Solver, Inc: Saffah Bukhari, Armanino, Receives Customer Excellence Award From Solver

Award Honors Outstanding Achievement in Customer Satisfaction

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2023 / Solver, an award-winning global leader in cloud-based Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software including Budgeting, Forecasting, Reporting, Consolidations, and Dashboard solutions for mid-market ERPs, today announced that Saffah Bukhari has received the Solver 2022 Customer Excellence Award.





Solver 2022 Customer Excellence Award

An image of the badge for the Customer Excellence Award for 2022 from Solver, which recognizes Saffah Bukhari at Armanino for outstanding achievement in customer satisfaction.





This award recognizes outstanding achievement in customer satisfaction levels. Saffah ceaselessly shows her dedication and commitment to customers and the Solver Community through each and every interaction.

"It is a pleasure to get this award; thank you," said Saffah Bukhari, Senior Consultant, Armanino. "I appreciate all the support we get from the team at Solver. We have a great partnership. We have come a long way, and I look forward to continuing this work and progress we've made together, so we can ensure even greater customer success in the years to come."

The 2022 Customer Excellence Award is one of six partner awards that will be presented at this year's Solver Ascend conference, happening August 14-17 in San Diego.

"We are pleased to honor Saffah Bukhari at Armanino for her incredible commitment to customer success," said Terry Ginley, Vice President of Partnership Development, Solver. "This award is in recognition of her deep knowledge, which she has earned through her history of delivering exceptional customer experiences with the Solver Suite."

About Solver

Founded in 1996, Solver has won countless awards for its Corporate Performance Management solution that delivers FP&A solutions to meet midsize business needs. The CPM solution provider has been repeatedly named a CPM Leader by G2. Solver integrates with leading ERPs and is sold through our global offices and worldwide network of partners. Please visit www.solverglobal.com or contact info@solverglobal.com to learn more.

