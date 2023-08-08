

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - At least 10 people were killed in Russian missile strikes targeting Ukrainian cities since Monday.



Seven of them lost their lives when Russian Iskander missiles hit a residential building in the eastern city of Pokrovsk, reports quoting officials said. Dozens of others were hurt in two consecutive attacks carried out within half an hour.



The victims of the second missile strike were emergency service workers responding to the first attack. The casualties include the deputy head of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service in the Donetsk region, Ukraine's National Police said.



Two civilians were killed in the Kharkiv region and one in the southern city of Kherson in separate Russian attacks.



The Defense Department remains committed to arming Ukraine as the country defends itself against Russia's unprovoked invasion while at the same time maintaining U.S. military readiness, a top Pentagon acquisition official said Monday.



Douglas R. Bush, assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology, said the U.S. has undertaken a multipronged approach toward modernizing its defense industrial base while expanding production of critical capabilities.



'The U.S. Army is committed to and will succeed at maintaining our stocks sufficient for training and readiness of the U.S. Army, while also supporting our ally, Ukraine, with what they need, working as part of an international team to make sure that happens,' he said.



In response to the effort to assist Ukraine, the U.S. has ramped up production of key artillery rounds used most by Ukraine in support of its counteroffensive operations and in defending its territory against the invading Russian forces.



Bush said the U.S. is currently producing new artillery rounds at a rate of 24,000 per month and is on track to produce in excess of 80,000 rounds per month over the following year.



Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Education has published new history textbooks for high-school students, glorifying its ongoing war against Ukraine. According to education minister Sergey Kravtsov, the attack against Ukraine is 'special military operation.'



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken