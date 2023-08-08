Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 08.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Geht NuGen Medical heute steil?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
08.08.2023 | 14:34
245 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Introducing 'Peer': The 3D Social Network, Available Now

DJ Introducing 'Peer': The 3D Social Network, Available Now 

Chainwire 
Introducing 'Peer': The 3D Social Network, Available Now 
08-Aug-2023 / 13:02 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Creators say the gamified social experience is a quantum leap in social networking 
Peer 
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - August 8, 2023 - Peer Inc. today announced the launch of a breakthrough social app which the 
company describes as the ultimate global launchpad for next-generation digital experiences. The Peer app, now available 
for iOS, is built on a proprietary ecosystem that promises to offer new ways to create, interact and explore. 
"All the world's a game and Peer makes everyone a player," said Tony Tran, CEO and Founder of Peer Inc. "Get ready for 
a new kind of social network that's all about fun, joy, and gamification." 
Peer combines world-class location sharing with adaptive 3D maps and blockchain technology to give users a dynamic 
game-like experience of the real world. More importantly, users will soon be able to customize and share a map of their 
unique social world-a world made up of stories, memories, moments, friends and experiences. Unlike conventional social 
networks, Peer is designed for discovery, community building and other real-life activities. 
"This launch marks a major milestone for Peer Inc. and we're just getting started," explained Tran. "In the coming 
months, AI integration and other unique features in our roadmap are sure to spark a new era of global 
interconnectedness. Peer will be the only social network that truly puts the world in your hands." 
Available for Download 
The Peer app is now available for iOS in the Apple App Store. The Android version of the app will be coming to the 
Google Play Store later this year. 
About Peer Inc. 
Peer Inc. is a technology company focused on building the future of social networking. Peer develops products that 
combine cutting-edge technologies including blockchain, artificial intelligence, and augmented reality to allow people 
to see, share and interact in exciting new ways. To learn more about peer.inc. and Peer's ecosystem, please visit 
peer.inc and follow us on Twitter @peernewworld. 
 
Media Contact 
Jonathan Ghent 
jon@peer.inc 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1698671 08-Aug-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=7ec7d86ccdecb3dcb40c0396d7d064d7

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1698671&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 08, 2023 08:02 ET (12:02 GMT)

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.