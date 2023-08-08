DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Results of Annual General Meeting

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Results of Annual General Meeting 08-Aug-2023 / 14:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 August 2023 Custodian Property Income REIT plc ("Custodian Property Income REIT" or "the Company") Results of Annual General Meeting Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller, regional properties with strong income characteristics across the UK, pleased to announce that following the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held earlier today, all resolutions were approved on a poll. A summary of the results of the poll are set out below: % of Votes % of Votes Resolution Votes for votes against votes withheld* cast cast ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS 1 To receive and adopt the Company's report and accounts 102,235,922 100 0 0 252,316 for the financial year ended 31 March 2023 2 To approve the directors' remuneration report for the 100,292,222 97.87 2,179,931 2.13 16,085 year ended 31 March 2023 3 To elect David MacLellan as a director 100,663,000 98.23 1,813,952 1.77 11,286 4 To re-elect Hazel Adam as a director 97,700,747 95.34 4,776,205 4.66 11,286 5 To re-elect Malcolm Cooper as a director 97,683,960 95.32 4,792,992 4.68 11,286 6 To re-elect Chris Ireland as a director 97,683,960 95.32 4,792,992 4.68 11,286 7 To re-elect Ian Mattioli as a director 59,803,871 58.36 42,673,080 41.64 11,287 8 To re-elect Elizabeth McMeikan as a director 78,164,545 76.28 24,312,407 23.72 11,286 9 To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as auditor to the Company 102,464,102 99.99 12,850 0.01 11,286 10 To authorise the directors to agree and fix the 102,464,102 99.99 12,850 0.01 11,286 auditor's remuneration 11 To grant the directors' authority to allot ordinary 98,082,079 95.71 4,391,787 4.29 14,372 shares in the capital of the Company 12 To amend the Company's Investment Policy 102,459,362 99.99 14,504 0.01 14,372 To disapply statutory pre-emption rights on the 13 allotment of ordinary shares in the capital of the 101,363,897 98.91 1,113,055 1.09 11,286 Company 14 To further disapply the statutory pre-emption rights on 100,063,608 97.64 2,413,344 2.36 11,286 the allotment of Ordinary Shares To authorise the Company to make market purchases of 15 ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each in the capital of the 102,411,250 99.99 2,306 0.01 74,682 Company That a general meeting, other than an annual general 16 meeting, may be called on not less than 14 clear days' 95,949,030 93.63 6,527,922 6.37 11,286 notice

The votes received against Resolutions 7 and 8 to re-elect Ian Mattioli and Elizabeth McMeikan as Directors of the Company above comprised just 9.8% and 5.8% respectively of total shareholders. The Company complies with the Association of Investment Companies' Corporate Governance Code regarding Board diversity and independence and the Institutional Shareholder Services proxy voting guidance supported both resolutions. Where possible the Board, assisted by the Company's broker, will engage with shareholders to seek feedback.

Ian Mattioli is the founder director of Custodian Property Income REIT having instigated the development of Mattioli Woods plc's investment proposition, including the syndicated property initiative that developed into the seed portfolio for the launch of the Company in 2014. Ian is a non-independent Director of the Company due to his roles as CEO of Mattioli Woods plc and Chair of Custodian Capital Limited, the Company's discretionary investment manager, and is viewed by the Board as representative of Mattioli Woods plc's client shareholders which represent approximately 68% of the Company's shareholder register. Ian and his family own 6.1m shares in the Company representing c. 1.4%.

The Company confirms that copies of all resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting will be available for viewing on the National Storage Mechanism shortly.

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By principally targeting smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties, the Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

