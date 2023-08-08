

SAINT HELIER (dpa-AFX) - Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $305 million, or $0.17 per share. This compares with $488 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Barrick Gold Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $336 million or $0.19 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.9% to $2.833 billion from $2.859 billion last year.



Barrick Gold Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $305 Mln. vs. $488 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.17 vs. $0.27 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.18 -Revenue (Q2): $2.833 Bln vs. $2.859 Bln last year.



