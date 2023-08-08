American Resources Corporation's ReElement Technologies Set to Present at NAATBatt, the Premiere Trade Association for Advanced Battery Technology

Mark Jensen to Participate in NAATBatt Lithium Battery Recycling Workshop's Panel: Solutions for Recycling LFP

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), a next generation and socially responsible supplier of rare earth and critical elements, carbon and advanced carbon materials to the new infrastructure and electrification marketplace, announced today that CEO, Mark Jensen, is presenting on a panel dedicated to innovations in recycling LFP battery chemistries. The NAATBatt Lithium Battery Recycling Workshop is bringing together over 200 global battery experts. The two-day event is being held at The Center, The Heritage Group, Indianapolis Indiana.

Chris Moorman, Chief Commercial Officer of ReElement Technologies LLC commented, "Having our CEO, Mark Jensen, discuss our world-leading innovation around recycling LFP battery material in the presence of the worldwide leaders in the battery industry is a great showcase of the work our team has done. NAATBatt is an excellent organization for ReElement to showcase its technologies and interact with the top players in the battery marketplace. Our critical mineral refining technology enables low cost, high purity refining of end-of-life batteries, virgin ores and manufacturing waste back to battery grade specs. As we further roll out our commercial scale refining throughout the United States and international market, we have built a business that is battery chemistry agnostic (LFP, NMC, lithium metal, solid state) and flexible to a variety of critical mineral feedstocks.

ReElement Technologies is committed to leading the domestic supply chain for rare earth and battery elements in the electrified economy. The Company has proven that its patented chromatographic separation and purification is a low cost, scalable, flexible and environmentally safe replacement to the existing environmentally and socially toxic alternatives used around the globe for rare earth and critical element separation and purification. As the Company executes and scales the production at its facilities, it will significantly reduce the United States' dependency on foreign nations for the supply of these critical raw materials while also creating a true circular life-cycle solution.

About ReElement Technologies LLC

ReElement Technologies LLC is redefining how critical and rare earth elements are both sourced and processed while focusing on the recycling of end-of-life products such as rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a low-cost and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Capture-Process-Purify" process chain in conjunction with its licensed intellectual property including 16 patents and technologies and sponsored research partnerships with three leading universities to support the domestic supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery metals. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation is a next-generation, environmentally and socially responsible supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking, critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market, and reprocessed metal to be recycled. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon and rare earth mineral deposits are concentrated.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

