NettyWorth Announces Investment Opportunity on Republic

The Web3 startup will allow users to borrow against their digital and physical assets, targeting a $5 trillion market.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / NettyWorth is raising money through Republic, a leading online private investment platform. After nearly two years of bootstrapping, NettyWorth has released the third version of its Web3 platform and has reached over 3,500 active users who manage $4 million in assets.

NettyWorth provides users with a zero-cost solution to access data and manage their digital assets. By supplying users with essential financial management tools, the company will leverage its data by using AI to connect borrowers and lenders in their Web3 loan marketplace, unlocking significant value in digital and physical assets.

Quote from the Founder:

"Our goal is to revolutionize the NFT loan market, currently valued at $1 billion, while analysts predict $5 trillion of physical assets to be tokenized by 2030. We foresee physical assets, including watches, handbags, sneakers, and collectibles, to contribute to the growth of Web3 lending." - Co-Founder CEO July Grullon

NettyWorth presents an extraordinary opportunity to be part of the future of Web3 fintech. They are reshaping how assets are managed and collateralized on the blockchain.

Investors receive perks, such as quarterly investor updates, a private cocktail party with top investors in NYC, and one-on-one meetings with the CEO to discuss growth. Investment amounts start at as little as $200.

More information about NettyWorth and how to invest are available at https://rep.pub/netty-worth

About NettyWorth.

NettyWorth is a Web3 fintech platform that allows users to research, manage and borrow.

