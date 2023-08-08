Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.08.2023
Breaking News: Geht NuGen Medical heute steil?!
WKN: A2DY13 | ISIN: JE00BF0XVB15 | Ticker-Symbol: 9CD1
08.08.23
15:53 Uhr
10,200 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.08.2023 | 16:30
81 Leser
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Fatal accident at Blanket Mine

ST HELIER, Jersey, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is with regret that Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) ("Caledonia") reports that an accident took place on 7 August 2023 at the Blanket Mine in Zimbabwe, as a result of which one employee of GMG - a company contracted to Blanket Mine - succumbed to his injuries in hospital today. The accident related to the maintenance of trackless equipment.

Further details cannot be released pending the outcome of an enquiry into this accident by the relevant authorities.

Caledonia expresses its condolences to the family and colleagues of the deceased.

Enquiries:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
Cenkos Securities plc (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Adrian Hadden
Neil McDonald
Pearl Kellie
Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Tel: +44 131 220 9771
Tel: +44 131 220 9775
Liberum Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson/Kane Collings
Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
BlytheRay Financial PR (UK)
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray
Tel: +44 207 138 3204
3PPB (Financial PR, North America)
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham		Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda		Tel: +263 77802131
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa		Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39



© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
