Data Meaning Services Group Inc.: Data Meaning Receives NASBA Approval to Offer CPE Credits for Accountants

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / Data Meaning Services Group Inc., a leading analytics consultancy, is now an approved provider of continuing professional education (CPE) credits for accountants. Accountants can earn CPE credits by successfully completing Data Meaning's Alteryx educational training sessions.

Data Meaning, a Premier Alteryx Partner and three-time Alteryx Partner of the Year, is now registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of CPE on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. CPAs looking for opportunities to maintain their professional competence can participate in Data Meaning's Alteryx webinars and training sessions. Accounting professionals interested in learning more about upcoming webinars and trainings can follow Data Meaning on LinkedIn and visit this website.

"We are proud to offer CPE credits to accounting professionals seeking continued education and mastery of their skills and career. In collaboration with top business intelligence & analytics companies like Alteryx, we aim to deliver the highest value for our customers to galvanize modern business outcomes," said Shawn Lane, Data Meaning's VP of Revenue & Alliances.

With Data Meaning's training, accounting professionals can harness the power of analytics automation to prevent hours wasted on data extraction, cleansing, recordkeeping, along with automating account reconciliation and month-end closing, and more.

"We are delighted to see Data Meaning continue to increase the value they bring to customers by providing CPE credits to accounting professionals," said Steve Wooledge, VP Global Partner Strategy and Programs, Alteryx. "Data Meaning's commitment as a Premier Alteryx Partner and their team's unparalleled expertise enables organizations to achieve remarkable business transformation."

Data Meaning Services Group Inc. is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. State boards of accountancy have final authority on the acceptance of individual courses for CPE credit. Complaints regarding registered sponsors may be submitted to the National Registry of CPE Sponsors through its website: www.NASBARegistry.org.

