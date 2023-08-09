

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The M2 money stock in Japan was up 2.4 percent on year in July, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday - coming in at 1,238.2 trillion yen.



That was shy of expectations for an annual increase of 2.5 percent and down from 2.6 percent in June.



The M3 money stock rose 1.9 percent on year to 1,594.6 trillion yen, easing from 2.0 percent in the previous month.



The L money stock rose an annual 2.4 percent to 2,121.5 trillion yen, slowing from 2.6 percent a month earlier.



