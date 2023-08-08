Rekor Systems: Rekor's Multifaceted AI Sniffs Out Notorious Drug Trafficker - Same Tech Holds Potential for Monitoring Traffic Flow, Emissions, Uninsured Vehicles, Weight And Volume On Roadway

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) appeared on a Fox Business News segment discussing the company's involvement in policing activities. The company is a leading innovator in roadway intelligence and is redefining transportation safety norms with a trailblazing application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology.

A case that underscores this paradigm shift involves David Zayas, a drug trafficker recently indicted with 112 grams of crack cocaine, a loaded semiautomatic weapon, and $34,000 in cash. Rekor's advanced AI systems, placed strategically across a region, paired with Rekor Scout, Rekor's public safety software platform that delivers deep situational awareness alongside high levels of automation, efficiency, and collaboration, discerned Zayas' frequent and suspicious travel patterns, leading to his apprehension.

What powers Rekor's software is Rekor's AI-powered Roadway Intelligence Engine, Rekor One, which is designed to process billions of data points from multiple sources, converting raw data into meaningful, actionable insights. The transformative potential of this technology is evident in its ability to enhance transportation safety and efficiency. While video capture on public roadways is not a novelty, using AI to derive valuable insights from captured data that assist law enforcement is a groundbreaking development, and Rekor is leading this revolution.

Rekor's technology has demonstrated its value in addressing public safety issues that extend beyond criminal behavior. In collaboration with Oklahoma's Uninsured Vehicle Enforcement Diversion (UVED) Program, Rekor's technology has played a crucial role in pinpointing uninsured vehicles. This 'contactless' approach, where the AI identifies minor infractions like lapsed registrations or insurance, allows citizens to be notified through administrative means, such as the US Mail. This bypasses the need for police to conduct on-road stops, significantly reducing uninsured driving incidents statewide.

The unparalleled flexibility of Rekor's AI extends far beyond its groundbreaking application in law enforcement. While it can identify patterns to assist in capturing criminals, ranging from drug dealers to potential terrorists, its utility doesn't stop there. The same system can be harnessed to gather granular traffic data, accurately identify incidents, and even compile in-depth reports on greenhouse gas emissions. This unique multi-mission functionality allows the technology to contribute to safety and sustainability initiatives, marking Rekor as a trailblazer in AI-driven roadway intelligence.

Incorporating AI into public safety management significantly transforms how governmental agencies approach these challenges. By utilizing Rekor Systems' multifaceted AI-powered roadway intelligence, authorities nationwide are primed to embrace a more automated strategy. This multi-mission capability not only broadens the scope of its usage but also allows agencies to fractionally share costs, making it a highly efficient solution for a range of tasks, from passive traffic monitoring to active crime detection.

