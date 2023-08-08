Anzeige
Dienstag, 08.08.2023
Breaking News: Geht NuGen Medical heute steil?!
WKN: A1T94R | ISIN: FR0011471135
München
08.08.23
08:04 Uhr
0,384 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
08.08.2023
Erytech Pharma S.A.: Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital _July 31, 2023


Monthly information related to total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital _July 31, 2023.

Article 223-16 of general regulation of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers
Lyon - France

Listing markets:
Euronext Paris from Euronext (Market segment C - ISIN Code: FR0011471135- Symbol: ERYP) &
Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United-States (Symbol: ERYP)
Website: www.erytech.com

DateTotal of shares composing the share capitalTotal of brut(1) voting rights

Total of net (2) voting rights

November 30, 202231 018 55332 514 52832 512 028
December 31, 202231 018 55332 514 82532 512 325
January 31, 202331 018 55332 514 771

32 512 271

February 28, 202331 018 55332 516 87532 514 375
March 31, 202331 018 55332 521 65232 519 152
April 30, 202331 018 55332 521 64232 519 142
May 15, 202334 120 29835 623 38735 620 887
May 31, 202334 120 29835 623 63035 621 130
June 26, 202360 751 05462 254 38862 251 888
July 31, 202360 751 05462 254 44362 251 943

(1)Gross voting rights number (or « theoretical » voting rights) is used as a basis for calculating the crossing of the threshold. In accordance with article 223-11 of general regulation of Autorité des Marchés Financiers, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares carrying the single and double voting rights, including shares without voting rights.
(2)Without treasury shares.

Attachment

  • CP_Déclaration Droits de Vote 31 07 2023 vENG (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b9b67db0-2ca0-4ad1-a969-1b5a9c82fcec)

