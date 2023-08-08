Sidus Energy, Inc: Sidus Energy Announces Market Ready 'NEO' Battery Technology

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / Sidus Energy, a leading battery technology company based in Silicon Valley, has unveiled its first of many new battery cells developed with revolutionary heavy-metal free battery chemistry technology licensed from IBM.

Dubbed the "NEO" cell, this breakthrough was engineered by incorporating Sidus Energy's patented active materials with the existing Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) platform. The Sidus Energy NEO battery technology offers up to 250Wh/kg energy density with 5C (12 minutes to full charge) charging capabilities, while maintaining the manufacturing costs of traditional LFP cells.

"At Sidus, we are thrilled to be at the vanguard of battery innovation that will accelerate the market adoption of sustainable energy solutions," commented Dr. Shelly Deng, CEO of Sidus Energy. "We are committed to providing the most advanced battery technology to global EV and energy storage customers, enabling them to scale up their production plans sustainably and cost-effectively."

About Sidus Energy

Sidus Energy is a technology company commercializing the revolutionary cobalt-free battery technology from IBM. The breakthrough technology uses novel proprietary materials that totally eliminate the use of any heavy metals. It is not only more environmentally friendly and cost-effective, but also has excellent performance in charging time, extended temperature operation, high energy and power density, and cycle life. Our vision is a greener world powered by Sidus batteries. We are expanding globally and are building a diverse and collaborative team of talents to create a better greener world.

