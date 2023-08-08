

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK retail sales posted a slower growth in July due to bad weather, monthly data from the British Retail Consortium and KPMG showed on Tuesday.



Total retail sales grew 1.5 percent on a yearly basis in July, slower than the 2.3 percent expansion in the same period last year.



The pace of growth was weaker than the three-month average growth of 3.5 percent and the annual average growth of 3.9 percent.



At the same time, like-for-like sales were up 1.8 percent, following a 1.6 percent rise in July 2022.



On a like-for-like basis, food sales grew 8.7 percent over three months to July, while non-food sales decreased 0.8 percent.



BRC Chief Executive Helen Dickinson said, 'The slowing pace of retail price inflation fed through into slower sales this July.'



'Spend was further depressed by the damp weather, which did no favors to sales of clothing, and other seasonal goods,' Dickinson added.



Dickinson noted that online spending decreased again as the post covid trend back to stores continued, leading to the lowest proportion of non-food sales online since the pandemic started.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken