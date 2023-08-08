Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.08.2023
Breaking News: Geht NuGen Medical heute steil?!
WKN: A116ZH | ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45
08.08.23
08:02 Uhr
0,980 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
08.08.2023 | 16:01
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Results of Annual General Meeting

DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Results of Annual General Meeting 

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) 
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Results of Annual General Meeting 
08-Aug-2023 / 14:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
8 August 2023 
 
Custodian Property Income REIT plc 
 
("Custodian Property Income REIT" or "the Company") 
 
Results of Annual General Meeting 
 
Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a 
diversified portfolio of smaller, regional properties with strong income characteristics across the UK, pleased to 
announce that following the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held earlier today, all resolutions were 
approved on a poll. A summary of the results of the poll are set out below: 
 
                                          % of  Votes   % of  Votes 
       Resolution                        Votes for  votes  against  votes  withheld* 
                                          cast        cast 
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS 
1       To receive and adopt the Company's report and accounts  102,235,922 100   0     0    252,316 
       for the financial year ended 31 March 2023 
2       To approve the directors' remuneration report for the  100,292,222 97.87  2,179,931 2.13  16,085 
       year ended 31 March 2023 
3       To elect David MacLellan as a director          100,663,000 98.23  1,813,952 1.77  11,286 
4       To re-elect Hazel Adam as a director           97,700,747 95.34  4,776,205 4.66  11,286 
5       To re-elect Malcolm Cooper as a director         97,683,960 95.32  4,792,992 4.68  11,286 
6       To re-elect Chris Ireland as a director         97,683,960 95.32  4,792,992 4.68  11,286 
7       To re-elect Ian Mattioli as a director          59,803,871 58.36  42,673,080 41.64  11,287 
8       To re-elect Elizabeth McMeikan as a director       78,164,545 76.28  24,312,407 23.72  11,286 
9       To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as auditor to the Company   102,464,102 99.99  12,850   0.01  11,286 
10      To authorise the directors to agree and fix the     102,464,102 99.99  12,850   0.01  11,286 
       auditor's remuneration 
11      To grant the directors' authority to allot ordinary   98,082,079 95.71  4,391,787 4.29  14,372 
       shares in the capital of the Company 
12      To amend the Company's Investment Policy         102,459,362 99.99  14,504   0.01  14,372 
       To disapply statutory pre-emption rights on the 
13      allotment of ordinary shares in the capital of the    101,363,897 98.91  1,113,055 1.09  11,286 
       Company 
14      To further disapply the statutory pre-emption rights on 100,063,608 97.64  2,413,344 2.36  11,286 
       the allotment of Ordinary Shares 
       To authorise the Company to make market purchases of 
15      ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each in the capital of the   102,411,250 99.99  2,306   0.01  74,682 
       Company 
       That a general meeting, other than an annual general 
16      meeting, may be called on not less than 14 clear days'  95,949,030 93.63  6,527,922 6.37  11,286 
       notice

*NB: The percentage of votes cast for and against excludes withheld votes.

The votes received against Resolutions 7 and 8 to re-elect Ian Mattioli and Elizabeth McMeikan as Directors of the Company above comprised just 9.8% and 5.8% respectively of total shareholders. The Company complies with the Association of Investment Companies' Corporate Governance Code regarding Board diversity and independence and the Institutional Shareholder Services proxy voting guidance supported both resolutions. Where possible the Board, assisted by the Company's broker, will engage with shareholders to seek feedback.

Ian Mattioli is the founder director of Custodian Property Income REIT having instigated the development of Mattioli Woods plc's investment proposition, including the syndicated property initiative that developed into the seed portfolio for the launch of the Company in 2014. Ian is a non-independent Director of the Company due to his roles as CEO of Mattioli Woods plc and Chair of Custodian Capital Limited, the Company's discretionary investment manager, and is viewed by the Board as representative of Mattioli Woods plc's client shareholders which represent approximately 68% of the Company's shareholder register. Ian and his family own 6.1m shares in the Company representing c. 1.4%.

The Company confirms that copies of all resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting will be available for viewing on the National Storage Mechanism shortly.

- Ends -

Further information:

Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website custodianreit.com or please contact: 

Custodian Capital Limited 
Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 
                           www.custodiancapital.com 
Numis Securities Limited 
Hugh Jonathan / Nathan Brown Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
               www.numis.com/funds 
FTI Consulting 
Richard Sunderland / Andrew Davis / Oliver Parsons Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 
                          custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

Notes to Editors

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties.

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By principally targeting smaller, regional, core/core-plus properties, the Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

For more information visit custodianreit.com and custodiancapital.com.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJFLFT45 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:      CREI 
LEI Code:    2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  263244 
EQS News ID:  1698755 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1698755&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 08, 2023 09:30 ET (13:30 GMT)

