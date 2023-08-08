Virtual Interactive Technologies Corp. announces the return of James Creamer as Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Creamer returns to his former role as the Company's CFO as the Company continues its push to bring additional experienced management in anticipation of future growth.



Denver, Colorado, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Interactive Technologies Corp., (OTC: VRVR) ("VRVR" or the "Company"), an American multi-platform video gaming developer and publisher, is pleased to announce the addition of Jim Creamer as its Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Creamer is the founder and principle of Corporate Solution Advisors, LLC which offers fractional CFO services to small, growth-oriented companies in a variety of industries. Mr. Creamer has served in leadership roles for several publicly traded and private companies since 2005 following a fifteen-year investment banking career. Through his early career Mr. Creamer held positions as Vice President of Commercial Banking at Vectra Bank Colorado, Vice President of Investment Banking at J.P. Turner & Company, Director of Equity Research at Global Capital Securities and Vice President of Institutional Fixed Income Sales at Hanifen Imhoff, Inc.

Mr. Creamer previously served as Chief Financial Officer of Virtual Interactive Technologies from 2016 to 2021. Mr. Creamer also served as Chief Financial Officer and Director of WestMountain Gold, Inc., a publicly traded gold mining company in Alaska. Mr. Creamer was the Chief Financial Officer for CapTerra Financial Group, Inc. and served in that capacity for approximately five years before he was named CapTerra's President and Chief Executive Officer and served in that position until CapTerra's acquisition by NexCore Healthcare Capital Corp. Mr. Creamer received a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Arizona State University and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Mr. Creamer's financial background and his extensive work with public companies are a welcome addition to strengthening corporate governance and transparency for our shareholders. "I am very happy to be back in the CFO role for Virtual Interactive Technologies and I look forward to helping the company during this exciting time as it plans to move forward in a more aggressive manner towards growth," shared Mr. Creamer.

Jason Garber, CEO of Virtual Interactive Technologies, stated, "We are grateful to have Mr. Creamer back in the CFO role at Virtual Interactive Technologies." He added' "Being a publicly traded company comes with many challenges in today's environment and we are happy we have someone with Jim's experience to help navigate us through the financial reporting process."

About Virtual Interactive Technologies Corp.

Virtual Interactives Technologies Corp. (www.vrvrcorp.com) is a Denver, Colorado based video game production, publishing, and technology company. The company currently has a portfolio of five video game titles which include: Carmageddon MaxDamage, Carmageddon Crashers, Interplanetary Enhanced Edition, Worbital, and Catch & Release VR. The Company finances the development of video game projects to be release on various popular gaming platforms which include mobile gaming, virtual reality, PC, console and other new and emerging gaming technologies. We look to team with existing game developers as well as offering our own expertise in development solutions, publishing, and marketing video game products. We are constantly engaged in finding ways to reinvest our royalty income streams into further growing our royalty contracts and intellectual property in the video gaming industry.

Investor Relations info@vrvrcorp.com

