08.08.2023
Joyful Tea Shared Tea Room: 17-Year-Old Student Launches the First Shared Tea Rooms, Seamlessly Merging Sharing Economy and Self-Service Concept

GUANGZHOU, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / A 17-year-old high school student from China has figured out a clever way to leverage the growing sharing economy with a first-of-its-kind "Shared Tea Rooms". Rui Cai, who is currently studying at the Diocesan School for Girls in New Zealand, leveraged an investment from a New Zealand company to design and open tea rooms that combines the sharing economy with an automated business model, creating the first self-service, private tea space.

The Joyful Tea Shared Tea Room officially commenced operations on July 20, 2023, in Guangzhou. Integrating internet and IoT technologies that allows for automatic management of the store, the tea rooms offer an immersive 24/7 tea space for business professionals. Consumers can browse available rooms, secure reservations, place orders, and use the self-service door scanning through the WeChat mini program.

Joyful Tea Shared Tea Room, Tuesday, August 8, 2023, Press release picture

"Today, products of the sharing economy like shared bicycles and shared power banks have quickly integrated into consumers' everyday lives," said Rui. "Joyful Tea Shared Tea Room was inspired by a combination of the concept of shared office space and the traditional Chinese tea culture. My intention is to transform the conventional tea houses into a consumer-centric model. This will increase consumer autonomy, aligning with modern pursuit of privacy and personalized consumption, better meeting the new consumer trend."

Upon entering the Joyful Tea Shared Tea Room, you are greeted by relaxing Chinese classical music and a set of Chaoshan-style wooden tables and chairs. On the table is a white porcelain Kung Fu tea set. Calligraphy hangs on the wall, and a variety of tea gift boxes are displayed in the wall cabinet.

Joyful Tea Shared Tea Room, Tuesday, August 8, 2023, Press release picture

Rui explains that compared to traditional tea rooms, the Joyful Tea Shared Tea Room reduced both labor and rental costs - it is located in an office building with rental costs being only one-sixth of traditional street tea rooms, and due to technology, automated management is achieved, and there is no significant manpower needed.

Joyful Tea Shared Tea Room focuses on group consumption, where consumers can send room booking information to friends, who can then use the mini-program to freely enter and exit the tea room during the reserved time slot.

The self-service model is a key feature of the Joyful Tea Shared Tea Room. Each tea room features an automated tea cabinet connected to the Shared Tea Rooms' digital ecosystem. Using synchronized mobile devices, guests can access the tea cabinets, browse the teas, and make their selections. The system will automatically produce a bill for the customer when tea is taken out from the cabinet and the door is closed. With this concept, the Shared Tea Rooms attracted the attention of an investment company in New Zealand and raised 200,000 NZD.

Joyful Tea Shared Tea Room, Tuesday, August 8, 2023, Press release picture

"The Joyful Tea Shared Tea Room is not just about an innovative idea, it is also about having the highest quality tea," said Rui." With the support of my family, we have visited tea mountains in Yunnan and Guangdong to select the finest tea leaves from ancient trees, some of which are up to 500 years old. This ensures that we have the best tea."

Contact: hello@baocommunications.com, Blair Bao

SOURCE: Joyful Tea Shared Tea Room

