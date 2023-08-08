Edmentum Welcomes Mike Trimarchi to Executive Leadership Team as CFO

Seasoned SaaS Financial Executive to Support Strategic Growth Objectives

BLOOMINGTON, MN / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / Edmentum, a global education leader in K-12 learning technology solutions, recently added Mike Trimarchi to its Executive Leadership Team as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Trimarchi brings extensive experience scaling companies by improving business efficiencies and performance. He joins Edmentum with more than 20 years of financial leadership experience, most recently in high-growth, software-as-a-service (SaaS) organizations.

Mike Trimarchi, CFO, Edmentum

"Mike's strong background as CFO, and executive leader, of high-growth, industry-leading organizations will be a tremendous asset to our organization's long-term growth plan," said Jamie Candee, President and CEO of Edmentum. "Over the course of his career, Mike has demonstrated the financial leadership that is critical in helping Edmentum scale to the next stage of growth while keeping culture and customers at the forefront. I'm pleased to welcome him to our team."

As CFO, Trimarchi will be responsible for leading Edmentum's global finance, accounting and legal teams. He also will serve as a key leader in designing and implementing financial strategies that will help support the organization's short- and long-term strategic growth objectives.

Trimarchi most recently served as CFO at CommerceHub, a provider of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions to a leading commerce network of retailers and brands, which processed $50 billion of merchandise through its platform. He previously held finance executive roles with Vistaprint and AngioDynamics. Trimarchi is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from the University of Albany.

"Enabling educators with modern technology represents a path to optimize the learning process for every child," said Mike Trimarchi, CFO at Edmentum. "As a father of three school-aged children, it is exciting to be part of an organization with a history of impact and an opportunity to lead the next generation of education."

About Edmentum

Edmentum is the leading provider of K-12 digital curriculum, assessments, and services to more than 43,000 schools, 420,000 educators, and 5.2 million students in all 50 states and 100+ countries worldwide. Building on its 60-year history of impact, Edmentum creates innovative, proven learning technology, partnering with educators to ignite student potential. For more information, visit edmentum.com.

