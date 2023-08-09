

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in China were down 0.3 percent on year in July, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.



That exceeded expectations for a decline of 0.4 percent following the flat annual reading in June.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent - again beating forecasts for 0.1 percent following the 0.2 percent decline in the previous month.



The bureau also said that producer prices sank 4.4 percent on year, missing forecasts for a decline of 4.1 percent following the 5.4 percent drop a month earlier.



