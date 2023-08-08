AMAX Announces Solutions With NVIDIA RTX 5000, 4500, and 4000 Ada Generation GPUs for Pro-Visualization and Rendering Workloads

FREMONT, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / AMAX, a leading provider of advanced computing solutions, announces the addition of the highly anticipated NVIDIA RTX 5000 Ada Generation, RTX 4500 Ada Generation and RTX 4000 Ada Generation GPUs built on the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture to AMAX's pro-visualization and rendering solutions. The announcement comes in conjunction with NVIDIA's unveiling of the new Ada Generation GPUs at SIGGRAPH 2023.

The new NVIDIA RTX Ada Generation professional GPUs deliver up to 2x the CUDA and RT Core performance in a single-precision floating throughput compared to the previous generation. By integrating the new RTX Ada Generation GPUs into its portfolio of solutions, AMAX aims to offer professionals in the creative, design, and AI research fields unparalleled performance, enhanced visual experiences, and improved productivity.

AMAX pro-visualization workstations enhanced with the new RTX Ada Generation GPUs include:

LiquidMax Series Liquid Cooled Workstations Up to 7x NVIDIA RTX Ada Generation series including RTX 5000 Ada Generation, RTX 4500 Ada Generation, or RTX 4000 Ada Generation AMAX patent-pending single-width GPU cold plates built with industrial grade material and high-reliability design Enterprise-grade liquid cooling thermal solution, ultra-quiet operation Dual 4 th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors or AMD EPYC® 9004 Series Processor with AMAX-engineered CPU cold plates

AceleMax Series Workstations Up to 4x NVIDIA RTX Ada Generation series including RTX 5000 Ada Generation, RTX 4500 Ada Generation, RTX 4000 Ada Generation Comprehensive air-cooling design Dual 4 th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors or AMD EPYC 9004 Series Processor in a rack-mountable chassis



"Leveraging our custom cold-plate technology, the new NVIDIA Ada Generation GPUs achieve peak performance, unlocking unparalleled capabilities for AI development and virtual design," said Don Wang, Director of Solutions Architect at AMAX.

"Today's AI and content creation workflows require the latest advanced GPU architecture," said Bob Pette, vice president of professional visualization at NVIDIA. "The new Ada Generation GPUs provide the performance boost and impressive real-time rendering abilities that technical and creative professionals worldwide need to tackle the industry's toughest challenges."

With up to 400 fourth-generation Tensor Cores, the RTX Ada Generation GPUs introduce groundbreaking advancements in data science and AI. Offering up to 4X the inference performance from previous generations, the new GPUs can be used to power innovative text-text, text-image, and text-speech generation, revolutionizing content creation and sparking future AI research.

AMAX has long worked with NVIDIA to provide the industry's most advanced solutions for content creation, engineering, and design applications. AMAX's scalable pro-visualization solutions are custom-built for their application and optimized for maximum performance. Each solution undergoes AMAX's comprehensive in-house testing to meet the performance, regulatory, environmental, and safety requirements necessary for deployment and ensure the highest quality solution for the end user.

Featuring up to 32GB of GDDR6 memory, the new RTX Ada Generation GPUs support ECC memory for error-free computing when working with large 3D models, rendering images, simulations, and AI datasets. Leveraging the latest DLSS 3 frameworks, these GPUs offer new levels of realism and interactivity for real-time graphics by multiplying performance with AI. NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise bridges the gap between the digital and physical worlds, facilitating 3D workflows and digital twins to accelerate a variety of use cases from automotive design to warehouse optimization.

AMAX pro-visualization solutions combine seamlessly with existing infrastructure to add increased flexibility to any enterprise or project. Through a purpose-built, customer-focused approach, AMAX empowers professionals to take on even the most demanding projects with ease.

