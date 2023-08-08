Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 08
[08.08.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|08.08.23
|IE000LZC9NM0
|15,220,011.00
|USD
|0
|95,495,707.62
|6.2744
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|08.08.23
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|5,634,930.00
|EUR
|0
|32,228,424.72
|5.7194
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|08.08.23
|IE000GETKIK8
|4,787,781.00
|GBP
|0
|40,515,115.35
|8.4622
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|08.08.23
|IE000XIITCN5
|1,617,976.00
|GBP
|0
|12,798,925.36
|7.9105
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|08.08.23
|IE000HKX6U62
|425,510.00
|SEK
|0
|44,119,501.53
|103.6862