Second Quarter 2023 Operating Results

Total revenues were $296.7 million, up 10.6% or 10.1% on a constant currency basis, year-over-year;

Subscriptions revenues were $259.2 million, up 11.7% or 10.9% on a constant currency basis, year-over-year;

Annualized Recurring Revenues ("ARR") was $1,105.9 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $971.9 million as of June 30, 2022, representing a constant currency ARR growth rate of 13%;

Last twelve-month recurring revenues dollar-based net retention rate was 110%, compared to 109% for the same period last year;

Operating income margin was 18.0%, compared to 20.8% for the same period last year;

Adjusted operating income inclusive of stock-based compensation expense ("Adjusted OI w/SBC") margin was 24.7%, compared to 24.0% for the same period last year;

Net income per diluted share was $0.15, compared to $0.17 for the same period last year;

Adjusted net income per diluted share ("Adjusted EPS") was $0.24, compared to $0.23 for the same period last year; and

Cash flow from operations was $80.6 million, compared to $67.0 million for the same period last year.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Operating Results

Total revenues were $611.2 million, up 12.4% or 13.6% on a constant currency basis, year-over-year;

Subscriptions revenues were $537.1 million, up 13.4% or 14.5% on a constant currency basis, year-over-year;

Operating income margin was 19.5%, compared to 20.7% for the same period last year;

Adjusted OI w/SBC margin was 26.8%, compared to 26.2% for the same period last year;

Net income per diluted share was $0.29, compared to $0.35 for the same period last year;

Adjusted EPS was $0.49, compared to $0.47 for the same period last year; and

Cash flow from operations was $256.8 million, compared to $168.7 million for the same period last year.

CEO Greg Bentley said, " I am pleased to again report strong operating results this quarter, driven perhaps equally by 2023's favorable end market conditions and by our teams' strong operational execution. We are sustaining robust ARR growth of 13% (year-over-year constant currency business performance) with directionally broader balance across the board. Our E365 growth initiative for enterprise accounts, and our Virtuosity growth initiative for SMB accounts and prospects, are each contributing at continuously greater levels.

" We are narrowing our 2023 ARR growth outlook (constant currency business performance) to a range of 12% to 13% by virtue of the momentum underlying our strong first half, offset by lower expectations for programmatic acquisition contributions this year, and particularly by the business model shift in China (from ARR) due to prevailing geopolitical concerns."

COO Nicholas Cumins commented, " Our 23Q2 operating results reflect our strong performance across the board. ARR growth by region was led by continued very solid growth in North America and Asia-Pacific and steady growth in Europe. By sector, growth in Public Works / Utilities remained strong while growth in Industrial improved, offset somewhat by growth in Resources normalizing from record levels and continued softness in Commercial / Facilities. We believe we are strongly positioned to benefit from the long-term investments in civil infrastructure globally, and the increasing priority our accounts are placing on going digital."

CFO Werner Andre said, " In 23Q2 BSY delivered financial results that met or surpassed our expectations in all key metrics, including ARR growth, revenues, recurring revenues dollar-based net retention rate, Adjusted operating income inclusive of stock-based compensation expense margin, and operating cash flows. Although we have narrowed our range of expectations for the year's ARR growth (constant currency business performance), we are maintaining our financial outlook for the other metrics.

" Along with relatively light acquisition and investment expenditures, during the first half of 2023 we paid $29 million in dividends, effectively repurchased $51 million of shares to offset dilution from stock-based compensation, and repaid $147 million of net bank borrowings."

BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 82,716 $ 71,684 Accounts receivable 252,863 296,376 Allowance for doubtful accounts (8,656 ) (9,303 ) Prepaid income taxes 20,491 18,406 Prepaid and other current assets 44,043 38,732 Total current assets 391,457 415,895 Property and equipment, net 35,520 32,251 Operating lease right-of-use assets 43,248 40,249 Intangible assets, net 271,639 292,271 Goodwill 2,252,832 2,237,184 Investments 26,997 22,270 Deferred income taxes 68,681 52,636 Other assets 73,553 72,249 Total assets $ 3,163,927 $ 3,165,005 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 37,423 $ 15,176 Accruals and other current liabilities 398,883 362,048 Deferred revenues 231,473 226,955 Operating lease liabilities 12,533 14,672 Income taxes payable 21,383 4,507 Current portion of long-term debt 7,500 5,000 Total current liabilities 709,195 628,358 Long-term debt 1,629,483 1,775,696 Deferred compensation plan liabilities 82,641 77,014 Long-term operating lease liabilities 32,273 27,670 Deferred revenues 16,282 16,118 Deferred income taxes 37,773 51,235 Income taxes payable 7,316 8,105 Other liabilities 5,192 7,355 Total liabilities 2,520,155 2,591,551 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 2,947 2,890 Additional paid-in capital 1,085,066 1,030,466 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (87,828 ) (89,740 ) Accumulated deficit (357,117 ) (370,866 ) Non-controlling interest 704 704 Total stockholders' equity 643,772 573,454 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,163,927 $ 3,165,005

BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Subscriptions $ 259,243 $ 232,191 $ 537,088 $ 473,424 Perpetual licenses 11,718 11,548 21,265 21,753 Subscriptions and licenses 270,961 243,739 558,353 495,177 Services 25,788 24,546 52,807 48,625 Total revenues 296,749 268,285 611,160 543,802 Cost of revenues: Cost of subscriptions and licenses 41,156 36,806 82,087 70,533 Cost of services 25,270 22,888 51,523 44,946 Total cost of revenues 66,426 59,694 133,610 115,479 Gross profit 230,323 208,591 477,550 428,323 Operating expense (income): Research and development 70,117 64,866 137,917 126,139 Selling and marketing 54,364 49,617 106,505 95,562 General and administrative 39,258 40,033 86,065 91,187 Deferred compensation plan 3,777 (12,159 ) 7,923 (17,297 ) Amortization of purchased intangibles 9,502 10,517 20,050 20,423 Total operating expenses 177,018 152,874 358,460 316,014 Income from operations 53,305 55,717 119,090 112,309 Interest expense, net (9,484 ) (7,639 ) (20,576 ) (14,387 ) Other income, net 965 3,514 1,254 13,861 Income before income taxes 44,786 51,592 99,768 111,783 Benefit (provision) for income taxes 3,899 4,674 (5,593 ) 1,443 Loss from investments accounted for using the equity method, net of tax - (593 ) - (1,165 ) Net income $ 48,685 $ 55,673 $ 94,175 $ 112,061 Per share information: Net income per share, basic $ 0.16 $ 0.18 $ 0.30 $ 0.36 Net income per share, diluted $ 0.15 $ 0.17 $ 0.29 $ 0.35 Weighted average shares, basic 311,914,602 308,244,778 311,366,371 308,512,924 Weighted average shares, diluted 332,352,725 332,275,216 331,831,973 332,208,435

BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 94,175 $ 112,061 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 35,304 35,730 Deferred income taxes (28,935 ) (16,806 ) Stock-based compensation expense 37,588 32,568 Deferred compensation plan 7,923 (17,297 ) Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs 3,646 3,646 Change in fair value of derivative 663 (19,490 ) Foreign currency remeasurement (gain) loss (144 ) 5,748 Other non-cash items, net 3,530 3,315 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effect from acquisitions: Accounts receivable 49,171 15,581 Prepaid and other assets (364 ) 3,325 Accounts payable, accruals, and other liabilities 41,969 25,683 Deferred revenues (1,792 ) (20,292 ) Income taxes payable, net of prepaid income taxes 14,085 4,958 Net cash provided by operating activities 256,819 168,730 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment and investment in capitalized software (11,253 ) (6,589 ) Proceeds from sale of aircraft - 2,380 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (10,299 ) (714,197 ) Purchases of investments (8,200 ) (5,561 ) Net cash used in investing activities (29,752 ) (723,967 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from credit facilities 288,387 657,981 Payments of credit facilities (432,739 ) (264,107 ) Repayments of term loan (2,500 ) (2,500 ) Payments of contingent and non-contingent consideration (2,860 ) (5,059 ) Payments of dividends (29,224 ) (17,163 ) Proceeds from stock purchases under employee stock purchase plan 4,557 4,611 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 9,700 5,861 Payments for shares acquired including shares withheld for taxes (51,202 ) (40,520 ) Repurchase of Class B Common Stock under approved program - (13,242 ) Other financing activities (95 ) (89 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (215,976 ) 325,773 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (59 ) (6,462 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 11,032 (235,926 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 71,684 329,337 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 82,716 $ 93,411

BENTLEY SYSTEMS, INCORPORATED

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

Reconciliation of operating income to Adjusted OI w/SBC and to Adjusted operating income:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating income $ 53,305 $ 55,717 $ 119,090 $ 112,309 Amortization of purchased intangibles 12,625 13,671 26,360 26,599 Deferred compensation plan 3,777 (12,159 ) 7,923 (17,297 ) Acquisition expenses 3,521 3,856 12,298 17,853 Realignment expenses (income) 29 3,194 (1,950 ) 3,194 Adjusted OI w/SBC 73,257 64,279 163,721 142,658 Stock-based compensation expense 17,670 17,395 36,868 32,348 Adjusted operating income $ 90,927 $ 81,674 $ 200,589 $ 175,006

Reconciliation of net income to Adjusted net income:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 $ EPS(1) $ EPS(1) $ EPS(1) $ EPS(1) Net income $ 48,685 $ 0.15 $ 55,673 $ 0.17 $ 94,175 $ 0.29 $ 112,061 $ 0.35 Non-GAAP adjustments, prior to income taxes: Amortization of purchased intangibles 12,625 0.04 13,671 0.04 26,360 0.08 26,599 0.08 Stock-based compensation expense 17,670 0.05 17,395 0.05 36,868 0.11 32,348 0.10 Deferred compensation plan 3,777 0.01 (12,159 ) (0.04 ) 7,923 0.02 (17,297 ) (0.05 ) Acquisition expenses 3,521 0.01 3,856 0.01 12,298 0.04 17,853 0.05 Realignment expenses (income) 29 - 3,194 0.01 (1,950 ) (0.01 ) 3,194 0.01 Other income, net (965 ) - (3,514 ) (0.01 ) (1,254 ) - (13,861 ) (0.04 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments, prior to income taxes 36,657 0.11 22,443 0.07 80,245 0.24 48,836 0.15 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (6,608 ) (0.02 ) (4,913 ) (0.01 ) (13,997 ) (0.04 ) (8,490 ) (0.03 ) Loss from investments accounted for using the equity method, net of tax - - 593 - - - 1,165 - Adjusted net income(2)(3) $ 78,734 $ 0.24 $ 73,796 $ 0.23 $ 160,423 $ 0.49 $ 153,572 $ 0.47 Adjusted weighted average shares, diluted 332,352,725 332,275,216 331,831,973 332,208,435

________________________ (1) Adjusted EPS was computed independently for each reconciling item presented; therefore, the sum of Adjusted EPS for each line item may not equal total Adjusted EPS due to rounding. (2) Total Adjusted EPS for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 have been corrected to reflect the dilutive effect of convertible senior notes. (3) Adjusted EPS numerator includes $1,723 and $1,705 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $3,440 and $3,400 for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, related to interest expense, net of tax, attributable to the convertible senior notes using the if-converted method.

Reconciliation of cash flow from operations to Adjusted EBITDA:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flow from operations $ 80,596 $ 66,999 $ 256,819 $ 168,730 Cash interest 8,909 5,232 19,382 10,528 Cash taxes 11,966 4,562 17,999 10,530 Cash deferred compensation plan distributions 1,704 7,336 2,125 7,336 Cash acquisition expenses 4,237 5,283 15,290 22,749 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (9,699 ) (2,874 ) (97,998 ) (36,013 ) Other(1) (2,164 ) (17 ) (4,084 ) 277 Adjusted EBITDA $ 95,549 $ 86,521 $ 209,533 $ 184,137

_______________________ (1) Includes (receipts) payments related to interest rate swap.

Explanation of Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures

Constant currency

Constant currency and constant currency growth rates are non-GAAP financial measures that present our results of operations excluding the estimated effects of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. We have operations outside the United States that are conducted in local currencies. As a result, the comparability of the financial results reported in U.S. dollars is affected by changes in foreign currency exchange rates. We use constant currency and constant currency growth rates to evaluate the underlying performance of the business, and we believe it is helpful for investors to present operating results on a comparable basis period over period to evaluate its underlying performance.

In reporting period-over-period results, we calculate the effects of foreign currency fluctuations and constant currency information by translating current period results using prior period average foreign currency exchange rates.

Recurring revenues

Recurring revenues are the basis for our other revenue-related key business metrics. We believe this measure is useful in evaluating our ability to consistently retain and grow our revenues from accounts with revenues in the prior period ("existing accounts").

Recurring revenues are subscriptions revenues that recur monthly, quarterly, or annually with specific or automatic renewal clauses and professional services revenues in which the underlying contract is based on a fixed fee and contains automatic annual renewal provisions.

Annualized recurring revenues ("ARR")

ARR is a key business metric that we believe is useful in evaluating the scale and growth of our business as well as to assist in the evaluation of underlying trends in our business. Furthermore, we believe ARR, considered in connection with our last twelve-month recurring revenues dollar-based net retention rate, is a leading indicator of revenue growth.

ARR is defined as the sum of the annualized value of our portfolio of contracts that produce recurring revenues as of the last day of the reporting period, and the annualized value of the last three months of recognized revenues for our contractually recurring consumption-based software subscriptions with consumption measurement durations of less than one year, calculated using the spot foreign exchange rates. We believe that the last three months of recognized revenues, on an annualized basis, for our recurring software subscriptions with consumption measurement period durations of less than one year is a reasonable estimate of the annual revenues, given our consistently high retention rate and stability of usage under such subscriptions.

Constant currency ARR growth rate is the growth rate of ARR measured on a constant currency basis. Constant currency ARR growth rate from business performance excludes the ARR onboarding of our platform acquisitions and includes the impact from the ARR onboarding of programmatic acquisitions, which generally are immaterial, individually and in the aggregate. We believe these ARR growth rates are important metrics indicating the scale and growth of our business.

Last twelve-month recurring revenues dollar-based net retention rate

Last twelve-month recurring revenues dollar-based net retention rate is a key business metric that we believe is useful in evaluating our ability to consistently retain and grow our recurring revenues.

Last twelve-month recurring revenues dollar-based net retention rate is calculated, using the average exchange rates for the prior period, as follows: the recurring revenues for the current period, including any growth or reductions from existing accounts, but excluding recurring revenues from any new accounts added during the current period, divided by the total recurring revenues from all accounts during the prior period. A period is defined as any trailing twelve months. Related to our platform acquisitions, recurring revenues into new accounts will be captured as existing accounts starting with the second anniversary of the acquisition when such data conforms to the calculation methodology. This may cause variability in the comparison.

Adjusted operating income inclusive of stock-based compensation expense ("Adjusted OI w/SBC")

Adjusted OI w/SBC is a non-GAAP financial measure and is used to measure the operational strength and performance of our business, as well as to assist in the evaluation of underlying trends in our business.

Adjusted OI w/SBC is our primary performance measure, which excludes certain expenses and charges, including the non-cash amortization expense resulting from the acquisition of intangible assets, as we believe these may not be indicative of the Company's core business operating results. We intentionally include stock-based compensation expense in this measure as we believe it better captures the economic costs of our business.

Management uses this non-GAAP financial measure to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, to evaluate financial performance, and in our comparison of our financial results to those of other companies. It is also a significant performance measure in certain of our executive incentive compensation programs.

Adjusted OI w/SBC is defined as operating income adjusted for the following: amortization of purchased intangibles, expense (income) relating to deferred compensation plan liabilities, acquisition expenses, and realignment expenses (income), for the respective periods.

Adjusted OI w/SBC margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted OI w/SBC by total revenues.

Adjusted operating income

Adjusted operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure that we believe is useful to investors in making comparisons to other companies, although this measure may not be directly comparable to similar measures used by other companies.

Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income adjusted for the following: amortization of purchased intangibles, expense (income) relating to deferred compensation plan liabilities, acquisition expenses, realignment expenses (income), and stock-based compensation expense, for the respective periods.

Adjusted net income and Adjusted EPS

Adjusted net income and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures presenting the earnings generated by our ongoing operations that we believe is useful to investors in making meaningful comparisons to other companies, although these measures may not be directly comparable to similar measures used by other companies, and period-over-period comparisons.

Adjusted net income is defined as net income adjusted for the following: amortization of purchased intangibles, stock-based compensation expense, expense (income) relating to deferred compensation plan liabilities, acquisition expenses, realignment expenses (income), other non-operating (income) expense, net, the tax effect of the above adjustments to net income, and (income) loss from investments accounted for using the equity method, net of tax, for the respective periods. The income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments was determined using the applicable rates in the taxing jurisdictions in which income or expense occurred, and represent both current and deferred income tax expense or benefit based on the nature of the non-GAAP adjustments, including the tax effects of non-cash stock-based compensation expense.

Adjusted EPS is calculated as Adjusted net income, less net income attributable to participating securities, plus interest expense, net of tax, attributable to the convertible senior notes using the if-converted method, if applicable, (numerator) divided by Adjusted weighted average shares, diluted (denominator). Adjusted weighted average shares, diluted is calculated by adding incremental shares related to the dilutive effect of convertible senior notes using the if-converted method, if applicable, to weighted average shares, diluted.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is our liquidity measure in the context of conversion of Adjusted EBITDA to cash flow from operations (i.e., the ratio of GAAP cash flow from operations to Adjusted EBITDA). We believe this non-GAAP financial measure provides a meaningful measure of liquidity and a useful basis for assessing our ability to repay debt, make strategic acquisitions and investments, and return capital to investors.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as cash flow from operations adjusted for the following: cash interest, cash taxes, cash deferred compensation plan distributions, cash acquisition expenses, changes in operating assets and liabilities, and other cash items (such as those related to our interest rate swap). From time to time, we may exclude from Adjusted EBITDA the impact of certain cash receipts or payments that affect period-to-period comparability.

