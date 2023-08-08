Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 08.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Geht NuGen Medical heute steil?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0RFJ6 | ISIN: US7865983008 | Ticker-Symbol: SGHB
Frankfurt
08.08.23
09:15 Uhr
19,000 Euro
-0,100
-0,52 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SAGA COMMUNICATIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAGA COMMUNICATIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.08.2023 | 15:06
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Saga Communications, Inc. Reports 2nd Quarter 2023 Results

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saga Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq - SGA) (the "Company" or "Saga") today reported that net revenue decreased 2.2% to $29.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared to $29.8 million for the same period last year. Station operating expense increased 2.9% for the quarter to $22.4 million compared to the same period last year. For the quarter, operating income was $4.3 million compared to $5.4 million for the same quarter last year and station operating income (a non-GAAP financial measure) decreased 14.1% to $8.0 million. Capital expenditures were $1.3 million for the quarter compared to $2.6 million for the same period last year. We had net income of $3.4 million for the quarter compared to net income of $3.8 million for the second quarter last year. Diluted earnings per share were $0.55 in the second quarter of 2023.

Net revenue decreased 0.6% to $54.5 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 compared to $54.8 million for the same period last year. Station operating expense increased 4.1% for the six-month period to $44.1 million compared to the same period last year. For the six-month period, operating income was $5.2 million compared to $7.1 million for the same period last year and station operating income (a non-GAAP financial measure) decreased 14.0% to $12.8 million. Capital expenditures for the six months were $2.6 million compared to $3.6 million for the same period last year. Net income was $4.3 million for the six-month period compared to $5.0 million for the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share were $0.70 in the first six months of 2023.

The Company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on June 16, 2023. The aggregate amount of the quarterly dividend was approximately $1.5 million. To date Saga has paid over $109 million in dividends to shareholders since the first special dividend was paid in 2012. The Company intends to pay regular quarterly cash dividends in the future. Consistent with its strategic objectives of maintaining a strong balance sheet and with returning value to our shareholders, the Board of Directors of Saga will also continue to consider declaring special cash dividends, variable dividends and stock buybacks in the future.

The Company's balance sheet reflects $34.4 million in cash and short-term investments as of June 30, 2023 and $38.3 million as of August 7, 2023. The Company expects to spend approximately $5.0 - $5.5 million for capital expenditures during 2023.

Saga's 2023 Second Quarter conference call will be held on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. The dial-in number for the call is (973) 528-0008. Enter conference code 364973. A recording and transcript of the call will be posted to the Company's website as soon as it is available after the call.

The Company requests that all parties who would like to submit questions to the Company please email those inquiries by 10:00 a.m. on August 8, 2023 to SagaIR@sagacom.com. The Company will discuss, during the limited period of the conference call, the inquiries it deems of general relevance and interest. Only inquiries made in compliance with the foregoing directions will be discussed during the call.

Saga utilizes certain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) to assess its financial performance. The attached Selected Supplemental Financial Data tables disclose the Company's reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures: GAAP operating income to station operating income, and GAAP net income to trailing twelve-month consolidated EBITDA as well as other financial data. Such non-GAAP financial measures include same station financial information, station operating income, trailing 12-month consolidated EBITDA, and leverage ratio. These non-GAAP financial measures are generally recognized by the broadcasting industry as measures of performance and are used by Saga to assess its financial performance including, but not limited to, evaluating individual station and market-level performance, evaluating overall operations, as a primary measure for incentive-based compensation of executives and other members of management and as a measure of financial position. Saga's management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are used by analysts who report on the industry and by investors to provide meaningful comparisons between broadcasting groups, as well as an indicator of their market value. These measures are not measures of liquidity or of performance in accordance with GAAP and should be viewed as a supplement to and not as a substitute for the results of operations presented on a GAAP basis including net operating revenue, operating income, and net income. Reconciliations for all the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are attached in the Selected Supplemental Financial Data tables.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Words such as "will," "may," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "guidance," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The material risks facing our business are described in the reports Saga periodically files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in particular Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K. Readers should note that forward-looking statements may be impacted by several factors, including global, national and local economic changes and changes in the radio broadcast industry in general as well as Saga's actual performance. Actual results may vary materially from those described herein and Saga undertakes no obligation to update any information contained herein that constitutes a forward-looking statement.

Saga is a broadcasting company whose business is devoted to acquiring, developing and operating broadcast properties. Saga owns or operates broadcast properties in 27 markets, including 79 FM radio stations, 33 AM radio stations and 80 metro signals. For additional information, contact us at (313) 886-7070 or visit our website at www.sagacom.com.

Contact:
Samuel D. Bush
(313) 886-7070

Saga Communications, Inc.
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
For the Three and Six Months Ended
June 30, 2023 and 2022
(amounts in 000's except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
June 30, June 30,
2023 2022 2023 2022
Operating Results
Net operating revenue $29,175 $29,821 $54,479 $54,788
Station operating expense 22,407 21,786 44,110 42,354
Corporate general and administrative 2,472 2,609 5,088 5,303
Other operating expense, net - 45 80 40
Operating income 4,296 5,381 5,201 7,091
Interest expense 43 32 86 64
Interest income (347) (49) (636) (53)
Other income, net - - (119) (2)
Income before income tax expense 4,600 5,398 5,870 7,082
Income tax provision
Current 905 1,260 1,185 1,660
Deferred 345 315 415 395
1,250 1,575 1,600 2,055
Net income $3,350 $3,823 $4,270 $5,027
Earnings per share:
Basic $0.55 $0.63 $0.70 $0.83
Diluted $0.55 $0.63 $0.70 $0.83
Weighted average common shares 6,032 5,952 6,030 5,950
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares 6,032 5,952 6,030 5,950
June 30,
2023 2022
Balance Sheet Data
Working capital$40,856 $58,292
Net fixed assets$53,372 $54,351
Net intangible assets and other assets$120,411 $119,487
Total assets$229,588 $247,973
Long-term debt$- $-
Stockholders' equity$180,486 $200,693


Saga Communications, Inc.
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 2023 and 2022
(amounts in 000's except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2023 2022
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Statement of Cash Flows
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income $4,270 $5,027
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization 2,475 2,533
Deferred income tax expense 415 395
Amortization of deferred costs 18 6
Compensation expense related to restricted stock awards 493 677
Loss on sale of assets, net 80 40
Other (gain) loss, net (119) -
Barter (revenue) expense, net (1) (72)
Deferred and other compensation (242) (64)
Changes in assets and liabilities:
(Increase) decrease in receivables and prepaid expenses (1,643) (1,343)
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities 292 141
Total adjustments 1,768 2,313
Net cash provided by operating activities 6,038 7,340
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of short-term investments (10,241) (9,999)
Redemption of short-term investments 10,237 -
Acquisition of property and equipment (Capital Expenditures) (2,637) (3,563)
Acquisition of broadcast properties - (57)
Proceeds from sale and disposal of assets 616 7
Other investing activities 117 -
Net cash used in investing activities (1,908) (13,612)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Cash dividends paid (16,816) (6,167)
Net cash used in financing activities (16,816) (6,167)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (12,686) (12,439)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 36,802 54,760
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $24,116 $42,321


Saga Communications, Inc.
Selected Supplemental Financial Data
For the Three and Six Months Ended
June 30, 2023 and 2022
(amounts in 000's)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
June 30, June 30,
2023 2022 2023 2022
Reconciliation of GAAP operating income to station operating income (a non-GAAP financial measure):
Operating income $4,296 $5,381 $5,201 $7,091
Plus:
Corporate general and administrative 2,472 2,609 5,088 5,303
Other operating expense, net - 45 80 40
Station depreciation and amortization 1,198 1,239 2,395 2,408
Station operating income $7,966 $9,274 $12,764 $14,842
Other financial data
Depreciation and amortization:
Radio Stations $1,198 $1,239 $2,395 $2,408
Corporate $40 $63 $80 $125
Compensation expense related to restricted stock awards $248 $338 $493 (1)$677 (1)
Other operating expense, net (2) $- $45 $80 $40
Other income, net (2) $- $- $(119) $(2)
Deferred income tax expense (2) $345 $315 $415 $395
Acquisition of property and equipment (Capital Expenditures) $1,275 $2,640 $2,637 (1)$3,563 (1)

________________________

(1) As presented in the Statement of Cash Flows in the Selected Consolidated Financial Data tables
(2) As presented in the Operating Results in the Selected Consolidated Financial Data tables

Saga Communications, Inc.
Selected Supplemental Financial Data
June 30, 2023
(amounts in 000's)
(Unaudited)
Less: Plus: Trailing
12 Months Ended 6 Months Ended 6 Months Ended 12 Months Ended
December 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,
2022 2022 2023 2023
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to trailing 12 Month Consolidated Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") (a non-GAAP financial measure) (1)
Net income $9,202 $5,027 $4,270 $8,445
Exclusions:
Gain (loss) on sale of assets, net 14 (40) (80) (26)
Gain on insurance proceeds 534 - - 534
Other income, net 482 127 756 1,111
Total exclusions 1,030 87 676 1,619
Consolidated adjusted net income (1) 8,172 4,940 3,594 6,826
Plus:
Interest expense 130 64 86 152
Income tax provision 4,800 2,055 1,600 4,345
Depreciation & amortization expense 5,171 2,533 2,475 5,113
Non-cash compensation 1,858 677 493 1,674
Trailing twelve month consolidated EBITDA (1) $20,131 $10,269 $8,248 $18,110

__________________________

(1) As defined in the Company's credit facility.


Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.