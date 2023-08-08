Visual Edge IT, Inc.: Visual Edge IT Supports the United States Law Enforcement Foundation

David Ramos, Chief Strategy Officer, Joins the Brand Ambassador Circle

NORTH CANTON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / Visual Edge IT (VEIT), which specializes in managed IT services and security, cloud computing, and print/copy solutions for businesses across the U.S., shares support for the United States Law Enforcement Foundation (USLEF).

USLEF VEIT Cobrand

USLEF VEIT Cobranded Logo

The United States Law Enforcement Foundation has been promoting and supporting the law enforcement profession for more than 60 years. The organization advocates for and honors all involved.

Visual Edge IT has been pleased to support the United States Law Enforcement Foundation with needed technology equipment at both its training facility and at Freedom Fest Ohio where USLEF was participating.

United States Law Enforcement Foundation Chairman and CEO Barry Shepherd said, "We are truly happy to have a partner such as Visual Edge IT and an Ambassador like David Ramos who shares our bold fresh vision for the law enforcement community. They truly understand the need to inject positivity and horsepower."

David Ramos, Chief Strategy Officer for Visual Edge IT, who has participated in training at the organization's Florida-based facilities, recently joined USLEF's Brand Ambassador Circle and made an impassioned plea for support. The USLEF Ambassador Circle is a distinguished group of men and women devoted to achieving the vision of the United States Law Enforcement Foundation and bringing revival to law enforcement in America.

"You can choose a cause, and many do; however, in this case, the cause chose me," Ramos shared, "and I'm honored to be affiliated with such a tremendous, kind, and giving organization. I support the values they represent for the families of the fallen."

Each year, Circle members provide a collective $500,000+ that impacts law enforcement officers and their families through officer training; compassionate programs supporting families of fallen and disabled officers; and programs that amplify the good stories - building awareness and support for law enforcement across America.

For more information on Visual Edge IT, visit www.uslef.org and www.visualedgeit.com.

ABOUT VISUAL EDGE IT, INC.

Visual Edge IT, Inc. (VEIT) specializes in managed IT services and security, cloud computing, and print/copy solutions for businesses across the U.S. including remote office locations. VEIT offers a full line of office technology and services for a variety of industries including 24/7 remote monitoring and administration of networks, service desk, and data backup and restore to improve business processes. Visual Edge IT is backed by more than 20 years of IT technology knowhow and a national network of expert engineers to support your technology needs. The company is headquartered in North Canton, Ohio, USA. For more information, visit www.visualedgeit.com.

ABOUT THE UNITED STATES LAW ENFORCEMENT FOUNDATION

The United States Law Enforcement Foundation is a 501c3, registered in the State of Florida. The American Police Hall of Fame, National Association of Chiefs of Police, and American Federation of Police and Concerned Citizens operate as programs of the United States Law Enforcement Foundation. Visit www.uslef.org to learn more.

Contact Information

Jen Arthur

National Marketing Director

jarthur@visualedgeit.com

(317) 475-9519

SOURCE: Visual Edge IT

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/772784/Visual-Edge-IT-Supports-the-United-States-Law-Enforcement-Foundation