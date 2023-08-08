BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Novanta Inc. (Nasdaq: NOVT) ("Novanta" or the "Company"), a trusted technology partner to medical and advanced technology equipment manufacturers, today reported financial results for the second quarter 2023.

Financial Highlights Three Months Ended (In millions, except per share amounts) June 30, July 1, 2023 2022 GAAP Revenue $ 229.5 $ 215.4 Operating Income $ 32.2 $ 23.3 Consolidated Net Income $ 20.9 $ 17.5 Diluted EPS $ 0.58 $ 0.49 Non-GAAP* Adjusted Operating Income $ 42.1 $ 36.7 Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.80 $ 0.78 Adjusted EBITDA $ 51.7 $ 45.0

*Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures, as well as definitions for the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release and the reasons for their use, are presented below.

"Novanta delivered a strong quarter of revenue growth and profit growth despite the challenging macroeconomic climate," said Matthijs Glastra, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Novanta. "Growth in our medical end-markets remains robust, and our sales to industrial end-market customers stayed resilient despite the evolving industrial capital spending environment. Our teams performed exceptionally well, utilizing the Novanta Growth System, and delivered gross margin expansion, as well as improving customer satisfaction by reducing our past-due backlog to customers by 46% sequentially. We remain very confident in our operating model, and in our ability to bring innovations to our customers in high-growth end-markets."

Second Quarter

During the second quarter of 2023, Novanta generated GAAP revenue of $229.5 million, an increase of $14.1 million, or 6.6%, versus the second quarter of 2022. The Company's acquisition activities resulted in an increase in revenue of $3.3 million, or 1.5%, compared to the second quarter of 2022. Changes in foreign currency exchange rates year over year adversely impacted our revenue by $0.1 million, or 0.0%, during the second quarter of 2023. Our year-over-year Organic Revenue Growth, which excludes the net impact of acquisitions and changes in foreign currency exchange rates, was an increase of 5.1% for the second quarter of 2023 (see "Organic Revenue Growth" in the non-GAAP reconciliations below).

In the second quarter of 2023, GAAP operating income was $32.2 million, compared to $23.3 million in the second quarter of 2022. GAAP net income was $20.9 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $17.5 million in the second quarter of 2022. GAAP diluted earnings per share ("EPS") was $0.58 in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $0.49 in the second quarter of 2022.

Adjusted Diluted EPS was $0.80 in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $0.78 in the second quarter of 2022. The Company ended the second quarter of 2023 with 36.0 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding. Adjusted EBITDA was $51.7 million in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $45.0 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Operating cash flow for the second quarter of 2023 was $26.2 million, compared to $24.1 million for the second quarter of 2022. The Company completed the second quarter of 2023 with approximately $408.5 million of total debt and $91.3 million of total cash. Net Debt, as defined in the non-GAAP reconciliation below, was $321.4 million.

Financial Guidance

"While macroeconomic conditions, particularly with regard to industrial capital spending and China, are expected to intensify in the second half, Novanta's diversified portfolio, especially its medical end-market exposure, is expected to continue to remain strong, acting as a counterbalance to the environment," said Matthijs Glastra. "Regardless of the macroeconomic climate, we continue to focus on secular growth opportunities in the right applications, coupled with the Novanta Growth System to deliver consistent, predictable, and sustainable long-term growth."

For the third quarter of 2023, the Company expects GAAP revenue of approximately $221 million to $224 million. The Company expects Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $48 million to $51 million and Adjusted Diluted EPS to be in the range of $0.70 to $0.77. The Company's guidance assumes no significant changes in foreign exchange rates.

For the full year 2023, the Company expects GAAP revenue of approximately $892 million to $902 million. The Company expects Adjusted Gross Profit Margin to be approximately 46.5% to 47.0%. The Company expects Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $196 million to $204 million and Adjusted Diluted EPS to be in the range of $2.96 to $3.15. The Company's guidance assumes no significant changes in foreign exchange rates.

Novanta provides earnings guidance on a non-GAAP basis and does not provide earnings guidance on a GAAP basis, with the exception of GAAP revenue guidance. A reconciliation of the Company's forward-looking Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is not provided because of the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including future changes in the fair value of contingent considerations; significant discrete income tax expenses (benefits); divestitures and related expenses; acquisitions and related expenses; impact of purchase price allocations for recently completed acquisitions; gains and losses from sale of real estate assets; costs related to product line closures; intangible asset impairment charges and related asset write-offs; future restructuring expenses; foreign exchange gains/(losses); benefits or expenses associated with the completion of tax audits; and other charges reflected in the Company's reconciliation of historical non-GAAP financial measures, the amounts of which, based on past experience, could be material. For additional information regarding Novanta's non-GAAP financial measures, see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

NOVANTA INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands of U.S. dollars or shares, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, July 1, 2023 2022 Revenue $ 229,464 $ 215,356 Cost of revenue 125,341 120,111 Gross profit 104,123 95,245 Operating expenses: Research and development and engineering 23,380 21,588 Selling, general and administrative 42,187 40,538 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 5,124 7,173 Restructuring, acquisition, and related costs 1,234 2,655 Total operating expenses 71,925 71,954 Operating income 32,198 23,291 Interest income (expense), net (6,810 ) (2,757 ) Foreign exchange transaction gains (losses), net 74 152 Other income (expense), net (191 ) 68 Income before income taxes 25,271 20,754 Income tax provision (benefit) 4,392 3,275 Consolidated net income $ 20,879 $ 17,479 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.58 $ 0.49 Diluted $ 0.58 $ 0.49 Weighted average common shares outstanding-basic 35,851 35,609 Weighted average common shares outstanding-diluted 36,032 35,933

NOVANTA INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 91,330 $ 100,105 Accounts receivable, net 144,837 137,697 Inventories 162,904 167,997 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,272 14,720 Total current assets 414,343 420,519 Property, plant and equipment, net 103,801 103,186 Operating lease assets 43,280 43,317 Intangible assets, net 160,956 175,766 Goodwill 483,409 478,897 Other assets 26,933 19,527 Total assets $ 1,232,722 $ 1,241,212 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Current portion of long-term debt $ 4,906 $ 4,800 Accounts payable 64,653 75,225 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 66,419 84,497 Total current liabilities 135,978 164,522 Long-term debt 403,586 430,662 Operating lease liabilities 40,729 40,808 Other long-term liabilities 26,399 27,634 Total liabilities 606,692 663,626 Stockholders' Equity: Total stockholders' equity 626,030 577,586 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,232,722 $ 1,241,212

NOVANTA INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, July 1, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Consolidated net income $ 20,879 $ 17,479 Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 11,937 13,811 Share-based compensation 5,875 5,081 Deferred income taxes (3,970 ) (4,364 ) Other 2,085 3,017 Changes in assets and liabilities which (used)/provided cash, excluding effects from business acquisitions: Accounts receivable (3,644 ) (8,678 ) Inventories 1,125 (18,581 ) Other operating assets and liabilities (8,090 ) 16,296 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 26,197 24,061 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (3,326 ) (5,795 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (3,326 ) (5,795 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments under term loan and revolving credit facilities (15,189 ) (1,193 ) Payments of debt issuance costs - (359 ) Payments of withholding taxes from share-based awards (407 ) (1,744 ) Repurchases of common shares - (10,000 ) Other financing activities (157 ) (148 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (15,753 ) (13,444 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 1,536 (3,138 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 8,654 1,684 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 82,676 98,805 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 91,330 $ 100,489

NOVANTA INC. Revenue by Reportable Segment (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, July 1, 2023 2022 Revenue Precision Medicine and Manufacturing $ 74,333 $ 69,461 Medical Solutions 83,322 65,516 Robotics and Automation 71,809 80,379 Total $ 229,464 $ 215,356

NOVANTA INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin by Reportable Segment (Non-GAAP): Three Months Ended June 30, July 1, 2023 2022 Precision Medicine and Manufacturing Gross Profit (GAAP) $ 36,513 $ 31,182 Gross Profit Margin (GAAP) 49.1 % 44.9 % Amortization of intangible assets 582 628 Inventory related charges associated with a product line closure 473 - Acquisition fair value adjustments - - Adjusted Gross Profit (Non-GAAP) $ 37,568 $ 31,810 Adjusted Gross Profit Margin (Non-GAAP) 50.5 % 45.8 % Medical Solutions Gross Profit (GAAP) $ 34,257 $ 26,535 Gross Profit Margin (GAAP) 41.1 % 40.5 % Amortization of intangible assets 1,070 1,232 Acquisition fair value adjustments - - Adjusted Gross Profit (Non-GAAP) $ 35,327 $ 27,767 Adjusted Gross Profit Margin (Non-GAAP) 42.4 % 42.4 % Robotics and Automation Gross Profit (GAAP) $ 34,909 $ 38,864 Gross Profit Margin (GAAP) 48.6 % 48.4 % Amortization of intangible assets 1,394 1,476 Acquisition fair value adjustments - 160 Adjusted Gross Profit (Non-GAAP) $ 36,303 $ 40,500 Adjusted Gross Profit Margin (Non-GAAP) 50.6 % 50.4 % Unallocated Corporate and Shared Services Gross Profit (GAAP) $ (1,556 ) $ (1,336 ) Amortization of intangible assets - - Employee COVID-19 testing costs - 39 Adjusted Gross Profit (Non-GAAP) $ (1,556 ) $ (1,297 ) Novanta Inc. Gross Profit (GAAP) $ 104,123 $ 95,245 Gross Profit Margin (GAAP) 45.4 % 44.2 % Amortization of intangible assets 3,046 3,336 Acquisition fair value adjustments - 160 Inventory related charges associated with a product line closure 473 - Employee COVID-19 testing costs - 39 Adjusted Gross Profit (Non-GAAP) $ 107,642 $ 98,780 Adjusted Gross Profit Margin (Non-GAAP) 46.9 % 45.9 %

NOVANTA INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Amounts in thousands except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP): Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Operating

Income Operating

Margin Income

Before

Income

Taxes Income Tax

Provision /

(Benefit) Effective Tax

Rate Consolidated

Net Income Diluted EPS GAAP results $ 32,198 14.0 % $ 25,271 $ 4,392 17.4 % $ 20,879 $ 0.58 Non-GAAP Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 8,170 3.6 % 8,170 Restructuring costs 1,136 0.5 % 1,136 Acquisition and related costs 98 0.0 % 98 Inventory related charges associated with a product line closure 473 0.2 % 473 Foreign exchange transaction (gains) losses, net (74 ) Tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments 2,092 Non-GAAP tax adjustments (149 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments 9,877 4.3 % 9,803 1,943 7,860 0.22 Adjusted results (Non-GAAP) $ 42,075 18.3 % $ 35,074 $ 6,335 18.1 % $ 28,739 $ 0.80 Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 36,032

NOVANTA INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Amounts in thousands except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP): Three Months Ended July 1, 2022 Operating

Income Operating

Margin Income

Before

Income

Taxes Income Tax

Provision /

(Benefit) Effective Tax

Rate Consolidated

Net Income Diluted EPS GAAP results $ 23,291 10.8 % $ 20,754 $ 3,275 15.8 % $ 17,479 $ 0.49 Non-GAAP Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 10,509 4.9 % 10,509 Restructuring costs 610 0.3 % 610 Acquisition and related costs 2,045 0.9 % 2,045 Acquisition inventory fair value adjustments 160 0.1 % 160 Employee COVID-19 testing costs 39 0.0 % 39 Foreign exchange transaction (gains) losses, net (152 ) Tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments 2,673 Non-GAAP tax adjustments 81 Total non-GAAP adjustments 13,363 6.2 % 13,211 2,754 10,457 0.29 Adjusted results (Non-GAAP) $ 36,654 17.0 % $ 33,965 $ 6,029 17.8 % $ 27,936 $ 0.78 Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted 35,933

NOVANTA INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands of U.S. dollars) (Unaudited) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP): Three Months Ended June 30, July 1, 2023 2022 Consolidated Net Income (GAAP) $ 20,879 $ 17,479 Consolidated Net Income Margin 9.1 % 8.1 % Interest (income) expense, net 6,810 2,757 Income tax provision (benefit) 4,392 3,275 Depreciation and amortization 11,937 13,811 Share-based compensation 5,875 5,081 Employee COVID-19 testing costs - 39 Restructuring, acquisition and related costs 1,234 2,655 Acquisition fair value adjustment - 160 Inventory related charges associated with a product line closure 473 - Other, net 117 (220 ) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 51,717 $ 45,037 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Non-GAAP) 22.5 % 20.9 %

Organic Revenue Growth (Non-GAAP): Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Compared to Three Months Ended July 1, 2022 Reported Revenue Growth/(Decline) (GAAP) 6.6 % Less: Change attributable to acquisitions 1.5 % Plus: Change due to foreign currency 0.0 % Organic Revenue Growth/(Decline) (Non-GAAP) 5.1 %

Net Debt (Non-GAAP): June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Total Debt (GAAP) $ 408,492 $ 435,462 Plus: Deferred financing costs 4,262 4,843 Gross Debt 412,754 440,305 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (91,330 ) (100,105 ) Net Debt (Non-GAAP) $ 321,424 $ 340,200

Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP): Three Months Ended June 30, July 1, 2023 2022 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (GAAP) $ 26,197 $ 24,061 Less: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (3,326 ) (5,795 ) Plus: Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment - - Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $ 22,871 $ 18,266 Consolidated Net Income (GAAP) $ 20,879 $ 17,479 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities as a Percentage of Consolidated Net Income 125.5 % 137.7 % Free Cash Flow as a Percentage of Consolidated Net Income 109.5 % 104.5 %

