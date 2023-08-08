Crown Electrokinetics Notifies Shareholders of Final Opportunity to Vote for Critical Proposals Regarding Nasdaq Compliance

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) ("Crown" or the "Company"), a leading smart glass technology company and an expert in both designing and installing distributed antenna systems (DAS) and constructing fiber optic networks, reminds its shareholders to vote for the proposed amendments contained in its Form DEF 14A, filed with the SEC on July 21, 2023, in preparation for its August 11, 2023 shareholder meeting.

Each of the management proposals is an important element of Crown's plan to maintain its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and fund its future operations and development.

If your shares of the Company's common stock are held in the name of a broker, bank or other nominee, in order to vote, you will need the control number which appears on your proxy card.

Crown highly recommends shareholders vote electronically or by phone. Please have your control number ready while voting. The control number is located on your proxy card. Below are convenient ways for most shareholders to vote:

Through the Internet, via a website established for that purpose that can be found at www.proxyvote.com and following the instructions

Via telephone by calling 1-800-690-6903

