Yum! Brands: Taco Bell Awards $59K to Rochester's Boys and Girls Club

ROCHESTER, N.Y. / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / Yum! Brands

Originally published by WROC on RochesterFirst.com

Thursday, Taco Bell awarded Rochester's Boys and Girls Club $59,110 to fuel the city's young people's bold ambitions.

Continue reading and see the video here

Image courtesy of WROC

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Yum! Brands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/772910/Taco-Bell-Awards-59K-to-Rochesters-Boys-and-Girls-Club

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
