher due to increased retail sales and lower property taxes this year, partially offset by reserves for interim rates resulting from Minnesota Power's February rate case order. Wind resources were down across much of the nation and consequently, results at ALLETE Clean Energy were below our expectations for the quarter, partially offset by the profitable sale of the Red Barn project. We are pleased to reaffirm our 2023 guidance, as we remain confident in our earnings range of $3.55 to $3.85 per share."

ALLETE's Regulated Operations segment, which includes Minnesota Power, Superior Water, Light and Power (SWL&P) and the Company's investment in the American Transmission Company, recorded second quarter 2023 net income of $37.8 million, compared to $29.6 million in the second quarter a year ago. Earnings at Minnesota Power were higher this year compared to 2022, primarily due to lower property taxes and increased sales to retail customers. These increases were partially offset by interim rate refund reserves recognized in 2023, as a result of Minnesota Power's 2022 general rate case outcome; the full interim rate reserve was recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022. Also reflected in the second quarter of 2023 was higher operating and maintenance expense. Net income at SWL&P was higher during the second quarter of 2023 primarily due to the implementation of new customer rates effective the beginning of this year.

ALLETE Clean Energy recorded second quarter 2023 net income of $3.1 million compared to $5.8 million in 2022. Earnings in 2023 reflect lower wind resources across the nation negatively impacting the entire fleet, which was partially offset by the sale of the Red Barn project in April of this year. Net income in 2022 also included earnings from the Northern Wind facilities which were decommissioned in April 2022 as part of ALLETE Clean Energy's project to repower and sell the Northern Wind project.

Corporate and Other businesses, which include New Energy Equity, BNI Energy, ALLETE Properties and our investments in renewable energy facilities, recorded net income of $10.6 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to net income of $2.2 million in 2022. Second quarter net income in 2023 reflects New Energy's earnings of $7.4 million; 2022 net income included purchase price accounting adjustments and transaction costs related to the New Energy acquisition which closed in April last year.

Earnings per share dilution in 2023 was approximately 2 cents due to additional shares of common stock outstanding as of June 30, 2023.

The statements contained in this release and statements that ALLETE may make orally in connection with this release that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and investors are directed to the risks discussed in documents filed by ALLETE with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ALLETE's press releases and other communications may include certain non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) financial measures. A "non-GAAP financial measure" is defined as a numerical measure of a company's financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes (or includes) amounts that are included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the company's financial statements.

Non-GAAP financial measures utilized by the Company include presentations of earnings (loss) per share. ALLETE's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors by removing the effect of variances in GAAP reported results of operations that are not indicative of changes in the fundamental earnings power of the Company's operations. Management believes that the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures is appropriate and enables investors and analysts to more accurately compare the company's ongoing financial performance over the periods presented.

ALLETE, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Income

Millions Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited

Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating Revenue Contracts with Customers - Utility $292.2 $308.7 $604.8 $637.7 Contracts with Customers - Non-utility 239.9 62.1 490.9 113.8 Other - Non-utility 1.3 2.3 2.6 5.1 Total Operating Revenue 533.4 373.1 1,098.3 756.6 Operating Expenses Fuel, Purchased Power and Gas - Utility 107.3 143.2 225.9 280.6 Transmission Services - Utility 23.5 18.3 43.6 38.2 Cost of Sales - Non-utility 193.2 41.5 403.7 58.5 Operating and Maintenance 84.9 79.6 170.6 154.9 Depreciation and Amortization 62.8 61.0 125.1 122.7 Taxes Other than Income Taxes 8.2 15.8 27.6 34.6 Total Operating Expenses 479.9 359.4 996.5 689.5 Operating Income 53.5 13.7 101.8 67.1 Other Income (Expense) Interest Expense (21.1) (18.6) (40.4) (36.9) Equity Earnings 5.4 5.3 11.4 10.8 Other 2.5 12.1 6.6 14.1 Total Other Expense (13.2) (1.2) (22.4) (12.0) Income Before Income Taxes 40.3 12.5 79.4 55.1 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) (0.4) (8.3) 1.1 (12.2) Net Income 40.7 20.8 78.3 67.3 Net Loss Attributable to Non-Controlling Interest (10.8) (16.8) (31.4) (36.6) Net Income Attributable to ALLETE $51.5 $37.6 $109.7 $103.9 Average Shares of Common Stock Basic 57.3 56.1 57.3 54.9 Diluted 57.4 56.1 57.4 54.9 Basic Earnings Per Share of Common Stock $0.90 $0.67 $1.91 $1.89 Diluted Earnings Per Share of Common Stock $0.90 $0.67 $1.91 $1.89 Dividends Per Share of Common Stock $0.6775 $0.65 $1.355 $1.30

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Millions - Unaudited

Jun. 30 Dec. 31, Jun. 30 Dec. 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Assets Liabilities and Equity Cash and Cash Equivalents $47.9 $36.4 Current Liabilities $380.3 $716.2 Other Current Assets 398.3 681.6 Long-Term Debt 1,685.9 1,648.2 Property, Plant and Equipment - Net 4,973.9 5,004.0 Deferred Income Taxes 153.6 158.1 Regulatory Assets 454.5 441.0 Regulatory Liabilities 538.0 526.1 Equity Investments 327.5 322.7 Defined Benefit Pension and Other Postretirement Benefit Plans 173.6 179.7 Goodwill and Intangibles - Net 155.5 155.6 Other Non-Current Liabilities 268.0 269.0 Other Non-Current Assets 210.3 204.3 Equity 3,368.5 3,348.3 Total Assets $6,567.9 $6,845.6 Total Liabilities and Equity $6,567.9 $6,845.6

Quarter Ended Six Months Ended ALLETE, Inc. June 30 June 30 Income (Loss) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Millions Regulated Operations $37.8 $29.6 $78.4 $81.1 ALLETE Clean Energy 3.1 5.8 11.6 22.3 Corporate and Other 10.6 2.2 19.7 0.5 Net Income Attributable to ALLETE $51.5 $37.6 $109.7 $103.9 Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.90 $0.67 $1.91 $1.89

Statistical Data Corporate Common Stock High $66.69 $66.02 $66.69 $68.61 Low $56.68 $56.55 $56.68 $56.55 Close $57.97 $58.78 $57.97 $58.78 Book Value $47.63 $46.97 $47.63 $46.97

Kilowatt-hours Sold Millions Regulated Utility Retail and Municipal Residential 241 245 562 600 Commercial 320 314 667 674 Industrial 1,778 1,616 3,436 3,382 Municipal 110 131 238 289 Total Retail and Municipal 2,449 2,306 4,903 4,945 Other Power Suppliers 786 794 1,482 1,775 Total Regulated Utility Kilowatt-hours Sold 3,235 3,100 6,385 6,720

Regulated Utility Revenue Millions Regulated Utility Revenue Retail and Municipal Electric Revenue Residential $33.2 $37.1 $75.6 $85.6 Commercial 42.9 42.6 86.9 88.0 Industrial 139.7 150.2 283.1 296.7 Municipal 7.6 10.0 16.5 22.1 Total Retail and Municipal Electric Revenue 223.4 239.9 462.1 492.4 Other Power Suppliers 36.3 36.9 72.2 77.9 Other (Includes Water and Gas Revenue) 32.5 31.9 70.5 67.4 Total Regulated Utility Revenue $292.2 $308.7 $604.8 $637.7

