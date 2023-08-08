Northrop Grumman Corporation: Northrop Grumman Completes First Next Generation Interceptor Solid Rocket Motor Booster Cases

CLEARFIELD, Utah, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) successfully manufactured the first set of solid rocket motor cases for the Missile Defense Agency's (MDA) Next-Generation Interceptor (NGI) program.



Northrop Grumman successfully manufactured the first set of solid rocket motor cases (one of the segments pictured here) for the Missile Defense Agency's (MDA) Next-Generation Interceptor (NGI) program. (Photo Credit: Northrop Grumman)

The NGI pathfinder motors demonstrate case designs, manufacturing processes as well as allows the teams to test and conduct integration operations. The completed cases will be filled with inert propellent and shipped to Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, where they will be integrated into an interceptor, continuing pathfinder activities and further proving out processes. Once integration is complete, the interceptor will be used for additional testing and process verification.

"Our experienced teams and cutting-edge solid rocket motor manufacturing technologies, backed by flight-proven processes, have enabled us to achieve several key milestones in rapid succession," said Lisa Brown, vice president, NGI, Northrop Grumman. "With NGI's mission to defend our homeland against incoming enemy threats, saving time and reducing risk is vital."

The successful production of NGI solid rocket motor cases is a significant achievement that demonstrates our expertise and robust designs and manufacturing capabilities.

To learn more about the Northrop Grumman and Raytheon Technologies Next Generation Interceptor solution, click here.

Northrop Grumman is a leading global aerospace and defense technology company. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with the capabilities they need to connect and protect the world, and push the boundaries of human exploration across the universe. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers' toughest problems, our 95,000 employees define possible every day.

These are the views of Northrop Grumman and do not imply endorsement by the Missile Defense Agency.

