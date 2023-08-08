Oncocyte to Participate in 8th Annual Needham Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics 1×1 Conference

CEO Josh Riggs will be meeting with registered investors on Tuesday, August 15, 2023

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / Oncocyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX), a precision diagnostics company, announced today that it will participate in the 8th Annual Needham Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics 1×1 Conference taking place on August 14-15th, 2023.

Josh Riggs, CEO of Oncocyte, will be meeting 1x1 or in small groups with registered investors on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Interested investors can register for the conference with their Needham representative.

About Oncocyte

Oncocyte is a precision diagnostics company. The Company's tests are designed to help provide clarity and confidence to physicians and their patients. VitaGraft is a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test, DetermaIO is a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies, and the pipeline test DetermaCNI is blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients. For more information, visit https://oncocyte.com/

VitaGraft, DetermaIO, and DetermaCNI are trademarks of Oncocyte Corporation.

CONTACT:

Stephanie Prince

PCG Advisory

(646) 863-6341

sprince@pcgadvisory.com

SOURCE: Oncocyte

via PRISM Mediawire, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/772720/Oncocyte-to-Participate-in-8th-Annual-Needham-Virtual-MedTech-Diagnostics-11-Conference