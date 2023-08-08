KeyBank Colorado Honored by Mile High United Way With 2023 Community Champion Award

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / KeyBank is proud to announce it recently was named a Community Champion by Mile High United Way, the highest corporate partner recognition by the Denver nonprofit. As the Partner in Service winner, KeyBank is honored to be named as an exceptional philanthropic partner, making a positive impact across the Metro Denver community.

KeyBank has been a supporter of Mile High United Way for many years in different ways. Most recently Key marked its 32nd annual Neighbors Make the Difference Day, one of the banks most visible community volunteer projects where over 16,000 hours were given to nonprofits across the banks footprint. Thousands of teammates from around the country left their offices to volunteer for various local community organizations, projects and causes, including Mile High United Way. This is one of many ways Key supports this organization.

"We all love our community and take pride in living in and supporting our neighbors," said Mike Katz, KeyBank's Colorado Market President. "Supporting Mile High United Way is an honor and privilege as we respect the work they are doing in our community to make real, lasting change."

This recognition comes as Mile High United Way concludes a year-long celebration of its 135th anniversary as the first United Way in the world. Founded in Denver in 1887, Mile High United Way serves a seven-county footprint, providing families with wraparound support centered on three interconnected community priorities: giving all children a strong start, supporting academic success and creating economic opportunity for all.

