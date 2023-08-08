International WELL Building Institute: Speaker Spotlight: The Heroic WELL AP

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / International WELL Building Institute:

Part of the DNA of the WELL Summit is bringing our community closer, and one way to do that is getting to know more about our speakers and what personally drives their commitment to the movement. In putting people first, we want to highlight their perspectives on place and space, as well as the role of well-being in their everyday life.

In today's post, we are featuring three amazing leaders who are doing heroic work to help support people-first places.

Featured in: The Heroic WELL AP: Learn what it takes to lead clients through an impactful process, from vision setting to health and well-being achievement

Meet Annalise Dum, Vice President, Sustainability (Chicago, USA), JLL

What is the one thing you do every day that helps protect your health and well-being?

Get enough sleep.

What's your favorite place-to work, relax, stay or be-and why?

My sunroom. It's surrounded by windows and views and allows me to immerse in nature while feeling calm and relaxed.

What is the most pressing issue regarding your session today?

WELL at scale provides a tangible solution to apply health and wellbeing principles across an organization - both equitably and impactfully. WELL provides more than just a "check the box" certification; instead, it supports an organization in implementing key strategies and policies that ultimately benefit their most important assets - their people.

Meet Lisa Hinde, Head of Sustainability, Precinct Properties

What is the one thing you do every day that helps protect your health and well-being?

Walk my dog while listening to my favorite daily podcast.

What's your favorite place-to work, relax, stay or be-and why?

I've traveled to many beautiful and exotic places around the world and love the experience of new and exciting destinations, however my favorite place that makes me feel complete is being in my Mum's kitchen.

What is the most pressing issue regarding your session today?

Why health and well-being initiatives shouldn't be an either / or for environmental performance.

Meet Deepa Sathiaram, Executive Director, India, En3 Sustainability Solutions

WELL AP of the year 2022

What is the one thing you do every day that helps protect your health and well-being?

Provide some time for myself to relax, meditate and re-energize.

What's your favorite place-to work, relax, stay or be-and why?

The deck in my house - connected to nature, under the shade of our 70-year-old mango tree with sunlight falling on the deck.

What is the most pressing issue regarding your session today?

Translating ambition to action. Many clients and projects want to pursue WELL but have many questions and apprehensions, which prevent them from actually pursuing it. The key issue is to see how to get clients to move from wanting to pursue WELL to actually implementing it.

I feel the most pressing issue is to get people to start acting on wellness.

