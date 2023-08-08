Yolo Group: Wanchain Revolutionizes Blockchain Interoperability on Cardano With New Bridge Solution

Decentralized, non-custodial, bi-directional cross-chain bridges are officially up and running on Wanchain's Cardano Bridges

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / Wanchain, maker of the first public decentralized cross-chain bridge, announced today that it has successfully deployed its Cardano Bridges. The bridges will connect the Cardano mainnet to Bitcoin, Ethereum, Arbitrum, Astar, Avalanche, BNB Chain, Optimism, Polygon, Tron, and other prominent public networks.

Advanced Interoperability with Cardano Bridges

Powered by decentralized, non-custodial, bi-directional cross-chain bridges, Wanchain's Cardano Bridges enable greater interoperability between networks and offer a huge influx of new assets and liquidity.

Wanchain's Cardano Bridges advance interoperability, enabling numerous assets, including ADA, other native Cardano tokens, all erc20 tokens, and several other notable assets, to move seamlessly between Cardano, any EVM-based network, and select non-EVM networks.

New Opportunities for Web3

The Cardano Bridges create new opportunities for developers and users as ADA and other native Cardano tokens can be used with any Web3 application on any EVM-compatible network. Further to this, ADA, BTC, ETH, USDC, USDT, and WAN can now all be brought to Cardano. Of note, this is the first time that fiat-backed stablecoins, in the form of USDT and USDC, are available on the Cardano mainnet.

The Cardano Bridges are a milestone project for Wanchain, which champions innovation and interoperability in blockchain. Given the fundamental differences in the Cardano network from other public blockchains, the Wanchain team needed to fully develop Haskell smart contracts which support cross-chain transactions; they also upgraded the Wanchain bridge nodes to be able to construct UTXO transactions to call Cardano smart contracts. Wanchain also enlisted Input Output to make necessary changes to Cardano by coordinating internal efforts to add native support for a Schnorr signature and Secp256k1 curve.

Upcoming Cardano Solutions

Now that the Cardano Bridges have connected the Cardano mainnet to Wanchain's wide area network of public blockchains, Wanchain's future interoperability solutions will also be available on Cardano, including Wanchain's upcoming decentralized general message passing platform.

The Cardano Bridges are already open and anyone interested can learn more about the many advantages here.

About Wanchain

We are all connected - Wanchain, the Wide Area Network chain, is the world's premier decentralized blockchain interoperability solution. Our mission is to drive blockchain adoption through interoperability by building fully decentralized bridges that connect the world's many siloed blockchain networks. This cross-chain infrastructure empowers developers to build truly decentralized cross-chain applications to power the future of Web3.

