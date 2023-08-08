PaxMedica, Inc.: PaxMedica to Join Fireside Chat with PCG Advisory Following Positive Top Line Results from PAX-HAT-301 Study

PaxMedica to discuss significance of Phase 3 study results

Interview to be webcast on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at 10:30 am ET

TARRYTOWN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of novel anti-purinergic drug therapies (APT) for the treatment of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and other serious conditions with intractable neurologic symptoms, will join PCG Advisory for a Fireside Chat on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at 10:30 am ET.

PaxMedica Chief Executive Officer, Howard Weisman, will discuss the significance of the positive results achieved in the company's PAX-HAT-301 retrospective study of suramin as the company works to accelerate the clinical development of PAX-101 as a potential treatment for the core symptoms of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). A previously-completed small Phase 2a study has linked the use of suramin to improvement of ASD symptoms, and larger studies are needed.

"We are excited to have completed our real-world evidence study that evaluated the safety and efficacy of PAX-101 as a treatment for the rare tropical disease, African Sleeping Sickness. Suramin has never been approved for use in the U.S. and PaxMedica expects to submit a New Drug Application for PAX-101 in this indication to the FDA in 2024.

"If PAX-101 is approved by the FDA, PaxMedica would potentially qualify to receive a Priority Review Voucher (PRV) under the Neglected Rare Tropical Disease Program.

"We look forward to participating in the PCG Advisory Fireside Chat and sharing some of our recent highlights with investors," said Mr. Weisman.

The live and archived webcast of the interview will be available at: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_K06vnVt-SdGi6sjvtQ3Psg

About PaxMedica

PaxMedica is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of anti-purinergic drug therapies ("APT") for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms, ranging from neurodevelopmental disorders, including Autism Spectrum Disorder ("ASD"), to Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome ("ME/CFS"), a debilitating physical and cognitive disorder. One of PaxMedica's primary points of focus is the development and testing of its lead program, PAX-101, an intravenous formulation of suramin, in the treatment of ASD and the advancing the clinical understanding of using that agent against other disorders such as ME/CFS. For more information, visit www.paxmedica.com .

About PCG Advisory

PCG Advisory is a leading investor relations firm dedicated to the delivery of top-tier strategic services that encompass investor relations, capital markets navigation, and corporate communications for innovative and emerging companies from around the globe. PCG Advisory has extensive experience with life science, fintech and blockchain technology companies. PCG Advisory is part of PCG Holdings Inc., a holding company for a network of resources dedicated to the discovery and creation of value in the small and micro-cap equity market that was founded in 2008. All subsidiaries of PCG Holdings are geared toward helping investors identify value where it is not most obvious by facilitating a dynamic flow of information between its clients and the investment community. PCG Holdings operating subsidiaries also includes PCG Digital and PCG Video. PCG Digital owns, partners with and/or licenses innovative aggregation, distribution, and engagement platforms. PCG Digital reaches thousands of individual, retail and institutional investors and stakeholders through its proprietary and extensive distribution network as well as through the use of unique multimedia marketing and audience development techniques. PCG Video produces management interviews and highlight and informational clips to further enhance and showcase our client companies. Videos are filmed at robust production resources in PCG's NYC office. For more information, please go to: www.pcgadvisory.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "propose," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include our anticipated clinical program, the timing and success of our anticipated data announcements, pre-clinical and clinical trials and regulatory filings, statements about the strength of our balance sheet. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the Company's development work, including any delays or changes to the timing, cost and success of the Company's product development and clinical trials, risk of insufficient capital resources, cash funding and cash burn and risks associated with intellectual property and infringement claims. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results described in the Company's "Risk Factors" section and other sections in its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and subsequent quarterly and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts

ir@paxmedica.com

Stephanie Prince

PCG Advisory

sprince@pcgadvisory.com

(646) 863-6341

SOURCE: PaxMedica, Inc.

via PRISM Mediawire, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/772861/PaxMedica-to-Join-Fireside-Chat-with-PCG-Advisory-Following-Positive-Top-Line-Results-from-PAX-HAT-301-Study