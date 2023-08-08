New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2023) - Bracewell LLP announced today that Scott Le Bouef and Brian R. Rogers, two leading energy and commodity transactional lawyers, have joined the firm's New York office. Le Bouef and Rogers join the firm from Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP, where Le Bouef was a member of the commodities and derivatives group and Rogers was co-chair of the debt finance practice.

"Scott and Brian are highly regarded lawyers, who bring a wealth of experience to our market-leading energy finance team," said Bracewell Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp. "We are thrilled to welcome them to the firm."

Le Bouef represents clients in a wide variety of commodities and derivatives transactions and related regulatory matters, with a focus on energy commodities. He advises investment banks, brokers, energy and commodity merchants, hedge funds, producers, suppliers and end-users in energy and commodity trading and finance. He has extensive experience with the structuring and negotiation of purchase and sale agreements, intermediation arrangements, physically and financially settled hedge transactions, energy management agreements, tolling agreements, supply and off-take agreements, transportation agreements and storage agreements. Le Bouef earned his B.A. from Boston College in 1993 and his J.D., cum laude, from Boston University School of Law in 1998.

Rogers advises private debt funds, banks and other financial institutions, commodity merchants, private equity funds, family offices, and public and private companies in a variety of debt financing transactions in all levels of the capital structure, including term loans, asset-based loans, leveraged buyouts, restructurings, rescue financings and other special situation transactions. In addition, he negotiates transactions relating to renewable and conventional energy and commodities, infrastructure and related asset classes. Rogers earned his B.S. in Accounting and Business Management from University of South Florida in 2009 and his J.D., with honors, from Boston University School of Law in 2013.

"Scott and Brian have extensive commodity finance experience that complements the offerings of our energy finance and energy transactions teams," said Dewey J. Gonsoulin Jr., co-chair of Bracewell's finance practice. "Their experience in energy commodity transactions will prove invaluable in helping clients navigate the complexities of the evolving energy and financing markets."

Bracewell's finance practice advises global financial institutions, funds, institutional investors, and national and multinational companies on billions of dollars of financial transactions every year, with a particular emphasis on deals in the energy industry. Bracewell lawyers have extensive experience across the energy finance spectrum, including upstream, midstream, downstream, exploration and production, refining, oil field services, power, renewables and other adjacent industries. Bracewell represents both lenders and borrowers in large, syndicated and bilateral, secured and unsecured, and traditional and structured financing arrangements, including acquisition and working capital facilities, back-levering arrangements, asset-based loans, reserve based loans, dividend recapitalizations, institutional term loans, first and second lien arrangements, bond financing credit enhancement, project financings and contract monetizations. Bracewell represents borrowers and lenders in all stages of lending transactions, including restructurings, debtor-in-possession financing and exit financings.

"Bracewell is a strong platform, with deep experience in renewables and energy transition matters, as well as in traditional oil and gas upstream, tax and commodities matters that will well serve the needs of our clients," said Le Bouef.

"We're excited to join a firm highly regarded for its work in the energy and finance sectors and that is at the forefront of the renewables and energy transition space. We were drawn to Bracewell's outstanding culture and commitment to excellence in client service," added Rogers.

