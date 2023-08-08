MATTOON, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL) (the "Company" or "Consolidated"), a top 10 fiber provider in the U.S., today reported results for the second quarter of 2023.

"With an improved go-to-market strategy, we have great momentum, as evidenced by 18,651 consumer fiber net adds in the second quarter and nearly 7,000 overall consumer broadband net adds, representing 190% growth versus the first quarter," said Bob Udell, president and chief executive officer at Consolidated. "We carried this momentum into July by adding nearly 7,300 consumer fiber subscribers in the month."

Udell added, "As we move into the second half of the year, we'll continue to build upon a fiber-first strategy across our consumer, commercial and carrier channels as we generate long-term revenue growth and deliver the most reliable services for our customers. We expect that our business simplification and cost savings initiatives will contribute over $30 million on an annualized basis to improve EBITDA and margins starting in the second half of 2023."

1 Q2 2022 normalized for the divestitures of the Company's Kansas assets, where applicable, which closed on Nov. 30, 2022. Refer to the tables contained in this press release for a reconciliation of all non-GAAP measures.

Second Quarter 2023 Results (compared to second quarter 2022 where applicable)

Revenue totaled $275.2 million, down 7.8% or 3.0% normalized 1 .

. Consumer fiber revenue was $29.6 million, up approximately 54% or 58% normalized 1 , driven by strong operating metrics including 18,651 consumer fiber net adds and increased ARPU of 5.1%.

, driven by strong operating metrics including 18,651 consumer fiber net adds and increased ARPU of 5.1%. Consumer broadband revenue was $71.3 million, up 5.5% or 8.4% normalized 1 .

Commercial data services revenue was $53.2 million, down 6.8% or up 0.5% normalized 1 .

. Carrier data-transport revenue was $31.2 million, down 13.9% or 5.1% normalized 1 .

. Other products and services revenue was $1.6 million, a decrease of $2.3 million, largely due to lower recognition of public private partnership construction projects.

Net loss was ($119.0 million). Adjusted EBITDA was $76.9 million.

Total committed capital expenditures were $164.4 million.

Operating expenses decreased $0.9 million versus the prior year driven by lower video programming costs and network access expense, in addition to the impact of the divestiture of the Kansas City operations on Nov. 30, 2022. The decline was mitigated by higher marketing and advertising expenses to drive growth and additional costs related to professional fees for customer service and process improvement initiatives.

Net interest expense was $36.9 million, an increase of $6.7 million versus the prior year, primarily as a result of higher interest on the term loan. The Company entered into a new three-year interest rate swap agreement for $500 million of its term loan debt, commencing upon the termination of its previous swap agreement. Including the new swap agreement, the Company has 77% of its total debt at a fixed rate through September 2026. As of June 30, 2023, the weighted average cost of debt was 6.72%.

Net loss in the second quarter of 2023, which includes an impairment loss of $77.8 million recorded in relation to the Washington assets held for sale, was ($119.0 million) compared to ($11.5 million) in the second quarter of 2022, which included $9.1 million of income from discontinued operations. Net loss per share was ($1.05) in the second quarter of 2023 as compared to ($0.10) in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share excludes certain items as outlined in the table provided in this release. Adjusted diluted net loss per share from continuing operations was ($0.28) compared to ($0.08) in the second quarter of 2022.

Capital Expenditures

Total committed capital expenditures were $164.4 million, driven by 57,438 new fiber passings added in the quarter, record second quarter fiber adds, seasonal infrastructure projects and pre-committed inventory purchases in support of future install and build activity.

Business Simplification and Cost Savings Initiatives

The Company has initiated a significant business simplification and cost savings initiative to further align and focus as a fiber-first provider, better serve its communities, generate efficiencies and drive improved margins. These actions are estimated to result in an annualized benefit of more than $30 million commencing in the second half of 2023.

Washington Divestiture

The Company entered into an agreement to sell its Washington assets for gross proceeds of $73 million, subject to the finalization of certain working capital and other post-closing purchase price adjustments, to Palisade Infrastructure in an all-cash transaction. This was a result of the Company's ongoing strategic asset review and focus on its fiber expansion plans in its core regions. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2024. In the quarter, the Company recognized an impairment loss of $77.8 million associated with this transaction.

Capital Structure

As of June 30, 2023, the Company maintained liquidity with cash and short-term investments of approximately $203 million and $215 million of available borrowing capacity on the revolving credit facility, subject to certain covenants. The net leverage ratio for the trailing 12 months ended June 30, 2023, was 5.55x. The Company continues to balance its fiber build and growth initiatives with the timing of governmental broadband partnerships and its liquidity, which is being enhanced through recent actions, including cost savings initiatives and the sale of non-core assets.

Proposal by Searchlight Capital Partners

Discussions continue between the Special Committee of the Board of Directors and Searchlight Capital Partners regarding the non-binding proposal announced on April 13, 2023.

2023 Outlook

Consolidated Communications updated its guidance for capital expenditures and reaffirmed its guidance for all other metrics for the full-year 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in a range of $310 million to $330 million.

Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $495 million. Previous capital outlook was $425 million to $445 million.

Cash interest expense is expected to be in a range of $145 million to $155 million.

Cash income taxes are expected to be below $10 million.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL) is dedicated to moving people, businesses and communities forward by delivering the most reliable fiber communications solutions. Consumers, businesses and wireless and wireline carriers depend on Consolidated for a wide range of high-speed internet, data, phone, security, cloud and wholesale carrier solutions. With a network spanning nearly 59,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated is a top 10 U.S. fiber provider, turning technology into solutions that are backed by exceptional customer support. Learn more at consolidated.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release, as well as the conference call, includes disclosures regarding "EBITDA," "adjusted EBITDA," "total net debt to last 12 month adjusted EBITDA ratio" or "Net debt leverage ratio," "adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share," and "Normalized revenue," all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. Accordingly, they should not be construed as alternatives to net cash from operating or investing activities, cash and cash equivalents, cash flows from operations, net income or net income per share as defined by GAAP and are not, on their own, necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs as determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, not all companies use identical calculations, and the non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP is included in the tables that follow.

Adjusted EBITDA is comprised of EBITDA, adjusted for certain items as permitted or required by the lenders under our credit agreement in place at the end of each quarter in the periods presented. The tables that follow include an explanation of how adjusted EBITDA is calculated for each of the periods presented with the reconciliation to net income (loss) from continuing operations. EBITDA is defined as income (loss) from continuing operations before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization on a historical basis.

We present adjusted EBITDA for several reasons. Management believes adjusted EBITDA is useful as a means to evaluate our ability to fund our estimated uses of cash (including interest on our debt). In addition, we have presented adjusted EBITDA to investors in the past because it is frequently used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry, and management believes presenting it here provides a measure of consistency in our financial reporting. Adjusted EBITDA, referred to as Available Cash in our credit agreement, is also a component of the restrictive covenants and financial ratios contained in our credit agreement that requires us to maintain compliance with these covenants and limit certain activities, such as our ability to incur debt. The definitions in these covenants and ratios are based on Adjusted EBITDA after giving effect to specified charges. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA provides our board of directors with meaningful information, with other data, assumptions and considerations, to measure our ability to service and repay debt. We present the related "total net debt to last 12 month adjusted EBITDA ratio" or "Net debt leverage ratio" principally to help investors understand how we measure leverage and facilitate comparisons by investors, security analysts and others. Total net debt is defined as the current and long-term portions of debt and finance lease obligations less cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, deferred debt issuance costs and discounts on debt. Our Net debt leverage ratio differs in certain respects from the similar ratio used in our credit agreement or against comparable measures of certain other companies in our industry. These measures differ in certain respects from the ratios used in our senior notes indenture.

These non-GAAP financial measures have certain shortcomings. In particular, Adjusted EBITDA does not represent the residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures, since items such as debt repayment and interest payments are not deducted from such measure. In addition, the ratio of total net debt to last 12-month adjusted EBITDA is subject to the risk that we may not be able to use the cash on the balance sheet to reduce our debt on a dollar-for-dollar basis. Management believes this ratio is useful as a means to evaluate our ability to incur additional indebtedness in the future.

We present the non-GAAP measure "adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share" because our net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share are regularly affected by items that occur at irregular intervals or are non-cash items. We believe that disclosing these measures assists investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in evaluating both our company over time and the relative performance of the companies in our industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, including those relating to the current expectations, plans, strategies, anticipated financial results, contributions to EBITDA and margins as a result of business simplification and cost savings initiatives, and the timeline for and anticipated benefits related to the closing of the sale of certain Washington non-core assets in the second half of 2024, are forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect, among other things, our current expectations, plans, strategies and anticipated financial results. There are a number of risks, uncertainties and conditions that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including: significant competition in all parts of our business and among our customer channels; our ability to adapt to rapid technological changes; shifts in our product mix that may result in a decline in operating profitability; public health threats, including the COVID-19 pandemic; continued receipt of support from various funds established under federal and state laws; disruptions in our networks and infrastructure and any related service delays or disruptions could cause us to lose customers and incur additional expenses; cyber-attacks may lead to unauthorized access to confidential customer, personnel and business information that could adversely affect our business; our operations require substantial capital expenditures and our business, financial condition, results of operations and liquidity may be impacted if funds for capital expenditures are not available when needed; our ability to obtain and maintain necessary rights-of-way for our networks; our ability to obtain necessary hardware, software and operational support from third-party vendors; substantial video content costs continue to rise; our ability to enter into new collective bargaining agreements or renew existing agreements; our ability to attract and/or retain certain key management and other personnel in the future; risks associated with acquisitions and the realization of anticipated benefits from such acquisitions; increasing attention to, and evolving expectations for, environmental, social and governance initiatives; unfavorable changes in financial markets could affect pension plan investments; weak economic conditions, and the other risk factors described in Part I, Item 1A of Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Many of these circumstances are beyond our ability to control or predict. Moreover, forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions on our part. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "should," "may," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue" or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements that appear throughout this press release. Furthermore, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are based on the information currently available to us and speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required under federal securities laws or the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 202,578 $ 325,852 Short-term investments - 87,951 Accounts receivable, net 100,827 119,675 Income tax receivable 6,811 1,670 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 60,138 62,996 Assets held for sale 68,997 - Total current assets 439,351 598,144 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,390,071 2,234,122 Investments 9,095 10,297 Goodwill 814,624 929,570 Customer relationships, net 29,772 43,089 Other intangible assets 10,557 10,557 Other assets 65,942 61,315 Total assets $ 3,759,412 $ 3,887,094 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 50,306 $ 33,096 Advance billings and customer deposits 45,625 46,664 Accrued compensation 55,585 60,903 Accrued interest 18,175 18,201 Accrued expense 126,220 95,206 Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations 16,821 12,834 Liabilities held for sale 3,297 - Total current liabilities 316,029 266,904 Long-term debt and finance lease obligations 2,135,344 2,129,462 Deferred income taxes 241,873 274,309 Pension and other post-retirement obligations 120,756 123,644 Other long-term liabilities 46,172 47,326 Total liabilities 2,860,174 2,841,645 Series A Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 477,047 and 456,343 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively; liquidation preference of $498,338 and $477,047 as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 349,971 328,680 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 150,000,000 shares authorized, 116,610,525 and 115,167,193 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 1,167 1,152 Additional paid-in capital 701,287 720,442 Accumulated deficit (157,223 ) (11,866 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (3,919 ) (610 ) Noncontrolling interest 7,955 7,651 Total shareholders' equity 549,267 716,769 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity $ 3,759,412 $ 3,887,094

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net revenues $ 275,162 $ 298,390 $ 551,288 $ 598,668 Operating expenses: Cost of services and products 126,967 135,888 258,905 271,783 Selling, general and administrative expenses 83,565 75,510 164,849 148,795 Loss on impairment of assets held for sale 77,755 - 77,755 126,490 Loss on disposal of assets 2,384 - 5,688 - Depreciation and amortization 79,538 72,543 157,237 144,893 Income (loss) from operations (95,047 ) 14,449 (113,146 ) (93,293 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense, net of interest income (36,903 ) (30,156 ) (70,763 ) (59,671 ) Other income, net 5,410 3,099 8,168 6,441 Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (126,540 ) (12,608 ) (175,741 ) (146,523 ) Income tax benefit (18,448 ) (2,017 ) (30,688 ) (16,836 ) Loss from continuing operations (108,092 ) (10,591 ) (145,053 ) (129,687 ) Discontinued operations: Income from discontinued operations - 9,821 - 17,884 Income tax expense - 742 - 5,258 Income from discontinued operations - 9,079 - 12,626 Net loss (108,092 ) (1,512 ) (145,053 ) (117,061 ) Less: dividends on Series A preferred stock 10,704 9,802 21,291 19,400 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 161 203 304 318 Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (118,957 ) $ (11,517 ) $ (166,648 ) $ (136,779 ) Net income (loss) per common share - basic and diluted: Loss from continuing operations $ (1.05 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (1.47 ) $ (1.33 ) Income from discontinued operations - 0.08 - 0.11 Net loss per basic and diluted common shares attributable to common shareholders $ (1.05 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (1.47 ) $ (1.22 )

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (108,092 ) $ (1,512 ) $ (145,053 ) $ (117,061 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 79,538 72,543 157,237 144,893 Deferred income taxes (19,020 ) (1,266 ) (31,259 ) (11,826 ) Cash distributions from wireless partnerships in excess of earnings - 1,508 - 1,661 Pension and post-retirement contributions in excess of expense (2,676 ) (9,819 ) (5,537 ) (19,161 ) Non-cash, stock-based compensation 2,388 2,833 3,187 5,032 Amortization of deferred financing costs and discounts 1,874 1,824 3,721 3,626 Loss on impairment of assets held for sale 77,755 - 77,755 126,490 Loss on disposal of assets 2,384 - 5,688 - Other adjustments, net (2,443 ) (207 ) (2,861 ) (396 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net (19,475 ) (5,959 ) 4,441 8,247 Net cash provided by operating activities 12,233 59,945 67,319 141,505 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net (150,034 ) (176,434 ) (280,860 ) (332,914 ) Purchase of investments - - - (39,959 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 6,509 1,720 6,801 1,794 Proceeds from business dispositions, net - - - 26,042 Proceeds from sale and maturity of investments 90,000 60,800 91,623 126,554 Net cash used in investing activities (53,525 ) (113,914 ) (182,436 ) (218,483 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Payment of finance lease obligations (4,007 ) (2,183 ) (7,121 ) (4,524 ) Share repurchases for minimum tax withholding - - (1,036 ) (114 ) Net cash used in financing activities (4,007 ) (2,183 ) (8,157 ) (4,638 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (45,299 ) (56,152 ) (123,274 ) (81,616 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 247,877 74,171 325,852 99,635 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 202,578 $ 18,019 $ 202,578 $ 18,019

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Revenue by Category (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Consumer: Broadband (Data and VoIP) $ 71,339 $ 67,592 $ 139,300 $ 133,503 Voice services 31,352 36,643 63,615 74,095 Video services 9,362 14,359 18,956 28,725 112,053 118,594 221,871 236,323 Commercial: Data services (includes VoIP) 53,230 57,113 106,364 115,008 Voice services 32,236 35,775 64,867 72,114 Other 10,378 11,287 20,134 22,847 95,844 104,175 191,365 209,969 Carrier: Data and transport services 31,224 36,263 64,147 69,748 Voice services 4,263 3,718 8,630 7,570 Other 313 354 663 745 35,800 40,335 73,440 78,063 Subsidies 7,072 6,534 14,108 13,117 Network access 22,747 24,846 47,191 51,059 Other products and services 1,646 3,906 3,313 10,137 Total operating revenue $ 275,162 $ 298,390 $ 551,288 $ 598,668

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Revenue Trend by Category (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Consumer: Broadband (Data and VoIP) $ 71,339 $ 67,961 $ 69,002 $ 69,641 $ 67,592 Voice services 31,352 32,263 34,314 36,444 36,643 Video services 9,362 9,594 11,876 13,552 14,359 112,053 109,818 115,192 119,637 118,594 Commercial: Data services (includes VoIP) 53,230 53,134 56,662 56,796 57,113 Voice services 32,236 32,631 34,676 35,484 35,775 Other 10,378 9,756 10,320 9,933 11,287 95,844 95,521 101,658 102,213 104,175 Carrier: Data and transport services 31,224 32,923 33,752 33,878 36,263 Voice services 4,263 4,367 3,685 3,517 3,718 Other 313 350 338 605 354 35,800 37,640 37,775 38,000 40,335 Subsidies 7,072 7,036 13,078 7,187 6,534 Network access 22,747 24,444 26,308 27,277 24,846 Other products and services 1,646 1,667 1,965 2,305 3,906 Total operating revenue $ 275,162 $ 276,126 $ 295,976 $ 296,619 $ 298,390

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Historical Revenue by Category to Normalized Revenue by Category (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Historical Adjustments(1) Normalized Historical Adjustments(1) Normalized Consumer: Broadband (Data and VoIP) $ 67,592 $ (1,788 ) $ 65,804 $ 133,503 $ (3,836 ) $ 129,667 Voice services 36,643 (541 ) 36,102 74,095 (1,237 ) 72,858 Video services 14,359 (2,696 ) 11,663 28,725 (5,406 ) 23,319 118,594 (5,025 ) 113,569 236,323 (10,479 ) 225,844 Commercial: Data services (includes VoIP) 57,113 (4,140 ) 52,973 115,008 (8,369 ) 106,639 Voice services 35,775 (1,337 ) 34,438 72,114 (2,792 ) 69,322 Other 11,287 (286 ) 11,001 22,847 (587 ) 22,260 104,175 (5,763 ) 98,412 209,969 (11,748 ) 198,221 Carrier: Data and transport services 36,263 (3,352 ) 32,911 69,748 (3,640 ) 66,108 Voice services 3,718 (4 ) 3,714 7,570 (9 ) 7,561 Other 354 (2 ) 352 745 (3 ) 742 40,335 (3,358 ) 36,977 78,063 (3,652 ) 74,411 Subsidies 6,534 - 6,534 13,117 (49 ) 13,068 Network access 24,846 (430 ) 24,416 51,059 (938 ) 50,121 Other products and services 3,906 (106 ) 3,800 10,137 (187 ) 9,950 Total operating revenue $ 298,390 $ (14,682 ) $ 283,708 $ 598,668 $ (27,053 ) $ 571,615 Notes: (1) These adjustments reflect the removal of operating revenues for divestitures. We completed the sale of the Company's Ohio and Kansas assets on January 31, 2022 and November 30, 2022, respectively.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Loss from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Loss from continuing operations $ (108,092 ) $ (10,591 ) $ (145,053 ) $ (129,687 ) Add (subtract): Income tax benefit (18,448 ) (2,017 ) (30,688 ) (16,836 ) Interest expense, net 36,903 30,156 70,763 59,671 Depreciation and amortization 79,538 72,543 157,237 144,893 EBITDA (10,099 ) 90,091 52,259 58,041 Adjustments to EBITDA (1): Other, net (2) 5,441 6,244 15,471 11,568 Pension/OPEB benefit (931 ) (2,964 ) (2,072 ) (5,947 ) Loss on disposal of assets 2,384 - 5,688 - Loss on impairment 77,755 - 77,755 126,490 Non-cash compensation (3) 2,388 2,833 3,187 5,032 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations 76,938 96,204 152,288 195,184 Investment distributions from discontinued operations - 11,329 - 19,545 Adjusted EBITDA $ 76,938 $ 107,533 $ 152,288 $ 214,729 Notes: (1) These adjustments reflect those required or permitted by the lenders under our credit agreement. (2) Other, net includes income attributable to noncontrolling interests, acquisition and non-recurring related costs, and certain miscellaneous items. (3) Represents compensation expenses in connection with our Restricted Share Plan, which because of the non-cash nature of the expenses are excluded from adjusted EBITDA.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Loss Attributable to Common Shareholders from Continuing Operations to Adjusted Loss from

Continuing Operations and Calculation of Adjusted Diluted Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Loss from continuing operations $ (108,092 ) $ (10,591 ) $ (145,053 ) $ (129,687 ) Less: dividends on Series A preferred stock 10,704 9,802 21,291 19,400 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 161 203 304 318 Loss attributable to common shareholders from continuing operations (118,957 ) (20,596 ) (166,648 ) (149,405 ) Adjustments to loss attributable to common shareholders: Dividends on Series A preferred stock 10,704 9,802 21,291 19,400 Integration and severance related costs, net of tax 1,314 802 3,962 1,604 Loss on impairment of assets held for sale 77,755 - 77,755 126,490 Loss on disposition of assets, net of tax 1,761 - 4,202 - Non-cash interest expense for swaps, net of tax (293 ) (310 ) (631 ) (605 ) Tax impact of non-deductible goodwill (5,901 ) (392 ) (5,901 ) (11,205 ) Non-cash stock compensation, net of tax 1,764 2,094 2,354 3,720 Adjusted net loss from continuing operations $ (31,853 ) $ (8,600 ) $ (63,616 ) $ (10,001 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 113,050 111,697 112,995 111,694 Adjusted diluted net income (loss) per common share: Adjusted net loss from continuing operations $ (0.28 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.56 ) $ (0.09 ) Adjusted income from discontinued operations, net of tax - 0.08 - 0.11 $ (0.28 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.56 ) $ 0.02 Notes: Calculations above assume a 26.13% effective tax rate for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 26.07% effective tax rate for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Loss from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA Guidance (Dollars in millions) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2023 Range Low High Loss from continuing operations $ (123 ) $ (105 ) Add: Income tax benefit (43 ) (37 ) Interest expense, net 152 148 Depreciation and amortization 314 312 EBITDA 300 318 Adjustments to EBITDA (1): Other, net (2) 12 14 Pension/OPEB benefit (12 ) (12 ) Non-cash compensation (3) 10 10 Adjusted EBITDA $ 310 $ 330 Notes: (1) These adjustments reflect those required or permitted by the lenders under our credit agreement. (2) Other, net includes income attributable to noncontrolling interests, dividend income, integration and non-recurring related costs and certain miscellaneous items. (3) Represents compensation expenses in connection with our Restricted Share Plan, which because of the non-cash nature of the expenses are excluded from adjusted EBITDA.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of Total Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA Ratio (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, 2023 Long-term debt and finance lease obligations: Term loans, net of discount $7,868 $ 992,007 6.50% Senior secured notes due 2028 750,000 5.00% Senior secured notes due 2028 400,000 Finance leases 41,894 Total debt as of June 30, 2023 2,183,901 Less: deferred debt issuance costs (31,736 ) Less: cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments (202,578 ) Total net debt as of June 30, 2023 $ 1,949,587 Adjusted EBITDA for the 12 months ended June 30, 2023 $ 351,139 Total Net Debt to last 12 months Adjusted EBITDA 5.55x

Key Operating Metrics (Unaudited) 2021 2022 2023 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Passings Total Fiber Gig+ Capable Passings (1)(5)(6) 320,806 397,123 494,160 605,710 605,710 689,406 831,779 947,974 1,008,660 1,008,660 1,062,518 1,119,956 Total DSL/Copper Passings (2)(3)(5)(6) 2,421,292 2,347,816 2,255,556 2,146,377 2,146,377 2,059,025 1,920,214 1,807,381 1,617,077 1,617,077 1,564,889 1,509,875 Total Passings (1)(2)(3)(5)(6) 2,742,098 2,744,939 2,749,716 2,752,087 2,752,087 2,748,431 2,751,993 2,755,355 2,625,737 2,625,737 2,627,407 2,629,831 % Fiber Gig+ Coverage/Total Passings 12 % 14 % 18 % 22 % 22 % 25 % 30 % 34 % 38 % 38 % 40 % 43 % Consumer Broadband Connections Fiber Gig+ Capable (3) 74,495 77,521 81,539 86,122 86,122 93,812 103,455 115,598 122,872 122,872 135,209 153,860 DSL/Copper (2)(3) 323,507 315,959 309,122 298,442 298,442 286,338 277,758 266,314 244,586 244,586 234,653 222,969 Total Consumer Broadband Connections (2)(3) 398,002 393,480 390,661 384,564 384,564 380,150 381,213 381,912 367,458 367,458 369,862 376,829 Consumer Broadband Net Adds Total Fiber Gig+ Capable Net Adds (7) 3,885 3,026 4,018 4,583 15,512 7,690 9,643 12,143 10,599 40,075 12,337 18,651 DSL/Copper Net Adds (7) (7,240 ) (7,548 ) (6,837 ) (10,680 ) (32,305 ) (8,544 ) (8,580 ) (11,444 ) (10,783 ) (39,351 ) (9,933 ) (11,684 ) Total Consumer Broadband Net Adds (7) (3,355 ) (4,522 ) (2,819 ) (6,097 ) (16,793 ) (854 ) 1,063 699 (184 ) 724 2,404 6,967 Consumer Broadband Penetration % Fiber Gig+ Capable (on fiber passings) 23.2 % 19.5 % 16.5 % 14.2 % 14.2 % 13.6 % 12.4 % 12.2 % 12.2 % 12.2 % 12.7 % 13.7 % DSL/Copper (on DSL/copper passings) 13.4 % 13.5 % 13.7 % 13.9 % 13.9 % 13.9 % 14.5 % 14.7 % 15.1 % 15.1 % 15.0 % 14.8 % Total Consumer Broadband Penetration % 14.5 % 14.3 % 14.2 % 14.0 % 14.0 % 13.8 % 13.9 % 13.9 % 14.0 % 14.0 % 14.1 % 14.3 % Consumer Average Revenue Per Unit (ARPU) Fiber Gig+ Capable $ 64.87 $ 65.83 $ 64.64 $ 64.22 $ 64.55 $ 63.88 $ 64.95 $ 65.61 $ 67.14 $ 65.42 $ 67.51 $ 68.29 DSL/Copper $ 47.72 $ 49.92 $ 51.32 $ 50.65 $ 50.06 $ 50.78 $ 52.36 $ 53.87 $ 53.55 $ 53.36 $ 53.21 $ 55.88 Churn Fiber Consumer Broadband Churn (7) 1.3 % 1.7 % 1.4 % 1.0 % 1.3 % 0.9 % 1.1 % 1.2 % 1.1 % 1.1 % 1.0 % 1.3 % DSL/Copper Consumer Broadband Churn (7) 1.4 % 1.6 % 1.9 % 2.0 % 1.7 % 1.3 % 1.6 % 1.8 % 1.7 % 1.6 % 1.5 % 1.7 % Consumer Broadband Revenue ($ in thousands) Fiber Broadband Revenue (4) $ 14,120 $ 15,010 $ 15,422 $ 16,150 $ 60,702 $ 17,242 $ 19,218 $ 21,558 $ 24,016 $ 82,034 $ 26,136 $ 29,613 Copper and Other Broadband Revenue 51,633 52,967 53,182 50,833 208,615 48,669 48,374 48,083 44,986 190,112 41,825 41,726 Total Consumer Broadband Revenue $ 65,753 $ 67,977 $ 68,604 $ 66,983 $ 269,317 $ 65,911 $ 67,592 $ 69,641 $ 69,002 $ 272,146 $ 67,961 $ 71,339 Consumer Voice Connections (3) 362,384 352,835 341,135 328,849 328,849 316,634 306,458 294,441 276,779 276,779 267,509 258,680 Video Connections (3) 73,986 70,795 66,971 63,447 63,447 58,812 55,225 51,339 35,039 35,039 32,426 28,934 Fiber route network miles (long-haul, metro and FttP) 47,364 48,727 50,405 52,402 52,402 54,239 56,093 57,498 57,865 57,865 57,569 58,836 On-net buildings (3) 13,910 14,253 14,625 14,981 14,981 15,446 15,618 15,715 14,427 14,427 14,520 14,735 Notes: (1) In Q1 2021, the Company launched a multi-year fiber build plan to upgrade 1.6 million passings or 70% of our service area to fiber Gig+ capable services. As of June 30, 2023, 111,296 of the targeted 225,000 passings for 2023 were upgraded to FttP and total fiber passings were ~1,119,956 or 43% of the Company's service area. (2) The sale of the non-core Ohio operations resulted in a reduction of approximately 5,658 DSL/Copper passings and 3,560 DSL/Copper broadband connections in the first quarter of 2022. Prior period amounts have not been adjusted to reflect the sale. (3) The sale of the net assets of our Kansas City operations in the fourth quarter of 2022 resulted in a reduction of approximately 135,144 DSL/Copper passings, 3,325 fiber broadband connections, 10,945 DSL/Copper broadband connections, 6,670 consumer voice connections, 13,425 video connections and 1,415 on-net buildings. Prior period amounts have not been adjusted to reflect the sale. (4) Fiber broadband revenue includes revenue from our Kansas City operations of approximately $0.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and approximately $0.5 million for each of the quarters ended March 31, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Amounts have not been adjusted to reflect the sale. (5) Passings counts are estimates of single family units, multi-dwelling units, and multi-tenant units within consumer, small business and enterprise. These counts are based upon the information available at this time and are subject to updates as additional information becomes available. (6) When a passing is both fiber and DSL/Copper capable it is counted as a fiber passing. (7) Consumer Broadband net adds and churn have been normalized to reflect the divestitures of our Kansas City and Ohio operations.

