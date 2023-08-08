

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, specialty pharmaceutical company Endo International plc (ENDPQ.PK) narrowed its revenue guidance range for the full-year 2023.



For fiscal 2023, the company now projects revenues between $1.975 billion and $2.035 billion, compared to the prior forecast range of $1.890 billion and $2.075 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $2.32 billion for the year.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken