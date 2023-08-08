Ondas Holdings Inc.: Ondas Holdings' Airobotics Enters Strategic Alliance with Saudi Excellence to Establish Local Drone Infrastructure Throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Establishes Airobotics as a primary provider of drones and drone infrastructure across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Companies plan to establish an in-country office to localize Airobotics' autonomous drone systems for the KSA market and provide value by employing local staff

WALTHAM, MA and RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of private industrial wireless networks and commercial drone and automated data solutions, and Saudi Excellence Holding Company ("Saudi Excellence"), a holding company affiliated with the Al-Ramez International Group, announced today the signing of a Strategic Alliance Agreement between Saudi Excellence and Ondas' subsidiary Airobotics Ltd. Saudi Excellence and Airobotics plan to jointly establish a local office in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), to localize Airobotics autonomous drone systems and solutions and provide aerial data solutions to local governmental and commercial entities. The companies will work together to develop and foster an ecosystem of technology and service providers across the KSA by employing local staff and working closely with local partners.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zaid Al-Meleihi, President of the Saudi Excellence Holding Company, said, "With this partnership, we plan to provide sophisticated autonomous drone platforms to government and commercial customers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. There are significant projects in the Saudi market and as the economy expands and diversifies, demand for next-generation technologies is growing. Together with Airobotics, we will provide high value technical solutions while also training Saudi cadres to work in this field. This initiative aims to support the vision of Saudi 2030, following the guidance and support of his Royal Highness, the Crown Prince."

"We are honored to expand our business in the region to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and to be recognized and chosen by Saudi Excellence as the leading provider of drone infrastructure," said Meir Kliner CEO of Airobotics, "Saudi Vision 2030 and the economic transformation of the country is creating significant opportunities for Airobotics in defense and civil markets. Together with the Saudi Excellence company, we look forward to implementing our state-of-the-art autonomous drone technologies across the KSA and to localize these efforts for the mutual benefit of our companies and society."

Saudi Excellence Holding Company is one of the leading companies in the Gulf region bringing next-generation security and defense technologies to Saudi government and enterprises across the KSA. Saudi Excellence has been an active corporate participant in national activities related to the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and is engaged in National Transformation Program which aims to develop the necessary infrastructure and create an environment that enables the public, private and non-profit sectors to achieve Vision 2030. Saudi Excellence has invested and developed core expertise focused on AI, Cybersecurity, Data Mining, Data Analytics, intelligence, and more. The alliance with Airobotics was developed and advanced by Mr. Ion Braun, the general manager of DoverTower DMCC, a United Arab Emirates company that specializes in large-scale tech partnerships in the region and Mr. Bruce Gurfein an international business development executive for Saudi Excellence.

Saudi Vision 2030 is a significant government initiative launched by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Its primary objective is to achieve increased economic, social, and cultural diversification in alignment with the vision of the Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman. The program was officially announced on April 25, 2016 by the Saudi government. The Council of Economic and Development Affairs (CEDA) has been entrusted by the Council of Ministers to identify and oversee the crucial mechanisms and measures necessary for the successful implementation of "Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030."

Airobotics is providing autonomous Unmanned Aircraft (UAs) deployed as mission-critical, strategic aerial drone infrastructures for government and commercial entities globally. Airobotics' systems enable end-users to operate drones in real-time, anywhere, for data capture and analysis, aerial delivery, and hostile drone interception. Together with customized data analysis platforms, the systems enable faster, more effective, and more efficient operations and better mission-critical decision making. Airobotics UAs are used for Smart City, Defense, Homeland Security, and Industrial Services, providing various automated aerial missions 24/7 without human intervention. Airobotics combines expertise in aerospace hardware design, robust electronic systems, cutting edge software engineering, and years of experience in commercial drone operations across a variety of environments.

About Ondas Holdings Inc

Ondas Holdings Inc. ("Ondas") is a leading provider of private wireless data solutions via Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and commercial drone solutions through American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR") and Airobotics LTD ("Airobotics"), which we operate as a separate business unit called Ondas Autonomous Systems.

Ondas Networks is a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging commercial and government markets. Ondas Networks' standards-based (802.16s), multi-patented, software-defined radio FullMAX platform enables Mission-Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications by overcoming the bandwidth limitations of today's legacy private licensed wireless networks. Ondas Networks' customer end markets include railroads, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, aviation (including drone operators) and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications.

Our Ondas Autonomous Systems business unit designs, develops, and markets commercial drone solutions via the Optimus System is a highly automated, AI-powered drone system capable of continuous, remote operation and are marketed as "drone-in-a-box" turnkey data solution services. They are deployed for critical industrial and government applications where data and information collection and processing are required. The Autonomous Drone Platforms are typically provided to customers under a Robot-as-a-Service (RAAS) business model. American Robotics and Airobotics have industry leading regulatory successes which include having the first drone system approved by the FAA for automated operation beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) without a human operator on-site.

Ondas Networks, American Robotics and Airobotics together provide users in oil & gas, rail, mining, agriculture, public safety and other critical infrastructure and government markets with improved connectivity and data collection and information processing capabilities.

For additional information on Ondas Holdings, visit www.ondas.com or follow Ondas Holdings on Twitter and LinkedIn. For additional information on Ondas Networks, visit www.ondasnetworks.com or follow Ondas Networks on Twitter and LinkedIn. For additional information on American Robotics, visit www.american-robotics.com or follow American Robotics on Twitter and LinkedIn. For additional information on Airobotics, visit www.airoboticsdrones.com or follow Airobotics on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Information on our websites and social media platforms is not incorporated by reference in this release or in any of our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

