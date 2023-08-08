BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everbridge, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning solutions, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. Revenue for the second quarter was up 7% year-over-year to $110.6 million, and GAAP net loss improved to $(15.1) million from $(36.2) million.

"We delivered solid second quarter results as we continue to improve our overall operating efficiency," said David Wagner, President and CEO of Everbridge. "In the second quarter, we sequentially increased ARR and further expanded our adjusted EBITDA margins. We have focused our product development efforts on our core CEM platform, achieving several key delivery milestones that are improving customer value and satisfaction. Based on the resilience and strength of our recurring model and high customer satisfaction, we remain on track to execute toward our goal of reaching the 'Rule of 40' by 2027."

Patrick Brickley, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Everbridge, added, "We continue to make solid progress towards our strategic objectives of driving ARR and subscription revenue, which grew year-over-year by 9% and 8% during the quarter, respectively. However, we also continue to experience headwinds booking large and especially perpetual revenue contracts. This dynamic is reflected in our updated revenue guidance for the second half of 2023. In addition, we further tightened our cost structure, giving us confidence in our adjusted EBITDA target of $85 million dollars for 2023."

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $110.6 million, an increase of 7% compared to $103.0 million for the second quarter of 2022.

GAAP operating loss was $(15.4) million, compared to $(36.1) million for the second quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP operating income was $12.7 million, compared to $1.0 million for the second quarter of 2022.

GAAP net loss was $(15.1) million, compared to $(36.2) million for the second quarter of 2022. GAAP diluted net loss per share was $(0.37), based on 40.6 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to $(0.91) for the second quarter of 2022, based on 39.6 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP net income was $13.4 million, compared to $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.31, based on 43.9 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to $0.03 for the second quarter of 2022, based on 46.0 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA was $18.3 million, compared to $4.8 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Cash flow from operations was an inflow of $5.4 million, compared to an outflow of $(9.9) million for the second quarter of 2022.

Adjusted for one-time cash payments related to our 2022 Strategic Realignment program, Adjusted Free Cash Flow was an inflow of $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Recent Business Highlights

Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) was $395 million, up 9% year-over-year.

CEM customer count increased to 373, up 38 sequentially and 67% year-over-year.

Announced the Caribbean nation of Trinidad and Tobago deployed the Company's public alerting software to help keep residents and visitors safe and informed in the event of an emergency.

Supported U.S. state and local governments as smoke from ongoing wildfires in Canada engulfed the skies over large parts of the country, prompting dangerous air quality conditions.

Became a Sector Member of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) development sector, advocating for and collaborating on cell-broadcast public warning technology as the most effective means to reach citizens in an emergency.

Expanded partnership with Samdesk, the leader in AI-powered crisis detection. Samdesk now integrates directly with Everbridge Visual Command Center (VCC) providing corporate security teams with comprehensive situational intelligence before, during, and after critical events.

Joined the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) Private Sector Alliance for Disaster Resilient Societies (ARISE). Everbridge attended the Midterm Review of the Sendai Framework at the United Nations headquarters in New York, showcasing its organizational resilience solutions.

Financial Outlook

Based on information available as of today, Everbridge is issuing guidance for the third quarter and full year 2023 as indicated below.

Full Year 2023 Guidance Third Quarter 2023 Full Year 2023 Issued May 9, 2023 Revenue $ 113.5 to $ 114.0 $ 450.0 to $ 452.0 $ 456.0 to $ 462.0 Revenue growth 2 % 2 % 4 % 5 % 6 % 7 % GAAP net loss $ (9.4 ) $ (8.9 ) $ (43.7 ) $ (41.7 ) $ (47.6 ) $ (45.6 ) GAAP net loss per share $ (0.23 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (1.07 ) $ (1.02 ) $ (1.17 ) $ (1.12 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 18.5 $ 19.0 $ 65.8 $ 67.8 $ 65.8 $ 67.8 Non-GAAP net income per share $ 0.42 $ 0.43 $ 1.48 $ 1.52 $ 1.48 $ 1.52 Adjusted EBITDA $ 23.0 $ 23.5 $ 84.0 $ 86.0 $ 84.0 $ 86.0

(All figures in millions, except per share data)

Conference Call Information

About Everbridge

Everbridge (Nasdaq: EVBG) empowers enterprises and government organizations to anticipate, mitigate, respond to, and recover stronger from critical events. In today's unpredictable world, resilient organizations minimize impact to people and operations, absorb stress, and return to productivity faster when deploying critical event management (CEM) technology. Everbridge digitizes organizational resilience by combining intelligent automation with the industry's most comprehensive risk data to Keep People Safe and Organizations Running. For more information, visit https://www.everbridge.com/, read the company blog, and follow on Twitter. Everbridge… Empowering Resilience.

Key Performance Metric

Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) is defined as the expected recurring revenue in the next twelve months from active customer contracts, assuming no increases or reductions in the subscriptions from that cohort of customers. Investors should not place undue reliance on ARR as an indicator of future or expected results. Our presentation of this metric may differ from similarly titled metrics presented by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income/(loss), non-GAAP net income/(loss), non-GAAP net income/(loss) per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, adjusted free cash flow and adjusted EBITDA margin.

Non-GAAP operating income/(loss) excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation, costs related to the 2022 Strategic Realignment and change in fair value of contingent consideration. Non-GAAP net income/(loss) excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation, costs related to the 2022 Strategic Realignment, change in fair value of contingent consideration, accretion of interest on convertible senior notes, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt, capped call modification and change in fair value and the tax impact of such adjustments. EBITDA represents net income/(loss) before interest income and interest expense, income tax expense and benefit and depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA as further adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, costs related to the 2022 Strategic Realignment, change in fair value of contingent consideration and gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt, capped call modification and change in fair value. Free cash flow represents cash provided by (used in) operating activities minus cash used for capital expenditures and capitalized software development costs. Adjusted free cash flow represents free cash flow as further adjusted for cash payments for the 2022 Strategic Realignment.

We believe that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Everbridge's financial condition and results of operations. We use these non-GAAP measures for financial, operational and budgetary decision-making purposes, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, and to generate future operating plans. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information regarding past financial performance and future prospects, and permit us to more thoroughly analyze key financial metrics used to make operational decisions. We believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

We do not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. We urge investors to review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which are included in this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 218,944 $ 198,725 Restricted cash 2,124 2,046 Accounts receivable, net 96,682 119,986 Prepaid expenses 14,071 13,133 Assets held for sale - 6,485 Deferred costs and other current assets 37,165 31,866 Total current assets 368,986 372,241 Property and equipment, net 8,658 8,993 Capitalized software development costs, net 29,169 27,370 Goodwill 513,138 508,781 Intangible assets, net 147,642 166,177 Restricted cash 814 823 Prepaid expenses 1,307 1,709 Deferred costs and other assets 42,317 39,570 Total assets $ 1,112,031 $ 1,125,664 Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 9,589 $ 10,854 Accrued payroll and employee related liabilities 24,982 31,175 Accrued expenses 9,712 13,566 Deferred revenue 229,173 233,106 Liabilities held for sale - 2,062 Other current liabilities 8,793 10,644 Total current liabilities 282,249 301,407 Long-term liabilities: Deferred revenue, noncurrent 8,333 9,278 Convertible senior notes 501,736 500,298 Deferred tax liabilities 5,429 6,236 Other long-term liabilities 18,577 19,334 Total liabilities 816,324 836,553 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 41 40 Additional paid-in capital 752,699 721,143 Accumulated deficit (431,822 ) (402,124 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (25,211 ) (29,948 ) Total stockholders' equity 295,707 289,111 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,112,031 $ 1,125,664

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 110,569 $ 102,986 $ 218,837 $ 203,361 Cost of revenue 33,091 33,239 65,072 65,096 Gross profit 77,478 69,747 153,765 138,265 Gross margin 70.07 % 67.72 % 70.26 % 67.99 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 42,669 45,359 84,857 87,175 Research and development 24,613 26,619 49,617 50,178 General and administrative 24,963 27,093 49,429 49,429 Restructuring 664 6,742 685 6,742 Total operating expenses 92,909 105,813 184,588 193,524 Operating loss (15,431 ) (36,066 ) (30,823 ) (55,259 ) Other income (expense), net Interest and investment income 2,285 679 4,022 741 Interest expense (765 ) (1,307 ) (1,534 ) (2,607 ) Other income (expense), net 128 (189 ) 746 91 Total other income (expense), net 1,648 (817 ) 3,234 (1,775 ) Loss before income taxes (13,783 ) (36,883 ) (27,589 ) (57,034 ) (Provision for) benefit from income taxes (1,267 ) 701 (2,109 ) 1,779 Net loss $ (15,050 ) $ (36,182 ) $ (29,698 ) $ (55,255 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ (0.37 ) $ (0.91 ) $ (0.73 ) $ (1.40 ) Diluted $ (0.37 ) $ (0.91 ) $ (0.73 ) $ (1.40 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 40,551,410 39,571,647 40,413,506 39,501,058 Diluted 40,551,410 39,571,647 40,413,506 39,501,058 Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustment 2,311 (23,185 ) 4,737 (28,545 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (12,739 ) $ (59,367 ) $ (24,961 ) $ (83,800 ) Stock-based compensation expense included in the above: (in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost of revenue $ 1,817 $ 1,469 $ 3,472 $ 2,298 Sales and marketing 6,201 6,561 10,948 7,905 Research and development 3,770 3,796 7,496 5,373 General and administrative 4,342 4,385 7,663 6,719 Total stock-based compensation $ 16,130 $ 16,211 $ 29,579 $ 22,295

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (15,050 ) $ (36,182 ) $ (29,698 ) $ (55,255 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 14,884 15,257 29,658 30,691 Amortization of deferred costs 4,978 4,777 9,492 8,740 Deferred income taxes (204 ) (1,015 ) (705 ) (7,568 ) Accretion of interest on convertible senior notes 723 1,166 1,438 2,324 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets - 934 (352 ) 934 Provision for credit losses and sales reserve 691 65 2,326 278 Stock-based compensation 16,130 16,211 29,579 22,295 Other non-cash adjustments - (5 ) - (57 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 9,083 11,611 21,077 23,031 Prepaid expenses 1,853 379 (612 ) (2,068 ) Deferred costs (7,339 ) (4,309 ) (13,248 ) (10,530 ) Other assets (3,232 ) 4,404 (3,829 ) 6,223 Accounts payable 798 1,937 (934 ) (4,187 ) Accrued payroll and employee related liabilities (4,541 ) (6,109 ) (6,193 ) (7,971 ) Accrued expenses (3,715 ) (1,409 ) (4,512 ) 1,837 Deferred revenue (8,762 ) (12,562 ) (5,173 ) (4,526 ) Other liabilities (927 ) (5,074 ) (2,369 ) (6,413 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 5,370 (9,924 ) 25,945 (2,222 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (1,604 ) (879 ) (2,179 ) (2,726 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 79 - 4,368 - Payment for acquisition of business, net of acquired cash - - - (47 ) Additions to capitalized software development costs (3,757 ) (3,106 ) (7,869 ) (7,436 ) Net cash used in investing activities (5,282 ) (3,985 ) (5,680 ) (10,209 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments associated with shares withheld to settle employee tax withholding liability (1,823 ) (1,724 ) (3,689 ) (2,295 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan - - 2,546 1,702 Proceeds from stock option exercises 12 65 1,275 82 Other (19 ) (19 ) (38 ) (38 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (1,830 ) (1,678 ) 94 (549 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (134 ) (1,943 ) (71 ) (2,299 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,876 ) (17,530 ) 20,288 (15,279 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash-beginning of period 223,758 495,009 201,594 492,758 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash-end of period $ 221,882 $ 477,479 $ 221,882 $ 477,479

Reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures (unaudited) The following table reconciles our GAAP gross profit to non-GAAP gross profit (in thousands): Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross profit $ 77,478 $ 69,747 $ 153,765 $ 138,265 Amortization of acquired intangibles 2,165 3,114 4,550 6,265 Stock-based compensation 1,817 1,469 3,472 2,298 2022 Strategic Realignment 324 435 665 435 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 81,784 $ 74,765 $ 162,452 $ 147,263

The following table reconciles our GAAP gross margin to non-GAAP gross margin(1):

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross margin 70.1 % 67.7 % 70.3 % 68.0 % Amortization of acquired intangibles margin 2.0 % 3.0 % 2.1 % 3.1 % Stock-based compensation margin 1.6 % 1.4 % 1.6 % 1.1 % 2022 Strategic Realignment margin 0.3 % 0.4 % 0.3 % 0.2 % Non-GAAP gross margin 74.0 % 72.6 % 74.2 % 72.4 %

(1) Columns may not add up due to rounding.

The following table reconciles our GAAP operating loss to non-GAAP operating income (loss) (in thousands):

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating loss $ (15,431 ) $ (36,066 ) $ (30,823 ) $ (55,259 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles 9,361 11,262 19,009 22,800 Stock-based compensation 16,130 16,211 29,579 22,295 2022 Strategic Realignment 2,599 9,594 5,004 9,594 Change in fair value of contingent consideration - (5 ) - (57 ) Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 12,659 $ 996 $ 22,769 $ (627 )

The following table reconciles our GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net income (in thousands):

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (15,050 ) $ (36,182 ) $ (29,698 ) $ (55,255 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles 9,361 11,262 19,009 22,800 Stock-based compensation 16,130 16,211 29,579 22,295 2022 Strategic Realignment 2,600 9,594 5,004 9,594 Change in fair value of contingent consideration - (5 ) - (57 ) Accretion of interest on convertible senior notes 723 1,166 1,438 2,324 Income tax adjustments (340) (561 ) (1,077) (811 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 13,424 $ 1,485 $ 24,255 $ 890

Reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures (Continued) (unaudited) The following table reconciles our GAAP net loss per basic share to non-GAAP net income per basic share: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss per basic share(a) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.91 ) $ (0.73 ) $ (1.40 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles per basic share(b) 0.23 0.28 0.47 0.58 Stock-based compensation per basic share(b) 0.40 0.41 0.73 0.56 2022 Strategic Realignment per basic share(b) 0.06 0.24 0.12 0.24 Change in fair value of contingent consideration per basic share(b) - - - - Accretion of interest on convertible senior notes per basic share(b) 0.02 0.03 0.04 0.06 Income tax adjustments per basic share(b) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.03 ) (0.02 ) Non-GAAP net income per basic share(b) $ 0.33 $ 0.04 $ 0.60 $ 0.02

The following table reconciles our GAAP net loss per diluted share to non-GAAP net income per diluted share(1):

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss per diluted share(a) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.91 ) $ (0.73 ) $ (1.40 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles per diluted share(b) 0.21 0.24 0.43 0.57 Stock-based compensation per diluted share(b) 0.37 0.35 0.67 0.56 2022 Strategic Realignment per diluted share(b) 0.06 0.21 0.11 0.24 Change in fair value of contingent consideration per diluted share(b) - - - - Accretion of interest on convertible senior notes per diluted share(b) 0.02 0.03 0.03 0.06 Income tax adjustments per diluted share(b) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Non-GAAP net income per diluted share(b) $ 0.31 $ 0.03 $ 0.55 $ 0.02

(1) Amounts may not add up due to difference in GAAP and non-GAAP diluted shares.

(a) GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 40,551,410 39,571,647 40,413,506 39,501,058 Diluted 40,551,410 39,571,647 40,413,506 39,501,058 (b) Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 40,551,410 39,571,647 40,413,506 39,501,058 Diluted 43,943,456 46,004,234 43,856,005 39,823,826

Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average shares include dilutive potential common shares related to convertible notes and stock-based compensation grants.

The following tables reconcile our net loss to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow and net loss margin to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (15,050 ) $ (36,182 ) $ (29,698 ) $ (55,255 ) Interest and investment expense, net (1,520 ) 628 (2,488 ) 1,866 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 1,267 (701 ) 2,109 (1,779 ) Depreciation and amortization 14,884 15,257 29,658 30,691 EBITDA (419 ) (20,998 ) (419 ) (24,477 ) Stock-based compensation 16,130 16,211 29,579 22,295 2022 Strategic Realignment 2,600 9,594 5,004 9,594 Change in fair value of contingent consideration - (5 ) - (57 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 18,311 $ 4,802 $ 34,164 $ 7,355 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 5,370 $ (9,924 ) $ 25,945 $ (2,222 ) Capital expenditures (1,604 ) (879 ) (2,179 ) (2,726 ) Capitalized software development costs (3,757 ) (3,106 ) (7,869 ) (7,436 ) Free cash flow 9 (13,909 ) 15,897 (12,384 ) Cash payments for 2022 Strategic Realignment 1,561 6,319 5,682 6,319 Adjusted free cash flow $ 1,570 $ (7,590 ) $ 21,579 $ (6,065 ) Net loss margin (13.6 )% (35.1 )% (13.6 )% (27.2 )% Interest and investment expense, net margin (1.4 )% 0.6 % (1.1 )% 0.9 % Provision for (benefit from) income taxes margin 1.1 % (0.7 )% 1.0 % (0.9 )% Depreciation and amortization margin 13.5 % 14.8 % 13.6 % 15.1 % EBITDA margin (0.4 )% (20.4 )% (0.2 )% (12.0 )% Stock-based compensation margin 14.6 % 15.7 % 13.5 % 11.0 % 2022 Strategic Realignment margin 2.4 % 9.3 % 2.3 % 4.7 % Change in fair value of contingent consideration margin - (0.0 )% - (0.0 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin 16.6 % 4.7 % 15.6 % 3.6 %

Remaining Performance Obligations as of June 30, 2023 (in millions) Remaining Performance

Obligations Remaining Performance Obligations

Next Twelve Months Subscription and other contracts $ 479 $ 290 Professional services contracts 10 10

Financial Outlook (in millions, except share and per share data) Year Ended Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2023 Issued May 9, 2023 Low End High End Low End High End Low End High End Net loss $ (9.4 ) $ (8.9 ) $ (43.7 ) $ (41.7 ) $ (47.6 ) $ (45.6 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles 9.2 9.2 38.0 38.0 38.2 38.2 Accretion of interest on convertible senior notes 0.9 0.9 3.3 3.3 3.7 3.7 2022 Strategic Realignment 3.3 3.3 11.2 11.2 13.0 13.0 Stock-based compensation 14.8 14.8 58.8 58.8 58.5 58.5 Income tax adjustments (0.3 ) (0.3 ) (1.8 ) (1.8 ) - - Non-GAAP net income $ 18.5 $ 19.0 $ 65.8 $ 67.8 $ 65.8 $ 67.8 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 40,800,000 40,800,000 40,750,000 40,750,000 40,800,000 40,800,000 Diluted 44,220,000 44,220,000 44,500,000 44,500,000 44,500,000 44,500,000 Net loss per share $ (0.23 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (1.07 ) $ (1.02 ) $ (1.17 ) $ (1.12 ) Non-GAAP net income per share $ 0.42 $ 0.43 $ 1.48 $ 1.52 $ 1.48 $ 1.52 Net loss $ (9.4 ) $ (8.9 ) $ (43.7 ) $ (41.7 ) $ (47.6 ) $ (45.6 ) Interest expense, net (1.3 ) (1.3 ) (5.1 ) (5.1 ) 1.0 1.0 Income taxes, net 1.5 1.5 5.0 5.0 0.2 0.2 Depreciation and amortization 14.1 14.1 57.8 57.8 58.9 58.9 EBITDA 4.9 5.4 14.0 16.0 12.5 14.5 2022 Strategic Realignment 3.3 3.3 11.2 11.2 13.0 13.0 Stock-based compensation 14.8 14.8 58.8 58.8 58.5 58.5 Adjusted EBITDA $ 23.0 $ 23.5 $ 84.0 $ 86.0 $ 84.0 $ 86.0

