Rapha Dental LLC: Dr. Mark Huh Recognized for His Teaching by University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine

Dr. Mark Huh recognized for his valued and dedicated teaching by University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine

CINNAMINSON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / Dr. Mark Huh was recognized for his valued and dedicated teaching by the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine.

Dr. Huh received a certificate of appreciation for his teaching during the academic year 2022-2023 from the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine (UPenn Dental School). Dr. Huh graduated UPenn Dental School in 2009. Dr. Mark Huh said, "I have always wanted to teach students at my school. I would like to give back what I learned to the students and pass on the knowledge."

Dr. Huh has been practicing near the school for many years and started his practice, Rapha Dental, in Cinnaminson, NJ, in 2018. Dr. Huh, the owner dentist of Rapha Dental, has been ranked as a top general dentist for 2023. He has also been selected as Best Dentist in New Jersey from 2018 through 2023.

Dr. Huh was born in Seoul, South Korea. He attended the University of Washington at Seattle to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree in Chemistry. He then continued his education at the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine, where he received his Doctor of Dental Medicine degree with recognition of outstanding performance in the pre-doctoral endodontic program in 2009.

Following his education, he completed a one-year general practice residency program at the Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center, where he gained more surgical experience. Dr. Huh also attended a one-year MaxiCourse at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, now known as Rutgers University, to further his practice of implantology. He became an associate fellow of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry and also a member of the American Dental Association and New Jersey Dental Association.

After graduation, Dr. Huh has been in touch with the school. He is serving at the Southwest NJ Committee of Penn Alumni Interview Program to help the University of Pennsylvania interview applicants for the school. He has been working as a Clinical Assistant Professor at the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn) School of Dental Medicine since 2022.

Dr. Huh enjoys golfing, gardening, experiencing new restaurants, and watching movies. He is passionate about delivering quality dental care, and you will always be treated with respect.

At Rapha Dental, Dr. Huh and his staff care deeply for their patients, as they always strive to make every dental visit as comfortable as possible. The positive environment that they have created allows Dr. Huh to provide the best dentistry and equipment available, providing all kinds of dental procedures that patient needs. At Rapha Dental, Dr. Huh accepts various insurances such as Delta Dental, Metlife, Guardian, and Aetna to accommodate more patients' needs. If you have questions or make an appointment at Rapha Dental, call 856-829-8668 or visit https://raphadentalllc.com/.

