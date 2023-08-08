SOHM, Inc. Announce the Appointment of Dr. David Aguilar, Ph.D. as a Chief Operating Officer with the Company with Immediate Effect

CHINO HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / SOHM, Inc. (OTC PINK:SHMN), a generic pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and cosmeceutical company that manufactures and markets generic drugs covering numerous treatment categories, is pleased to announce today the appointment of Dr. David Aguliar, Ph.D. as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Baron Night, CEO and President is please to share that, Dr. David Aguliar has a total of 22 years of experience in pharmaceutical industry coupled with multiple research and publications. He has an extensive background in significant CMC and Quality Assurance experience in preclinical and IND filings of allogeneic cell-based therapies. A deep understanding of regulatory and clinical pathways coupled with extensive scientific and technical background offers a unique perspective in developing assets from concept to clinic.

His extensive academic and corporate experience in the field of pharmaceuticals, biopharmaceuticals and Gene Editing tools research etc. is a phenomenon. With his appointment as a COO, the company shall benefit tremendously for its vision and goals.

Dr. Aguilar's Exceptional track record of following leadership will enhance the company's ability to achieve the goals and vision more quickly. His skills include but not limited to;

Superior project management skills

Resourceful and analytical with exceptional communication skills

Understanding of all facets of business

Outstanding public speaking and interpersonal skills

Knowledge of AI tools and implementation in the current business infrastructure

Aptitude in problem-solving and decision-making

Understanding of analytics and performance metrics

helps the company in a significant way.

"We are delighted and fortunate to have someone with Dr. David Aguilar's talent, business acumen and deep institutional knowledge of SOHM, Inc. oversee these functions and manage our global businesses. Dr. David Aguilar is a proven leader with significant operational experience, and he is the ideal person to take on this new role. I will continue working closely with Dr. David Aguilar, and the rest of the leadership team as I spend additional time with our customers to ensure our strategy is resonating," said Mr. Night

Dr. David Aguilar said that he has been very impressed and encouraged to associate with SOHM, Inc.'s leadership and management. Moreover, my philosophy is in line with the SOHM's goals and vision. He further added that "Our strategy is clear, and with our team's focus and execution, we are winning in the market and growing our sales funnel. With our "Work in Progress" pharmaceutical unit and world-class advanced ABBIE platform and solutions, we are uniquely positioned to help the world with the company's motto "Adds Life to Lives" our customers drive business value from their infrastructure. I look forward to working with the entire SOHM, Inc. team as we leverage our strong momentum, our bright talent, and our innovative technology and to position SOHM, Inc. for success in the years to come." The due diligence and negotiations are ongoing for the recently signed LOI between me, and the company's attorney's and we are hopeful to have the announcement soon on the definitive agreement and closing the acquisitions of my patents and technology. Once it is accomplished in less than a few weeks, I'll be fully active for the assignments.

I'll be responsible for the company's sustainability, stability, growth, and new developments as we progress in the coming months. I am very confident in the leadership and management team of the SOHM for their support and put the trust and faith in my leadership. Dr. Aguilar added.

About SOHM, Inc.

SOHM, Inc. is a growing generic pharmaceutical manufacturing and marketing company with a vision of "Globalè Prospèro" that aims to build continuous growth. SOHM manufacturing and marketing target rapidly growing healthcare segments such as nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals and other major therapeutic segments. SOHM is headquartered in North America with manufacturing alliances in India and strategic alliances with U.S. manufacturing facilities. Although SOHM's generic pharmaceuticals are exported globally and were introduced to the USA in early 2013, SOHM continues its focus on distribution to emerging markets in Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia.

To learn more about SOHM, Inc., visit www.SOHM.com.

