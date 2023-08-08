The "Global Animal Feed Phytogenics Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study period is 2020-2030, with 2022 as the base year and 2023-2030 as the forecast period. The report's scope only includes the animal feed application of phytogenics and excludes veterinary drugs and drenching applications.

Increasing antimicrobial resistance in pathogenic bacteria has resulted in many countries banning AGPs for animal nutrition. Growing concerns worldwide over AGPs in animal nutrition have resulted in efforts to use alternative ingredients that can effectively replace AGPs; phytogenics is one such alternative.

The analysis shows that Europe dominated the global animal feed phytogenics market in 2022 due to stringent regulations on the use of AGPs since 2006 in EU countries and a high preference for natural ingredients. The publisher expects APAC to show the fastest growth during the forecast period due to growth in compound feed production, the adoption of intensive animal farming practices, and regulatory restrictions on using AGPs by different countries in the region.

The analyst also considered the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other geopolitical situations, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, in the analysis. Additional vital information includes notable competitors for each product type; market drivers, restraints, and trends; acquisitions; and product launches. Most importantly, we explore growth opportunities stakeholders can monetize over the next few years.

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Clinical Research to Drive Market Adoption

Advanced Microencapsulation and Delivery Technologies

APAC to Present Promising Growth Opportunities

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Animal Feed Phytogenics Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Market Introduction

Segmentation

Product Type Definitions

Competitors

Forecast Assumptions

Value Chain

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Market Trends

The COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on the Animal Feed Phytogenics Market

Role of Animal Feed Phytogenics in Poultry Production

Role of Animal Feed Phytogenics in Swine Production

Role of Animal Feed Phytogenics in Ruminant Production

Role of Animal Feed Phytogenics in Aquaculture Production

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast by Region

Forecast Analysis

Forecast Analysis by Product Type

Forecast Analysis by Application

Forecast and Pricing Analysis Assumptions

Competitive Environment

Competitive Landscape

Acquisitions Animal Feed Phytogenics Market (2019-2023)

Product Launches Animal Feed Phytogenics Market (2022 2023)

Product Launches Animal Feed Phytogenics Market (2020 2021)

Regional Analysis

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Revenue Forecast by Application

Forecast Analysis

