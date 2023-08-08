Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 08.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Geht NuGen Medical heute steil?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EQV9 | ISIN: US68235C2061 | Ticker-Symbol: 7OC0
München
08.08.23
08:01 Uhr
3,535 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ONCOCYTE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ONCOCYTE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,8203,94016:02
0,0000,00002.08.
ACCESSWIRE
08.08.2023 | 14:38
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oncocyte to Participate in 8th Annual Needham Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics 1×1 Conference

CEO Josh Riggs will be meeting with registered investors on Tuesday, August 15, 2023

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / Oncocyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX), a precision diagnostics company, announced today that it will participate in the 8th Annual Needham Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics 1×1 Conference taking place on August 14-15th, 2023.

Josh Riggs, CEO of Oncocyte, will be meeting 1x1 or in small groups with registered investors on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Interested investors can register for the conference with their Needham representative.

About Oncocyte
Oncocyte is a precision diagnostics company. The Company's tests are designed to help provide clarity and confidence to physicians and their patients. VitaGraft is a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test, DetermaIO is a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies, and the pipeline test DetermaCNI is blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients. For more information, visit https://oncocyte.com/

VitaGraft, DetermaIO, and DetermaCNI are trademarks of Oncocyte Corporation.

CONTACT:
Stephanie Prince
PCG Advisory
(646) 863-6341
sprince@pcgadvisory.com

SOURCE: Oncocyte
via PRISM Mediawire, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/772720/Oncocyte-to-Participate-in-8th-Annual-Needham-Virtual-MedTech-Diagnostics-11-Conference

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.